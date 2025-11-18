How to create stunning custom calling cards on Google Pixel 10

Google recently released a new feature in Pixel smartphones called Calling Cards. It is designed to personalise your incoming call screen with full-screen photos and unique custom fonts. This offers a fresh new look by replacing the small contact thumbnail with a full-screen image that visually looks better and can give you an idea of who’s calling from a distance.

The Calling Cards feature is useful and offers a bunch of benefits. It allows you to assign a full-screen photo to each contact, offering a much more visual recognition of who’s calling. You can customise the font style and colour of the caller’s name, allowing you to make it look more visually appealing. This feature is really handy if you keep your phone on charge and want to quickly know who is calling without reaching out to the phone.

Google ensures that the cards stored locally on your phone won’t sync across devices, ensuring your personal style stays just the way you want it. Here is a step-by-step process to create Calling Cards on your supported Pixel smartphone.

Open the Google Phone app on your Pixel smartphone. Tap on the contact you want to customise. Tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner to edit the contact. Look for the “Add calling card” option and tap it. Choose a photo for your Calling Card by selecting from your Gallery, Google Photos, or taking a new picture using the Camera. Adjust the photo by moving, pinching to zoom, or cropping it to fit the screen as desired. Select a font style and colour for the contact’s name text to match the image. Tap “Done” to save your Calling Card. Now, whenever this contact calls you, you will see a personalised Calling Card on full screen instead of a small thumbnail of the contact image.