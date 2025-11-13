How to enable and use desktop extensions in Microsoft Edge on mobile devices

Microsoft Edge for Android has recently received a new upgrade that allows the users to install and use virtually any Chrome extension available in Microsoft's desktop extension store. This enhancement makes the browser dramatically better and useful than Google Chrome itself. It is not enabled by default, but you can quickly enable that using this simple trick.
Previously, Microsoft Edge on Android supported only about 20 pre-approved extensions through its built-in extension store. Now, the latest Edge beta version (v143) introduces a flag that enables searching and installing from thousands of available Chrome extensions, significantly broadening the browser’s functionality with VPNs, password managers, dark mode tools, media downloaders, and more.
This functionality allows users to customise their browsing experience significantly, adding useful tools for online security, productivity, and convenience. Since Microsoft officially endorses these extensions, users can expect a safer and more stable experience compared to unofficial workarounds.
While Google Chrome dominates mobile browsing, it still lacks official support for extensions on Android. Microsoft Edge’s move to expand extension support positions it as a strong alternative for users needing enhanced browser functionality on their mobile devices.
