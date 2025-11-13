How to enable and use desktop extensions in Microsoft Edge on mobile devices

Microsoft Edge for Android has recently received a new upgrade that allows the users to install and use virtually any Chrome extension available in Microsoft's desktop extension store. This enhancement makes the browser dramatically better and useful than Google Chrome itself. It is not enabled by default, but you can quickly enable that using this simple trick.

What’s new with the Edge browser on Android? Previously, Microsoft Edge on Android supported only about 20 pre-approved extensions through its built-in extension store. Now, the latest Edge beta version (v143) introduces a flag that enables searching and installing from thousands of available Chrome extensions, significantly broadening the browser’s functionality with VPNs, password managers, dark mode tools, media downloaders, and more.

Steps to enable extension search and installation Download and install the latest Microsoft Edge Beta from the Google Play Store. Open Edge Beta and sign in with your Microsoft account to sync data if desired. In the browser address bar, type either edge://flags or chrome://flags and tap "Go." Use the search bar on the flags page to find the flag named edge-extensions-search. Enable this flag and restart Microsoft Edge as prompted. After a restart, open Edge’s menu, navigate to the Extensions section, where you will now see a new search bar at the top. Use this search bar to find your favourite extensions from the broader Chrome extension library. Tap "Get" next to the desired extension to install it and start using it within Edge on your Android device. This functionality allows users to customise their browsing experience significantly, adding useful tools for online security, productivity, and convenience. Since Microsoft officially endorses these extensions, users can expect a safer and more stable experience compared to unofficial workarounds.