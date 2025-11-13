Subscribe

How to enable and use desktop extensions in Microsoft Edge on mobile devices

Microsoft Edge on Android now supports installing virtually any Chrome extension via a new flag in the latest beta, vastly expanding extension options beyond the original limited set.

Amit Rahi
Updated13 Nov 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Edge Android now supports thousands of Chrome extensions.
Edge Android now supports thousands of Chrome extensions.

Microsoft Edge for Android has recently received a new upgrade that allows the users to install and use virtually any Chrome extension available in Microsoft's desktop extension store. This enhancement makes the browser dramatically better and useful than Google Chrome itself. It is not enabled by default, but you can quickly enable that using this simple trick.

What’s new with the Edge browser on Android?

Previously, Microsoft Edge on Android supported only about 20 pre-approved extensions through its built-in extension store. Now, the latest Edge beta version (v143) introduces a flag that enables searching and installing from thousands of available Chrome extensions, significantly broadening the browser’s functionality with VPNs, password managers, dark mode tools, media downloaders, and more.

Steps to enable extension search and installation

  1. Download and install the latest Microsoft Edge Beta from the Google Play Store.
  2. Open Edge Beta and sign in with your Microsoft account to sync data if desired.
  3. In the browser address bar, type either edge://flags or chrome://flags and tap "Go."
  4. Use the search bar on the flags page to find the flag named edge-extensions-search.
  5. Enable this flag and restart Microsoft Edge as prompted.
  6. After a restart, open Edge’s menu, navigate to the Extensions section, where you will now see a new search bar at the top.
  7. Use this search bar to find your favourite extensions from the broader Chrome extension library.
  8. Tap "Get" next to the desired extension to install it and start using it within Edge on your Android device.

This functionality allows users to customise their browsing experience significantly, adding useful tools for online security, productivity, and convenience. Since Microsoft officially endorses these extensions, users can expect a safer and more stable experience compared to unofficial workarounds.

Advertisement

What about Google Chrome?

While Google Chrome dominates mobile browsing, it still lacks official support for extensions on Android. Microsoft Edge’s move to expand extension support positions it as a strong alternative for users needing enhanced browser functionality on their mobile devices.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesHow to enable and use desktop extensions in Microsoft Edge on mobile devices
Read Next Story