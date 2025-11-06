How to enable Windows 11 Xbox Mode for console-like experience on any device

31% OFF
With the release of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Microsoft introduced a new gaming-focused full-screen experience designed primarily for handheld gaming PCs. It replaces the traditional Windows desktop interface with a controller-friendly interface similar to a full-fledged console like the Xbox console. This mode frees up system resources a lot on Windows-based handhelds, reducing background processes and optimising the system for gaming.
Here we have a guide that enables this feature on any Windows 11 device. It is made primarily for the Windows 11 handheld consoles, but with some workarounds, you can try it on your laptop or desktop as well. But make sure that these workarounds are not recommended or associated with Microsoft at all. So, make sure to back up all your important data or create a restore point as a fail-safe.
Now, to revert the settings to default, use the “Disable and restore” option on the tool. This tool makes the whole process easy and quick, but make sure to back up everything on your PC also create a restore point, because it uses registry edits to make the feature work.