Subscribe

How to enable Windows 11 Xbox Mode for console-like experience on any device

Enable Windows 11 Xbox Mode to get a console-style full-screen gaming launcher that optimises system resources and works on handhelds, laptops, and desktops.

Amit Rahi
Updated6 Nov 2025, 07:07 PM IST

You may be interested in

31% OFF

HP Professional 15 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Backlit/Turbo Silver/1.5 kg/MSO 2021

  • HP Professional 15 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Backlit/Turbo Silver/1.5 kg/MSO 2021

₹51950

₹75000

Get This

43% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg)
  • 82R400EFIN

₹41990

₹73690

Get This

67% OFF

Lenovo V14 G4 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Smart Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office

  • Lenovo V14 G4 (2024)
  • Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Smart Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office

₹32890

₹98990

Get This

25% OFF

HP 15 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

  • HP 15 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

₹56350

₹75000

Get This

38% OFF

HP 15 Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Anti-Glare, FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, (Win 11, M.S. Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg) 15-FD0467TU

  • HP 15 Laptop
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U
  • 16GB DDR4

₹52690

₹85000

Get This

Transform Windows 11 gaming with Xbox Mode’s immersive full-screen experience.
Transform Windows 11 gaming with Xbox Mode’s immersive full-screen experience.(Microsoft)

With the release of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Microsoft introduced a new gaming-focused full-screen experience designed primarily for handheld gaming PCs. It replaces the traditional Windows desktop interface with a controller-friendly interface similar to a full-fledged console like the Xbox console. This mode frees up system resources a lot on Windows-based handhelds, reducing background processes and optimising the system for gaming.

You may be interested in

18% OFF

Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Black, 1.62KG, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop

  • Dell Inspiron 3530
  • Intel Core i5-1334U
  • 13th Gen

₹49025

₹60000

Get This

63% OFF

HP 14 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Ash Grey/1.4 kg/MS Office 2021

  • HP 14 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Ash Grey/1.4 kg/MS Office 2021

₹47916

₹128690

Get This

28% OFF

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6''/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0575TU

  • HP 15
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4
  • 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare

₹48990

₹68417

Get This

36% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg)
  • 82RK00VWIN

₹35200

₹55000

Get This

60% OFF

DELL Renewed Intel Core i3 10th Gen 1005U - (4 GB/256GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 9 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg

  • DELL Renewed Intel Core i3 10th Gen 1005U - (4 GB/256GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 9 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg

₹31880

₹78990

Get This

Here we have a guide that enables this feature on any Windows 11 device. It is made primarily for the Windows 11 handheld consoles, but with some workarounds, you can try it on your laptop or desktop as well. But make sure that these workarounds are not recommended or associated with Microsoft at all. So, make sure to back up all your important data or create a restore point as a fail-safe.

What do you need?

  • A PC running Windows 11 version 25H2 or the latest version.
  • A Windows-based handheld gaming PC is the primary target, but workarounds exist for desktops.
  • A keyboard and mouse for when using the device as a normal PC.

Step-by-step guide to enable Xbox mode on a Windows device

  1. Download the Xbox Full Screen Experience Tool on your Windows PC.
  2. Once installed, launch the tool from the desktop shortcut.
  3. Keep everything on default and click the Enable Xbox Full Screen Experience button.
  4. Restart your PC to take effect.
  5. Once the PC reboots, open the Microsoft Store and check for updates to update the required apps.
  6. Then go to Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience.
  7. Set “Choose home app” to Xbox.

Now, to revert the settings to default, use the “Disable and restore” option on the tool. This tool makes the whole process easy and quick, but make sure to back up everything on your PC also create a restore point, because it uses registry edits to make the feature work.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesHow to enable Windows 11 Xbox Mode for console-like experience on any device
Read Next Story