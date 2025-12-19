How to extend the life of your kitchen appliances and it's easier than you think

Ever noticed your fridge buzzing more than usual, your mixer jar rattling oddly, or your microwave stopping mid-cycle? In India, with long power cuts, high humidity in monsoons, or dusty environments, appliances take more strain than we realise. Those small hiccups are your appliances’ way of asking for a little attention. And ignoring them? That’s when repairs and bills start piling up.

And no, you don’t need a service engineer every month. With some small, consistent habits, you can make even today’s “delicate” appliances last longer, work better, and save electricity too.

What is the lifespan of our common kitchen appliances? Refrigerators: 10 to 15 years

Dishwashers: 8 to 12 years

Mixer grinders: 8 to 12 years

Microwaves: 7 to 10 years

Ovens/Ranges (gas or electric): 13 to 20 years

Now, if we want them to last till the end of their days, we need to put in a little effort.

Clean them well, regularly Dust, grime, and leftover food can make your appliances work harder than necessary.

Refrigerators: Condenser coils often gather dust, pet hair, or kitchen grime, especially if your kitchen opens to a balcony or terrace. Clean them every few months to improve cooling and reduce electricity bills. Wipe shelves and door gaskets to avoid foul smells and mould growth, which is common in humid regions.

Dishwashers: Hard water in many Indian cities can leave mineral deposits in filters and spray arms, reducing cleaning efficiency. Remove and clean filters monthly, and check spray arms for clogs to prevent leftover grime or odour.

Mixer grinders: Food particles, especially fibrous vegetables like bottle gourd or carrot, can get stuck and strain the motor. Rinse after use and wipe blades to maintain performance.

Even a 5–10 minute routine once a month can make a big difference.

Microwaves: Indian cooking often leaves strong odours, especially from spices like turmeric or curry. Wipe the interior regularly, clean the turntable, and occasionally heat a bowl of water with lemon juice to remove lingering smells.

Air fryers: Oil splatters and crumbs can build up in baskets and trays. Wash trays after every use, wipe the heating element gently, and avoid abrasive cleaners that can damage the non-stick coating.

Follow the instructions Every appliance comes with its own dos and don’ts. Overloading the washing machine, stuffing the fridge too full, or using harsh detergents can shorten its life. Many Indian homes also use dishwashers differently, so checking the manual ensures your appliance works optimally. Manuals are usually available online if you’ve misplaced them.

Seasonal checkups help Check your appliances at the start of each season. Monsoon brings humidity that can cause rust or mould, summer can make fridges work overtime, and winter can dry out seals. Look for worn door gaskets, blocked vents, or unusual noises. A yearly professional service, especially for fridges and dishwashers, helps catch small issues before they become costly.

Fix small problems early A tiny leak, strange sound, or inconsistent cooling may seem minor, but delaying repairs in India, where power fluctuations and water quality can worsen issues, often leads to bigger damage. Hire someone familiar with your brand to fix problems quickly and prevent hidden damage.

Other things to keep in mind Hard water: Use water softeners or filters to prevent blockages.

Power fluctuations: Surge protectors save appliances from voltage spikes.

Pets & dust: Hair and dust can clog vents; clean ducts regularly.

Climate: High humidity, heat, or dry winters can affect seals and motors. Adjust with a dehumidifier or humidifier if needed.