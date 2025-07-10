How to: Keep your fridge problem-free this monsoon before it starts acting up

The monsoon cools the air but messes with appliances, and your fridge often takes the first hit. It’s not just the power cuts, humidity, dust, and moisture bring a whole set of seasonal problems. If your fridge is acting strange, now’s the time to check these five areas before a minor issue turns into a breakdown.
What to check: If you’re spotting water droplets on food containers or shelves, that’s a red flag.
Why it happens: The high humidity during monsoon causes condensation on cold surfaces inside the fridge. Left unchecked, it can lead to mould, bad smells, and even faster food spoilage.
What to do:
What to check: Has your fridge been randomly switching off or not cooling consistently?
Why it happens: Monsoon storms often bring unstable electricity, and voltage swings can hit your fridge’s compressor hard.
What to check: Look behind or underneath the fridge. If the coils are caked with dust, that’s your problem.
Why it happens: Dust + high humidity = grime buildup, which slows down cooling and puts strain on the motor.
What to do:
What to check: If the fridge door isn’t sealing properly or feels loose, the gasket (rubber seal) may be cracked or warped.
Why it happens: Moist air weakens the rubber over time, letting warm air leak in. That makes the compressor work harder and reduces cooling.
What to do:
What to check: Are you noticing weird smells or food going bad unusually fast?
Why it happens: Moisture-heavy air accelerates bacterial and fungal growth, especially if the fridge isn’t cleaned often or food is stored carelessly.
What to do: