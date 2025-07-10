How to: Keep your fridge problem-free this monsoon before it starts acting up

The monsoon cools the air but messes with appliances, and your fridge often takes the first hit. It’s not just the power cuts, humidity, dust, and moisture bring a whole set of seasonal problems. If your fridge is acting strange, now’s the time to check these five areas before a minor issue turns into a breakdown.

1. Too much moisture inside What to check: If you’re spotting water droplets on food containers or shelves, that’s a red flag.

Why it happens: The high humidity during monsoon causes condensation on cold surfaces inside the fridge. Left unchecked, it can lead to mould, bad smells, and even faster food spoilage.

What to do:

Wipe the interiors dry every couple of days.

Throw in some silica gel or fridge-safe dehumidifier pouches—they help keep the air dry.

Avoid keeping uncovered food in the fridge; use airtight containers instead. 2. Power fluctuations and voltage spikes What to check: Has your fridge been randomly switching off or not cooling consistently?

Why it happens: Monsoon storms often bring unstable electricity, and voltage swings can hit your fridge’s compressor hard.

What to do: Always use a voltage stabilizer or a surge protector.

Don’t open the door repeatedly during an outage, it helps retain cold air inside.

If the fridge doesn’t turn back on after a power cut, wait 5–10 minutes before restarting. This gives the compressor time to reset safely. 3. Dirty or clogged condenser coils What to check: Look behind or underneath the fridge. If the coils are caked with dust, that’s your problem.

Why it happens: Dust + high humidity = grime buildup, which slows down cooling and puts strain on the motor.

What to do:

Unplug the fridge and clean the coils using a dry brush or vacuum.

Make sure there’s some space between the fridge and the wall to help airflow. 4. Worn-out door gasket What to check: If the fridge door isn’t sealing properly or feels loose, the gasket (rubber seal) may be cracked or warped.

Why it happens: Moist air weakens the rubber over time, letting warm air leak in. That makes the compressor work harder and reduces cooling.

What to do:

Clean the gasket with a mild soap solution every week to prevent damage.

If it’s loose or has visible cracks, get it replaced. It’s a cheap fix that goes a long way. 5. Strange smells or food spoiling fast What to check: Are you noticing weird smells or food going bad unusually fast?

Why it happens: Moisture-heavy air accelerates bacterial and fungal growth, especially if the fridge isn’t cleaned often or food is stored carelessly.

What to do:

Give your fridge a deep clean every two weeks during the monsoon. Defrost if needed.

Store leftovers in sealed containers, and don’t put hot food straight inside.

Use baking soda or activated charcoal to absorb lingering odours. Bonus tips to monsoon-proof your fridge Set fridge temperature to 3 °C and freezer to around -18 °C to handle the weather change.

If you live in a flood-prone area, raise the fridge slightly off the floor.

If the fridge still acts up, call in a technician before things get worse.