How to launch ChatGPT voice mode on iPhone with the Action button

Apple’s Siri is lagging behind other voice assistants powered by AI, like the ChatGPT voice, which can give you smarter replies compared to Siri. But a new update from ChatGPT enables the user to launch the ChatGPT voice button quickly using the Action Button. This is great for when you want to ask ChatGPT something, and you don’t want to go through multiple menus.
This new feature is available for iPhone 15 Pro and later models with the Action Button. You can easily add the ChatGPT voice mode to the shortcut, and it can be accessed quickly just by pressing the Action Button. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you set ChatGPT voice mode to the Action Button.
Once set up, this quick launch opens up handy uses like asking for a quick recipe while cooking, brainstorming ideas for your next project on the go, or getting code help during a late-night debug session. You can even dictate shopping lists or translate phrases instantly without fumbling through apps.
ChatGPT's unified interface keeps voice chats, text history, and generated images together, with no need to switch apps. Dynamic Island lets sessions run in the background, showing listen/think status while you multitask. Unlike Siri, which struggles with complex queries, ChatGPT nails brainstorming, recipes, or code help. It can't set alarms yet, but for real AI power, this setup shines.
