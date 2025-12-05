How to launch ChatGPT voice mode on iPhone with the Action button

Apple’s Siri is lagging behind other voice assistants powered by AI, like the ChatGPT voice, which can give you smarter replies compared to Siri. But a new update from ChatGPT enables the user to launch the ChatGPT voice button quickly using the Action Button. This is great for when you want to ask ChatGPT something, and you don’t want to go through multiple menus.

This new feature is available for iPhone 15 Pro and later models with the Action Button. You can easily add the ChatGPT voice mode to the shortcut, and it can be accessed quickly just by pressing the Action Button. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you set ChatGPT voice mode to the Action Button.

Follow these steps to turn your Action Button into a ChatGPT launcher Open the App Store and install or update the ChatGPT app from OpenAI. Log in with your account if needed. Go to Settings on your iPhone, then tap Action Button near the top. Swipe left or tap the arrows to open the Controls menu. Scroll or search for ChatGPT in the app list. Select ChatGPT, then choose Open ChatGPT Voice from the options. Confirm microphone access when prompted. Long-press the Action Button on your iPhone, and ChatGPT voice mode will launch right away. Once set up, this quick launch opens up handy uses like asking for a quick recipe while cooking, brainstorming ideas for your next project on the go, or getting code help during a late-night debug session. You can even dictate shopping lists or translate phrases instantly without fumbling through apps.