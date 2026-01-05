Subscribe

How to pick the best gaming earphones for immersive mobile play

Tired of laggy audio ruining your mobile gaming? This guide breaks down how to choose earphones with wired reliability, low-latency wireless modes, clear mics, punchy drivers, and extra features.

Published5 Jan 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Pick gaming earphones that deliver zero lag and crystal-clear squad chats.
Pick gaming earphones that deliver zero lag and crystal-clear squad chats.(AI generated)

By Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

AI Quick Read

Mobile gaming is now bigger than ever before, with console games being ported to smartphones, and we need professional gaming gear to enjoy them to the fullest. One such piece of gear is gaming earphones, which you will see almost everywhere, but how do you decide which one is good for you? Let's break down the factors that you need to consider when choosing the best earphones for mobile gaming.

You may be interested in

Razer Hammerhead Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Off White, Mercury)

  • Razer Hammerhead Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Off White
  • Mercury)

₹5583

Get This

45% OFF

Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black

  • Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC
  • Xbox
  • PS4

₹3816

₹6999

Get This

26% OFF

Razer BlackShark V3 Wireless Gaming Headset for PC: 50mm Drivers - Super Wideband Mic - 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, USB - Works with Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Smartphone - 70 Hr Battery - White

  • Razer BlackShark V3 Wireless Gaming Headset for PC: 50mm Drivers - Super Wideband Mic - 2.4 GHz
  • Bluetooth
  • USB - Works with Mac

₹31201

₹42121

Get This

35% OFF

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard |Wired USB | Analog Optical Gen-2 | Rapid Trigger & Snap Tap | Adjustable Actuation | Doubleshot PBT |RGB 60% Compact Black RZ03-04990100-R3M1

  • Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard |Wired USB | Analog Optical Gen-2 | Rapid Trigger & Snap Tap | Adjustable Actuation | Doubleshot PBT |RGB 60% Compact Black RZ03-04990100-R3M1

₹20051

₹30999

Get This

55% OFF

Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1

  • Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1

₹3599

₹7999

Get This

Wired connectivity

Wired earphones are perfect for gaming because you get zero latency from the source to your earphones, perfect for multiplayer games. This keeps the audio and visuals perfectly in sync with no delay. If your phone does not have a 3.5mm jack, then you can use a Type C to 3.5mm dongle. Look for durable braided cables and gold-plated connectors to dodge signal drops. Models like Razer Hammerhead V3 offer inline mics and controls, perfect for budget gamers.

Advertisement

Low latency

Going for wireless? Skip standard Bluetooth's 100ms+ lag and look for gaming modes under 60ms with aptX support. You can also look for headphones or earphones with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, which gives ultra-low latency between your phone and earphones/headphones. Always check app toggles for "game mode" to eliminate audio-visual mismatches.

Good microphone

To win an online match, you need a good strategy, and for that, you need to stay connected to your team via voice chat. That's when a good quality microphone comes in. But of course, when playing games on mobile, you cannot connect a full-fledged mic like on a PC. This is why you should go for inline microphones, which can give you superior audio quality.

Advertisement

Sound quality and drivers

Big 10mm+ drivers pump immersive bass and crisp highs, with spatial audio spotting enemy steps. Custom EQ apps let you tweak for FPS punch or RPG depth. ASUS ROG Cetra's planar drivers deliver 3D surround, turning your phone into a portable console.

More gaming features

Apart from what I told you above, there are many other features that can improve your mobile gameplay. Features like long battery life, Active Noise Cancellation and a custom tuning app. Multipoint pairing is also a great option to stay connected to different devices at the same time and switch between them seamlessly.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesHow to pick the best gaming earphones for immersive mobile play
Read Next Story