How to revert to the old Google Phone dialer UI on Android smartphones

Google recently released a new update to the Google Phone app on Android smartphones with a new UI, gestures, and Material Design 3 magic. However, users are not happy with this sudden UI shift because, apart from the interface for the dialer app, the way you pick up calls has also changed. This is problematic for people who are not very tech-savvy, like parents.

Social media immediately flooded with memes and hilarious posts. All this backlash is because this fresh new look disrupted muscle memory built over the years, led to accidental hang-ups, and the dialer no longer shows easy access to the contacts list. It’s also less intuitive and requires a learning curve for a lot of people.

If you or your parents share the same thoughts and want the old UI back, you are in luck. Here is a step-by-step guide to do that on your smartphone. We will also provide a workaround to offer a better solution to this problem.

How to Revert the Android Dialer App to the Old UI If your phone has recently been updated to the latest version of the dialer app, it is possible to revert to the old UI.