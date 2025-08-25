How to revert to the old Google Phone dialer UI on Android smartphones

Google recently released a new update to the Google Phone app on Android smartphones with a new UI, gestures, and Material Design 3 magic. However, users are not happy with this sudden UI shift because, apart from the interface for the dialer app, the way you pick up calls has also changed. This is problematic for people who are not very tech-savvy, like parents.

Social media immediately flooded with memes and hilarious posts. All this backlash is because this fresh new look disrupted muscle memory built over the years, led to accidental hang-ups, and the dialer no longer shows easy access to the contacts list. It’s also less intuitive and requires a learning curve for a lot of people.

If you or your parents share the same thoughts and want the old UI back, you are in luck. Here is a step-by-step guide to do that on your smartphone. We will also provide a workaround to offer a better solution to this problem.

How to Revert the Android Dialer App to the Old UI If your phone has recently been updated to the latest version of the dialer app, it is possible to revert to the old UI.

Open the Google Play Store app on your smartphone and tap the profile icon at the top right corner, then go to Settings. Navigate to Network preferences and select Auto-update apps. Choose Don’t auto-update apps to prevent the dialer app from updating automatically. Now search for the Google Phone app on the Google Play Store. Tap the app in the search results and tap Uninstall updates. This will revert the app to the factory version with the old UI. Before opening the Phone app, go to your phone’s Settings > Apps > Phone. Tap on Storage and clear the cache and data. Now you have the old dialer with the familiar UI and gestures. Another workaround is if you own a smartphone that comes with a secondary dialer app from the OEM itself, you should set that app as your default phone app. This will be a better option since you won’t have to disable auto-updates, which is generally not recommended.