How to safely shut down your AC until next season: Maintenance guide for winter

Winter is finally settling in, and blankets are out! Which means our air conditioners are finally getting a well-deserved break after running non-stop for 7–8 months. But before you just tuck it away, have you thought about what happens to it while it sits idle? Skipping a few simple steps now could mean dust, moisture, or minor wear turns into bigger problems later.

Why winter prep is important Over the summer, your AC has worked hard to keep your home comfortable. Dust collects in filters, moisture lingers in coils, and moving parts slowly wear out. If these issues are ignored during the off-season, you may face clogged filters, corrosion, or even electrical faults when the next heatwave hits.

You might have noticed a weird smell or weaker airflow when you switch on your AC after a long time. That’s usually a sign of skipped maintenance. Taking a few minutes now to clean, inspect, and protect your unit ensures it stays efficient, lasts longer, and is ready to keep you cool next summer, without the stress of last-minute repairs.

Steps to prepare your AC for winter 1. Clean or replace air filters thoroughly: Start by removing the indoor unit’s air filters. Wash them thoroughly with water and let them dry completely, or replace them if they are worn out. Clean filters ensure proper airflow and prevent dust from accumulating when the AC is used again.

2. Clean the outdoor unit: The outdoor unit often gathers leaves, twigs, and dust. Clear the surrounding area and gently wipe the unit with a soft brush or dry cloth. Keeping it clean prevents clogging and corrosion during the winter months.

3. Unplug the main switch carefully: Switch off the main power supply and ensure the circuit breaker for the AC is also turned off. This prevents accidental operation, saves electricity, and reduces the risk of electrical faults.

4. Use a protective cover for the AC unit: For outdoor units, use a breathable protective cover to shield it from dust and debris. Avoid airtight plastic covers, as trapped moisture can cause rust and mould.

5. Clear the drain line: Check the AC’s drain line for blockages and clean it thoroughly. This prevents water leaks, mould buildup, and damage to internal components.

6. Call a professional: Even if you handle basic cleaning at home, it’s advisable to call a certified technician. A professional check ensures coils are clean, moving parts are lubricated, and refrigerant levels are adequate.