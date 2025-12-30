How to set up and use ChatGPT app integrations to automate complex tasks

ChatGPT's new app integrations offer seamless actions with services like Spotify, Booking.com, Canva, Figma, Slack and more. These app integrations make complex tasks a lot easier, and if you use voice commands, then it feels like a real assistant working for you. It is available to everyone and everywhere, including the web and in a smartphone app. Here is a quick guide on setting it up and using it on your devices.

OpenAI's Apps in ChatGPT, introduced in late 2025, embed third-party services directly into your chats using simple natural language prompts. By mentioning an app name, ChatGPT connects to it, pulls relevant data, and performs tasks like creating Spotify playlists based on your mood, adding DoorDash meals to your cart with recipe suggestions, or estimating Uber ride times with route options.

Key apps include Spotify for music curation, Booking.com for travel, Canva for designs, Expedia for flights, Figma for collaboration, and Slack. Interactions feature inline previews like maps, carts, or audio snippets, with data sharing enabling personalised results. Accessible via web, iOS, and Android for Free, Plus, and Pro users; all connections are managed securely in Settings > Apps & Connectors, with easy revocation for privacy.