How to set up and use ChatGPT app integrations to automate complex tasks

ChatGPT's new app integrations offer seamless actions with services like Spotify, Booking.com, Canva, Figma, Slack and more. These app integrations make complex tasks a lot easier, and if you use voice commands, then it feels like a real assistant working for you. It is available to everyone and everywhere, including the web and in a smartphone app. Here is a quick guide on setting it up and using it on your devices.

OpenAI's Apps in ChatGPT, introduced in late 2025, embed third-party services directly into your chats using simple natural language prompts. By mentioning an app name, ChatGPT connects to it, pulls relevant data, and performs tasks like creating Spotify playlists based on your mood, adding DoorDash meals to your cart with recipe suggestions, or estimating Uber ride times with route options.

Key apps include Spotify for music curation, Booking.com for travel, Canva for designs, Expedia for flights, Figma for collaboration, and Slack. Interactions feature inline previews like maps, carts, or audio snippets, with data sharing enabling personalised results. Accessible via web, iOS, and Android for Free, Plus, and Pro users; all connections are managed securely in Settings > Apps & Connectors, with easy revocation for privacy.

How to set up and use ChatGPT app integrations Open the latest ChatGPT app or visit chatgpt.com. Start a new chat or browse the Apps directory at chatgpt.com/apps to explore options. Begin your prompt with the app name, e.g., "Spotify, make a high-energy workout playlist from my recent listens" or "DoorDash, add ingredients for butter chicken to my cart." ChatGPT recognises and activates it instantly. Sign in with your account credentials and review permissions, like location for Uber or music history for Spotify. This one-time step enables future use. ChatGPT displays interactive elements, such as Uber fare estimates or DoorDash menu previews. Refine with follow-ups, e.g., "Make it cheaper" or "Add a side." Confirm details, then tap to redirect for payment or finalisation in the native app. Playlists save directly; rides book seamlessly. View active connections in settings, disconnect as needed. Combine apps, like "Uber to the restaurant after DoorDash orders dinner." Use voice input on mobile for hands-free control, and ask "List available apps" for discoveries. These integrations boost efficiency across daily tasks.