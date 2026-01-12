How to use AirPods to capture photos and videos on your iPhone camera

AirPods turn into a wireless iPhone camera remote in iOS 26: Press the stem to snap photos or start/stop videos hands-free. Perfect for selfies, groups, or vlogs.

Amit Rahi
Published12 Jan 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Turn AirPods into your iPhone's hands-free camera remote for effortless photo and video snaps.
Turn AirPods into your iPhone's hands-free camera remote for effortless photo and video snaps.(AI Generated)

Apple recently released a new update to iOS 26, which allows users to use AirPods as a shutter button for the iPhone’s camera. This lets you snap photos and start/stop video recording with a simple press. It works on compatible AirPods and turns into a wireless camera remote, which can be helpful to influencers, content creators and travellers. Here is a quick step-by-step guide to set it up and use it on your compatible iPhone and AirPods.​

Compatible iPhone and AirPods

Compatible devices include iPhones and iPads running iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 (e.g., iPhone 15 series and later). Supported AirPods models are AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), and AirPods Pro 3. Ensure the latest firmware via automatic updates when charging near the iPhone. Older AirPods, like 3rd gen or Pro 1st gen, lack this.

Step-by-step setup Guide to set up AirPods as a camera shutter for iPhone

  1. Pair and wear at least one AirPod (open case near iPhone if needed). Confirm the connection in Settings > Bluetooth.
  2. Open the Settings app, tap your AirPods name or go to Bluetooth > i icon next to your AirPods.
  3. Scroll to "Camera Control" or "Camera Remote," tap it, then choose "Press Once" (quick stem squeeze snaps photo/video) or "Press and Hold" (hold stem for action). A 3-second countdown triggers bursts in Photo mode.
  4. Launch Camera, select Photo or Video. Press the stem on the left/right AirPod; photo, start/stop recording. You will hear audio feedback confirming actions; media will be saved to the Photos app automatically.

AirPods firmware by leaving them in the case, charging near the iPhone overnight. Works for selfies, groups, or tripod setups. This underrated iOS 26 gem elevates mobile photography, especially for content creators. Experiment in different modes for bursts or timers. If issues arise, restart Bluetooth or check the firmware.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesHow to use AirPods to capture photos and videos on your iPhone camera
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.