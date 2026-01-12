How to use AirPods to capture photos and videos on your iPhone camera

Apple recently released a new update to iOS 26, which allows users to use AirPods as a shutter button for the iPhone’s camera. This lets you snap photos and start/stop video recording with a simple press. It works on compatible AirPods and turns into a wireless camera remote, which can be helpful to influencers, content creators and travellers. Here is a quick step-by-step guide to set it up and use it on your compatible iPhone and AirPods.​