How to use AirPods to capture photos and videos on your iPhone camera

Apple recently released a new update to iOS 26, which allows users to use AirPods as a shutter button for the iPhone’s camera. This lets you snap photos and start/stop video recording with a simple press. It works on compatible AirPods and turns into a wireless camera remote, which can be helpful to influencers, content creators and travellers. Here is a quick step-by-step guide to set it up and use it on your compatible iPhone and AirPods.
Compatible devices include iPhones and iPads running iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 (e.g., iPhone 15 series and later). Supported AirPods models are AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), and AirPods Pro 3. Ensure the latest firmware via automatic updates when charging near the iPhone. Older AirPods, like 3rd gen or Pro 1st gen, lack this.
Works for selfies, groups, or tripod setups. This underrated iOS 26 gem elevates mobile photography, especially for content creators. Experiment in different modes for bursts or timers. If issues arise, restart Bluetooth or check the firmware.