How to use Copilot Vision on Windows to get real time assistance across any app

Copilot Vision is a new AI feature from Microsoft for Windows that can see your screen and act as a real-time digital assistant. It can interpret what's happening on the screen and even guide you step by step across any app. Here are all the features, availability and how to use Copilot Vision on Windows.
Copilot Vision key features
- Real-time guidance: Copilot Vision can see what's on your screen and provide you with summaries, explain the error messages and draft email replies based on the context.
- Multi-app navigation: You can share two apps at once so Copilot can help you switch tasks and provide insights that span both windows.
- Highlight feature: If you ask Copilot to show you how to do any task in an app, it will visually highlight where to click inside any app, just like a personal tutor.
- Versatile assistance: No matter if you are gaming, editing photos or planning a trip, Copilot Vision can offer suggestions, improve your workflow and even help you pack for the trip.
Steps to use Copilot Vision on Windows
- Launch the Copilot app from the taskbar or the Start menu.
- In the composer window, hit the “glasses” icon in the corner.
- A pop-up will open asking permission to access the screen or an open app.
- Choose the apps you want Copilot to analyse. You can share up to two apps at once, so Copilot can connect info between them and give you contextual help.
Example use cases of Copilot Vision
- If you don't know how to use Photoshop, you can ask Copilot to help you with any specific feature, like changing the saturation in an image. Copilot will visually highlight the exact steps to find that feature in Photoshop.
- If you get an error message on the screen, you can share the screen with Copilot and ask it how to get rid of that error.
- Want to draft a reply to an email? Just ask Copilot to draft a reply by sharing the screen in the Edge browser.
Copilot Vision availability
According to Microsoft’s official blog post, Copilot Vision is available now in the US for Windows 10 and 11, and will soon be available to other countries. The feature may need a Copilot Pro subscription, which is $20 a month.