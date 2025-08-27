How to use Spotify’s messaging feature to share songs and podcasts seamlessly

Spotify launched a new messaging feature in the app itself called “Messages” which enables users to share music, podcasts and audiobooks with friends without switching apps. This feature is designed to build a more social and community driven platform by allowing users to share content and conversations without using other messaging apps.

The direct messaging feature is available on the mobile app for users who are of age 16 or later. It is available in selected regions including Latin America with plans to soon expand to the United States, Canada, Brazil, EU, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Both free and premium features can access this feature where they can share songs, playlists and albums. In one on one chat, users can react with emoji’s, group chats are not currently supported.

Spotify’s new messaging feature is not new, the company tried this feature previously which got discontinued in 2017 due to low engagement. The app’s user base has grown since and now there are nearly 700 million users, this is the right time to relaunch the messaging feature. This move is to make Spotify not just a music streaming service but a place where music lovers can socialise and connect with each other.