How to use WhatsApp’s new AI-generated backgrounds to personalise video calls

Meta continues to weave AI into every corner of its apps, and the latest upgrade lets WhatsApp users personalise video call backgrounds using AI-generated images. With this powerful new feature, anyone can transform calls beyond preset options, making each conversation creative, private, and unique with backgrounds imagined and rendered by AI.

What are AI-generated call backgrounds? AI-generated backgrounds in WhatsApp use Meta AI’s intelligent image generation to let you customise your video calls. These backgrounds can be used to boost privacy or make video calls fun and feel at ease during personal or professional interactions.

How to use AI-generated backgrounds in WhatsApp video calls Open WhatsApp and start a video call with a contact or in a group. During the call, tap the little magic wand icon on your camera preview that appears near the bottom corners. It will open the background change interface with your camera view. Swipe the options to find the “AI-generated background” option. Here, you can add a description or keywords to generate a background of your liking. Preview your generated background. If you need more adjustments to it, then add or change the prompt to regenerate the image. Once you get the desired result, tap “Apply” to set that background to your current call. If you are unsure about the prompt to enter, then use WhatsApp’s suggested prompts to quickly generate backgrounds. It can be disabled quickly if you want to revert back to the normal video call without AI or preset background. The feature works only on supported devices and requires the updated version of WhatsApp.