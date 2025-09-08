How to use WhatsApp’s new AI-generated backgrounds to personalise video calls

Meta continues to weave AI into every corner of its apps, and the latest upgrade lets WhatsApp users personalise video call backgrounds using AI-generated images. With this powerful new feature, anyone can transform calls beyond preset options, making each conversation creative, private, and unique with backgrounds imagined and rendered by AI.
AI-generated backgrounds in WhatsApp use Meta AI’s intelligent image generation to let you customise your video calls. These backgrounds can be used to boost privacy or make video calls fun and feel at ease during personal or professional interactions.
If you are unsure about the prompt to enter, then use WhatsApp’s suggested prompts to quickly generate backgrounds. It can be disabled quickly if you want to revert back to the normal video call without AI or preset background. The feature works only on supported devices and requires the updated version of WhatsApp.
The AI-generated backgrounds feature supports multiple languages, including English, Arabic, French, Hindi, and more. It is available on both Android and iOS devices with the latest WhatsApp update. The AI processes prompts privately, ensuring user privacy, and lets you quickly switch back to normal backgrounds anytime.