How to use Windows Backup to move data to new Windows 11 PC effortlessly

Microsoft has made transferring files and settings from an old PC to a new one much easier. With the updated Windows Backup, users can quickly move all their files and folders across devices via their local network, making the process hassle-free and streamlined. Expensive services are no longer necessary for PC migration. Let’s explore how this works and what requirements need to be met for a smooth transfer.

What do you need to transfer data from an old Windows PC to a new one?

The old computer must be running Windows 10 or Windows 11 with the Windows Backup app installed.

The new PC must be running the latest version of Windows 11 to enable this feature.

Both the computers must be connected to the same local network, through WiFi or Ethernet, for faster transfers.

Step-by-step guide

On your old PC, open the Windows Backup and select the “Transfer to a new PC” option. The computer name will be displayed for the pairing process for the transfer. While setting up the new computer, connect it to the same network as your old PC. You will be asked to transfer data from your old PC. Enter the PC name which appeared on the old PC. A pairing code will appear to pair the computers. Once paired, you will see a list of all the files and folders that can be transferred to the new PC. You can select the files and folders and start the transfer. The transfer will begin and you will see the progress on the screen. Transfer will take time, depending on the maximum bandwidth available on the local network.

Not everything will be transferred through this process; you still need to manually reinstall apps and software on your new PC. Still, this is a hassle-free and quick method to transfer your files to a new PC without paying for expensive apps. We recommend that you to use either an Ethernet connection or a faster Wifi connection to reduce the transfer time.