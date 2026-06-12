HP EliteBook X G2a review: A business laptop that gets almost everything right

Business laptops are often comes with with boring designs, average displays, and average battery life. The HP EliteBook X G2a is one of those rare business laptops that manages to break that stereotype. It looks premium, is incredibly light, packs some serious hardware under the hood, and still manages to deliver the reliability and security features enterprise users expect.

The unit I tested came equipped with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 processor, 64GB LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB SSD. On paper, it sounds like a machine built for demanding professionals, but after spending some time with it, what impressed me the most was not the raw performance. It was how effortless the entire experience felt. From carrying it around to working on it for long hours, the EliteBook X G2a simply gets the fundamentals right.

HP Elitebook X G2a specifications

Specification Details Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 Graphics AMD Radeon 890M NPU Up to 55 TOPS RAM 64GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 14 inch 3K OLED, 16:10 Webcam 5MP AI Camera Battery 68Wh Weight 1.11kg Price Rs. 2,83,972 (HP Online Store)

Design: So light it almost surprises you The first thing that stood out to me about the EliteBook X G2a was just how light it feels. On paper, 1.1 kilograms already sounds impressive, but numbers rarely tell the full story. When I first picked up the laptop, it genuinely felt lighter than I expected.

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What makes this even more impressive is that the laptop does not look ultra lightweight from a distance. HP has managed to maintain a proper premium laptop appearance without making it look overly thin or fragile. At around 14mm at its thickest point, the EliteBook X G2a is slim while still feeling sturdy.

The design is clean, professional, and exactly what you would expect from a premium business laptop. There are no flashy elements or unnecessary design experiments here. The metal chassis feels premium to the touch and the overall construction feels solid despite the extremely lightweight form factor.

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This is the kind of laptop you can comfortably carry throughout the day without thinking about it. Whether you are moving between meetings, travelling frequently, or simply working from different locations, the portability here is genuinely excellent.

HP has also done a good job with the port selection. Despite the slim chassis, you get HDMI 2.1, USB Type A, multiple USB Type C ports including Thunderbolt 4, a headphone jack, and even optional 5G connectivity on select models. For a modern business laptop, there is very little to complain about here.

Keyboard and trackpad: Built for long working hours The keyboard immediately feels familiar in the best possible way. The keycaps are designed to look and feel like proper desktop keyboard keys rather than the flat chiclet style many manufacturers are moving towards. The keys are slightly mushy, but that softness actually works in its favour during long typing sessions.

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The surface of the keycaps has a smooth finish that makes typing feel surprisingly comfortable. I spent long hours writing my articles on this laptop and never felt any discomfort with the keyboard except for that that arrow keys are shrunken, even the left and right which I mostly use when typing.

The trackpad is equally amazing, HP calls this design a waterfall design because it extends further toward the keyboard area, creating a more seamless appearance. It also supports haptic feedback, which means you can choose whether you want the simulated click response or prefer to turn it off entirely. The haptic response is good, not the best that I have experienced on a laptop this expensive but still decent.

Display: Packed with useful privacy features HP offers several display options on the EliteBook X G2a, including a beautiful 3K OLED panel that supports a 16:10 aspect ratio. The taller display makes a noticeable difference especially when you are working with spreadsheets, its also good for web browsing, writing documents and video editing.

The panel itself looks fantastic, colours looks rich and vibrant, text looks sharp, and overall image quality feels premium. Whether I was watching videos, or simply browsing the web, the display consistently impressed me.

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One thing worth mentioning is the anti glare coating. While it helps reduce reflections significantly and makes the display easier to use in bright environments, it also slightly narrows viewing angles compared to glossy OLED panels.

HP has also included some clever privacy focused features. The laptop can detect when somebody is looking over your shoulder and automatically activate privacy protections to reduce visibility from all angles. This is one of those features that sounds like a gimmick until you start working in public places or airports and you don't want anyone to snoop on your laptop screen.

Performance: Ryzen AI finally feels ready for serious work The configuration I tested featured AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 processor paired with 64GB LPDDR5X memory running at extremely fast speeds and a 1TB SSD. Yes, the naming scheme is confusing but the performance is not.

Throughout my testing, the laptop felt consistently fast and responsive. Applications opened instantly, multitasking was effortless, and the system never felt slow even with multiple workloads running simultaneously.

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The integrated Radeon 890M graphics are also surprisingly capable. While nobody is buying an EliteBook primarily for gaming, the GPU is powerful enough to handle graphics intensive productivity workloads comfortably at low-mid graphics.

The biggest advantage here is how balanced everything feels. The laptop is not chasing benchmark records. Instead, it focuses on delivering smooth performance across everyday professional tasks, and it succeeds.

Another major highlight is the dedicated NPU that delivers up to 55 TOPS of AI performance. This allows the laptop to quickly handle AI tasks like photo editing which includes removing background from images or upscaling which I require for my articles on daily basis.

AI features that actually feel useful Most AI features on modern laptops still feel like demonstrations looking for a purpose. Fortunately, some of the AI features on the EliteBook X G2a are genuinely useful.

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One feature I particularly liked was the AI powered camera enhancements. The 5MP camera works alongside Poly Camera Pro to provide automatic framing, background adjustments, appearance filters, and lighting corrections. During video calls, the laptop does a surprisingly good job of keeping you centred while improving image quality automatically.

HP Smart Sense is another AI powered feature that quietly works in the background. It dynamically adjusts performance, cooling, and power consumption based on how you are using the laptop. You rarely notice it working, which is probably the biggest compliment I can give it.

Battery life: Easily lasts through a workday Battery life is another area where the EliteBook X G2a performs extremely well. The Ryzen AI processor is remarkably efficient and helps the laptop deliver excellent endurance. Even heavier users should have little trouble making it through an entire workday without reaching for the charger.

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HP also deserves credit for including a 100W GaN charger in the box. This is actually the first laptop I have reviewed that ships with a proper GaN charger. The charger itself is compact, lightweight, and significantly easier to carry compared to traditional laptop adapters.

In many situations, this single charger can also charge your phone and other USB C devices, reducing the number of chargers you need to carry while travelling.