HP launches the all-new OmniBook 5 AI PC: 5 reasons it gives students a brilliant head start

Your first laptop is a big decision. It is the device you will take to lectures, use to shape your ideas, rely on for presentations and calls, and turn to when it is time to switch off with a film or a favourite series. It should be ready for the day you have—and give you room to take on what comes next.

The all-new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is designed around that mix. It combines a 14-inch cinematic OLED display, an Intel® Core™ 5 320 processor from the Series 3 family, dedicated AI processing capabilities and a premium all-metal body weighing just 1.16 kg.

The featured configuration comes with 8GB LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, with a 16GB memory option also available. You also get a 180-degree hinge, a compact 65W USB-C Mini GaN charger and a battery rated for up to 42 hours of local video playback.*

Together, these features make the HP OmniBook 5 AI PC a laptop that can move naturally between study, work, creative projects and downtime. Here are five ways it can give students and first-laptop buyers a strong start.

1. One laptop for college—and all the things you want to do next College life does not fit into a single app or assignment. There are lectures, research, presentations, group projects, video calls, internships and personal interests to make time for. The HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is built to bring those parts of your day together in one capable, easy-to-carry laptop.

Its Intel® Core™ 5 320 processor is designed for everyday productivity, from editing documents and building presentations to browsing, video meetings and multitasking. With 8GB and 16GB memory configurations available, you can choose the setup that fits how you plan to study, work and create.

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That flexibility matters when your laptop is also your notebook, research desk, meeting room and entertainment screen. The OmniBook 5 gives you a strong foundation for the practical demands of student life, while leaving space for the interests and ambitions that make your experience your own.

At 1.16 kg, it is easy to bring along for a lecture, a library session or a day moving between campus and home. You get the convenience of a truly portable laptop without giving up a premium metal design or a generously sized 14-inch display.

2. Cinematic OLED that brings your work and downtime to life The screen is where so much of your laptop experience happens: reading, learning, designing, watching and sharing. The HP OmniBook 5 AI PC makes that experience a highlight with its 14-inch Cinematic OLED display.

With a 1920 × 1200 resolution and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, the display delivers rich colour and fine detail for visual projects, photos, films and everyday content. OLED technology produces deep blacks and vivid contrast, helping images feel more immersive whether you are reviewing a design reference or settling in to watch a series.

Its 16:10 aspect ratio gives you more vertical screen space than a standard 16:9 display. That means more of a document, webpage or presentation can fit on screen at once—a useful advantage when you are researching, reading or working across multiple windows.

The screen is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, which helps guard against scratches as you carry your laptop through daily use. And the 180-degree lay-flat hinge makes it easy to share a screen with a classmate or colleague across a table. It is a considered combination: an immersive display for your own work and entertainment, with practical touches that make collaboration feel simple.

3. AI capability that supports the way you learn and work AI is most useful when it helps everyday tasks feel easier. The HP OmniBook 5 AI PC pairs the Intel® Core™ 5 320 processor with a dedicated NPU for compatible AI workloads, giving supported software access to AI processing designed to work alongside the CPU.

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For students and young professionals, that can support useful features within compatible applications, from background blur on video calls to photo enhancement. As more software brings AI tools into familiar tasks, the OmniBook 5 gives you a platform designed to make use of those capabilities.

The experience is backed by hardware built for clear communication. The 1080p FHD IR camera features HDR auto switch and temporal noise reduction, while integrated dual-array microphones support voice capture for calls and online classes. Dual speakers with Poly Studio audio and DTS Ultra support round out the setup for meetings, presentations, music and entertainment.

AI features depend on compatible applications and settings, but the key advantage is having AI capability built into a laptop that is already ready for your day-to-day study and work.

4. A premium design made to go wherever your day takes you A laptop should feel as good to carry as it does to use. The HP OmniBook 5 AI PC weighs approximately 1.16 kg and features a slim, all-metal construction, making it a polished companion for a day of classes, a commute or a change of workspace.

Its 14-inch form gives you useful screen space while remaining easy to pack in a backpack, tote or work bag. The backlit keyboard helps you keep going when you are studying or finishing a presentation in the evening. HP offers four colour options—Soft Honey Dew, Peony Pink, Starlit Blue and Smoke Silver—so you can choose a finish that feels personal to you. The tone-on-tone matching backlit keyboard adds to the considered design.

The 180-degree hinge is useful when you want to share what is on screen, and the port selection is ready for everyday setups. There are two USB Type-C ports supporting 10Gbps data transfer, USB Power Delivery 3.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, along with HDMI 1.4b and a combined headphone and microphone jack. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 provide wireless connectivity for compatible networks and accessories.

The compact 65W USB-C Mini GaN charger is another welcome travel companion. Its small form takes up less room in your bag, and it can charge compatible devices—helping simplify what you carry from one workspace to another.

5. Power for your day. Space for everything you’re working towards. From the first class or meeting to the last task of the day, the HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is designed to keep you moving. Its 3-cell, 60Wh battery is rated for up to 42 hours of local video playback,* giving you impressive staying power for long stretches away from your desk.

When you do need a boost, fast charging can take the battery to around 50% in 30 minutes under supported conditions—a handy top-up before class, a meeting or your next stop.

The OmniBook 5 also gives your everyday digital life room to grow. A 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD offers space for Windows, apps, lecture notes, presentations, work files, photos and downloads. Choose between 8GB and 16GB RAM configurations to suit the way you study, work and create.

Together, the long-lasting battery, quick top-ups and generous everyday storage make the HP OmniBook 5 AI PC ready to go from what you need to do to what you want to do next.

*Battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920 × 1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

What you get at a glance

Specification New HP OmniBook 5 AI PC Processor Intel® Core™ 5 320 (Series 3) AI processing Dedicated NPU Display 14-inch Cinematic OLED, 1920 × 1200 Colour gamut 100% DCI-P3 Brightness 300 nits Display protection Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 Memory 8GB LPDDR5-6400 onboard; 16GB variant available Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD (specified configuration) Graphics Integrated Intel® Graphics Weight 1.16 kg Build All-metal chassis, 180-degree hinge Battery 60Wh; up to 42 hours local video playback* Fast charging Approximately 50% in 30 minutes Charger 65W USB-C Mini GaN Operating system Windows 11 Home Single Language Camera 1080p FHD IR with HDR auto switch Audio Dual speakers, Poly Studio, DTS Ultra Ports 2 USB Type-C, HDMI 1.4b, audio combo jack Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colours Soft Honey Dew, Peony Pink, Starlit Blue, Smoke Silver

Why consider the new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC? A vivid 14-inch Cinematic OLED display: 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and OLED contrast bring added depth to visual projects, streaming and everyday viewing.

Performance for everyday ambitions: The Intel® Core™ 5 320 processor and dedicated NPU support productivity and compatible AI features.

Easy to take everywhere: A 1.16 kg all-metal design, 14-inch form factor and compact GaN charger are made for life on the move.

Ready for long days: The 60Wh battery is rated for up to 42 hours of local video playback,* with fast charging to around 50% in 30 minutes under supported conditions.

Thoughtful details for student life: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, a backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge, four colour options and useful connectivity make it ready for the everyday. A brilliant first laptop—and a springboard for what comes next The best first laptop is one that helps you get started, then keeps pace as your world expands. The HP OmniBook 5 AI PC brings together the essentials students and first-laptop buyers can build on: a vivid Cinematic OLED screen, Intel® Core™ 5 performance with AI capabilities, a premium lightweight design, long battery life, fast charging and room for the files and applications that shape everyday life.

It can move from assignments and presentations to creative interests, video calls and downtime without asking you to choose just one way to use it. The 14-inch display makes work and entertainment more immersive; the 1.16 kg build makes it easy to take along; and its thoughtful everyday features help you stay ready wherever the day leads.

For students setting out on a new chapter, or anyone choosing a laptop to grow with, the all-new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is more than a device for getting through today. It is a confident starting point for everything you are ready to do next.

Availability The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC range starts at ₹79,999, with exciting offers. Book online or at a laptop store near you.

*Battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920 × 1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.