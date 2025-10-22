Humidifier vs air purifier: Which one protects you from pollution and allergies better

Poor indoor air, filled with pollutants, dust, mould spores, and chemical fumes from cleaning products, can silently affect lung function, trigger allergies, and weaken immunity. In cities like Delhi NCR, the situation is dire. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at a hazardous 302, with PM2.5 levels at 218 µg/m³ and PM10 at 426 µg/m³, indicating severe pollution levels that can exacerbate respiratory issues and allergies.

Many people underestimate how much the air inside their homes affects them. Breathing polluted indoor air can lead to:

Chronic cough, sinus irritation, and nasal congestion

Allergic reactions and asthma flare-ups

Reduced immunity and fatigue

Poor sleep quality and concentration With indoor air quality already under strain from outdoor pollution, many people are turning to devices like humidifiers and air purifiers to protect their health. While both promise cleaner, healthier air, they work in very different ways, and understanding their benefits can help you make the right choice for your home.

Humidifiers: Comfort in moisture Humidifiers work by adding moisture to the air, increasing indoor humidity levels to a comfortable range. This extra moisture can make a noticeable difference in how your body feels, particularly during dry seasons.

Benefits for health and comfort: Relieves dry throat: Moist air helps prevent irritation in the throat, reducing discomfort from coughing or a scratchy throat.

Eases dry skin and eyes: Proper humidity levels keep skin hydrated and prevent dryness-related irritation, while also reducing eye discomfort.

Supports sinus health: Moist air can help keep nasal passages clear, reducing congestion and promoting easier breathing.

Improves sleep quality: Balanced humidity can make sleeping more comfortable by preventing dryness-related disturbances.

Things to keep in mind while buying a humidifier Humidifiers do not filter or remove pollutants, dust, or allergens from indoor air.

Overuse in polluted or poorly ventilated spaces can encourage the growth of mold, mildew, and dust mites.

They are best used as a supportive device, providing comfort rather than serving as a solution for polluted indoor air. Air purifiers: Clearing the air you breathe Air purifiers are specifically designed to remove invisible pollutants from indoor air, making them essential in cities with high pollution levels. These devices work by drawing in air, passing it through specialised filters, and releasing cleaner air back into the room.

Benefits for health Reduces allergy and asthma triggers: By filtering out dust, pollen, and other allergens, air purifiers help ease symptoms and improve overall respiratory health.

Removes chemical fumes and odours: Activated carbon filters trap harmful gases and strong smells, creating a more comfortable indoor environment.

Promotes overall wellness: Cleaner air supports lung function, immunity, and general well-being.

Things to keep in mind while buying the right purifier Look for HEPA filters for fine particulate removal.

Check the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to ensure it matches your room size.

Ensure proper room coveragea small purifier won’t be effective in a large living space. Humidifier, air purifier, or both? Deciding which device to use depends on your home’s air quality and humidity levels: