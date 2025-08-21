Hundreds of thousands of Grok conversations become discoverable on Google: Are your AI chats safe?

Grok, the AI chatbot platform developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, landed in privacy hot water after users discovered that hundreds of thousands of their supposedly private conversations had become publicly available on Google. Those hoping to rely on AI for anything from health advice to personal reflections faced a disturbing reality: everything they typed into Grok could surface on the world’s biggest search engine, accessible to anyone who cared to look.

What happened with Grok? The problem began with Grok’s “share” button, designed to allow users to create a link and spread their chatbot conversations easily. What the platform failed to tell users was that these shared conversations automatically became public web pages and were quickly indexed by search engines. The result? Over 370,000 Grok chat logs were soon scattered across Google search results for anyone to discover. A deeper look at the exposed chats showed they contained sensitive details ranging from medical discussions to confessions and even a password left in plain view. Most users had no idea this would happen. Grok gave no prominent warnings about the risks involved in making a chat public. When approached by journalists, both xAI and Elon Musk declined to provide any comment on the incident.

No lessons learnt from ChatGPT Grok’s situation quickly drew parallels to a recent blunder by ChatGPT, where its shared chats also ended up on Google. The difference was that OpenAI responded loudly and swiftly, updating their settings to make sure users had to opt in deliberately for public posting. By contrast, Grok’s option was less user-friendly, lacking clear notices or an easy way to keep private exchanges truly private.