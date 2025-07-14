Hurry, the Prime Day Sale ends tonight! Get the best inverters and batteries at up to 50% off on top brands

Power cuts can interrupt work, ruin your mood, and damage appliances. Investing in the best inverter and battery ensures your home stays lit and connected at all times. From high-capacity tubular batteries to pure sine wave inverters, today’s options are smarter, more efficient, and reliable. With features like fast charging, overload protection, and compatibility with solar panels, the right setup adds both convenience and savings.

The good news? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 bring huge discounts on top-rated brands. This is your chance to bring home dependable power backup systems without overspending. Explore the best deals on Amazon sale and stay prepared for every outage with a power backup system that works when it matters most.

Top picks for the best inverters on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Enjoy efficient power backup with the Luminous Zelio+ 1100 inverter, now available at great prices during the Amazon Sale. With a 900VA/12V pure sine wave output, it safely powers your appliances and electronics. The smart LCD display shows battery and load status clearly, while the compact design ensures easy installation. Backed by a 36-month warranty, this inverter is ideal for homes, shops, and offices needing dependable performance during power cuts.

Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA comes with a powerful 1280Wh LiFePO4 lithium-ion battery for long-lasting performance and safety. With zero maintenance, fast charging, and intelligent BMS control, it offers clean power without fumes or acid spills. Compact and easy to install, it features both LCD and LED displays for system status. Ideal for homes, offices, or small shops, this portable solution delivers stable backup with a life span of up to 12 years.

Keep your appliances running smoothly during outages with Microtek’s compact pure sine wave inverter. It handles up to 760W load, supports batteries from 100–200Ah, and features smart protection against overloads and short circuits. Designed for durability, it ensures efficient energy use and consistent backup. An LED display keeps you informed, while regulated charging improves battery life. Built for Indian conditions, this unit suits both standalone homes and apartments facing frequent power cuts.

Top picks for the best batteries on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Built for heavy usage and long outages, the Genus GTT200 Hallabol 165Ah Tall Tubular Battery delivers reliable performance. Its 72-month warranty (42 months FOC + 30 months pro-rata) ensures confidence in longevity. Equipped with six water level indicators and recyclable design, it’s ideal for homes and offices requiring consistent backup. Precision-built with premium materials, this battery is a durable choice for demanding Indian power conditions.

The TATA Green Switch-On INTT240072 Battery offers exceptional 200Ah capacity with tall tubular efficiency. Designed for heavy-duty applications, it performs reliably during long and frequent power cuts. With nine water level indicators and low-maintenance operation, it fits perfectly into homes and commercial spaces. Its 72-month warranty and robust 12V build make it a trustworthy power partner compatible with all inverter brands.

The Luminous RC18000ST Short Tubular Battery is compact yet powerful, ideal for home, office, or shop use. With a 150Ah capacity and fast, easy installation, it keeps essential appliances running smoothly. It’s designed for minimum maintenance and long-term use, backed by a 36-month warranty (18+18 split). Its durability and reliability make it a practical and affordable power backup solution.

The Livguard IT 1672TT tall tubular battery offers 160Ah capacity, making it a solid backup for long power cuts. Its leak-proof PPCP build adds durability while six water indicators make maintenance simple. Fast charging keeps it ready on short notice, and the low self-discharge rate helps retain charge for longer periods. Designed to support all inverter types, it’s a dependable power source backed by a generous 72-month warranty.

Top picks for the best inverter and battery combos on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

This combo from Luminous includes a 900VA pure sine wave inverter paired with a 150Ah short tubular battery. It efficiently powers essential appliances such as a fridge, TV, fans, and lights during power cuts. The smart LED display keeps you updated on power backup and battery status. Designed for homes and shops, it ensures steady performance. Comes with a 2-year inverter warranty and a 36-month battery warranty for worry-free usage.

Okaya’s combo features a 925VA inverter using true sine wave technology and a 160Ah jumbo tubular battery built for heavy use. It promises long backup hours and consistent power, thanks to the Xtra Backup Design. The certified backup hours provide assurance of reliable performance. Rugged construction, low water top-ups, and PAN India service support make this combo practical for everyday power needs in both homes and commercial spaces.

Genus offers a high-capacity combo with a 900VA pure sine wave inverter and a 220Ah tall tubular battery. Suitable for running multiple appliances smoothly, the system comes with protective features for overload, low battery, and temperature control. The battery includes a long 48-month warranty, making it a smart investment for larger households or offices. The included trolley adds convenience with its sturdy build and easy mobility.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.