Hypernova is coming: Meta’s next launch might turn you into a magician, see how rumoured AR glasses and wristband work

What if the next leap in tech comes not from your smartphone but from what you wear on your face and wrist? Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is gearing up to launch its long-awaited “Hypernova” augmented reality glasses and a connected wristband, setting the stage for a new chapter in the race for wearable computing.

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses, spotted in public trials and detailed in a CNBC report promise to blend the digital world with reality. These aren’t just chunky goggles meant for techies. Early images suggest a design closer to everyday eyewear, sidelining some of the awkwardness that has dogged earlier AR attempts from rivals.

Paired with them is a wristband that isn’t your average wearable. Instead of just tracking steps or nudging notifications, Meta’s wristband acts as a control hub. By capturing subtle hand and finger gestures, it allows you to manipulate digital objects, type in the air, and even scroll through virtual menus, no need to tap a screen. The company has been working on this technology for years, with researchers explaining how electromagnetic sensors can pick up tiny muscle movements to translate gestures into commands.

Reports suggest Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses will offer a sleek design with lenses resembling regular specs. Unlike previous attempts at smart eyewear, these glasses are said to be lightweight and comfortable enough for all-day wear. The expected hardware includes high-clarity displays for overlaying digital directions, live notifications, and even animated instructions directly into your line of sight. Early insiders hint at built-in cameras for hands-free photo-taking and, possibly, real-time language translation or context-aware search features that would make travel, work, or city navigation faster and more interactive.

Race is heating up Meta is not alone. Apple, Google, and smaller tech players are all trying to find the right formula to make wearables stylish, useful, and reliable enough that people will actually use them. Most previous attempts have fizzled, either for looking too strange in daily life or failing to offer features that go beyond what your phone already does.

This time, though, there’s more at stake. Meta’s AR push is part of a broader bet on the “metaverse”, that future where your digital and physical worlds blend so seamlessly you barely notice the difference. With billions invested in research and recent partnerships revealed in regulatory filings, the tech industry sees this as a make-or-break moment.