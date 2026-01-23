I am looking for a portable air purifier, these are the options available under ₹5000

Low-cost air purifiers under 5000 can reduce dust, pollen and smoke, offering basic air cleaning for small rooms without high running costs.

Published23 Jan 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Cleaner indoor air does not always demand a high price tag.
Cleaner indoor air does not always demand a high price tag.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Indoor air quality has quietly become a daily concern, especially in cities where dust, smoke and allergens linger indoors for hours. An air purifier is no longer a luxury item, but many people hesitate due to pricing and maintenance worries. That is where budget-friendly options step in.

Our Picks

Best overall

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1View Details...

...
GET PRICE
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Air purifiers under 5000 focus on essential filtration rather than smart features or large-room coverage. They suit bedrooms, study areas and compact living spaces. Understanding their strengths and limits helps set realistic expectations and ensures better value from an entry-level air purifier.

Honeywell Air Touch V1 operates continuously on corded electric power with 12W consumption and filter life up to 9000 hours or one year. The 3-stage filtration system delivers CADR of 152 m³/h, covering up to 235 sq. ft. with two air changes per hour. Pre-filter captures large particles while H13 HEPA traps 99.99% of PM2.5, PM10, allergens, viruses, bacteria, pet dander, smoke, dust and pollens. Activated carbon neutralizes odors and VOCs. Compact white cylindrical design measures 21.5 x 21.5 x 32.2 c,m weighing 1.5 kg with one-touch controls, filter reset indicator and ultra-quiet 29 dB operation.

Specifications

Coverage
235 sq. ft.
CADR
152 m³/h
Filter
H13 HEPA + Pre + Carbon
Noise
29 dB
Weight
1.5 kg

Reasons to buy

...

Effective pollutant removal.

...

Quiet operation suitable for bedrooms.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited coverage for larger rooms.

...

Filter replacement costs add up.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quiet operation and room suitability but report mixed effectiveness on air quality improvement.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for compact H13 filtration covering small spaces with quiet, efficient pollutant removal.

2. Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro draws power from car USB without built-in battery, using 3W consumption through its 3-layer filtration system. Pre-filter traps large debris while HEPA13 captures 99.8% PM2.5, PM10, viruses, bacteria and allergens. Activated carbon eliminates odors and VOCs complemented by negative ion technology emitting 50 million ions. Three modes include silent, active and turbo based on AQI levels with CADR 22 m³/h covering 25 sq. ft. car cabins.

Specifications

Coverage
25 sq. ft.
CADR
22 m³/h
Filter
HEPA13 + Pre + Carbon + Ions
Power
3W USB
Weight
396 g​

Reasons to buy

...

Compact car-specific design.

...

Multi-mode purification flexibility.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited to car interiors only.

...

Requires constant USB power.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its odor elimination and quietness but find mixed results on overall air cleaning effectiveness.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for car cabin purification with ion technology and multi-layer filtration fitting cup holders.

SHARP Plasmacluster IG-GC2E-B uses a DC car adapter or USB power without an internal battery, consuming 1.8W with 22 CMH airflow covering 3.6 m³ or 25 sq. ft. Plasmacluster ion technology generates positive/negative ions certified by IIT Delhi and British Allergy Foundation, removing bacteria, viruses, mould, VOCs, odours, static charge and PM10 particles. Washable lifetime pre-filter plus deodorising filter ensures low maintenance.

Specifications

Coverage
25 sq. ft.
Airflow
22 CMH
Tech
Plasmacluster Ions
Power
1.8W DC/USB
Weight
265 g

Reasons to buy

...

Proven Plasmacluster ion effectiveness.

...

Washable lifetime pre-filter.

Reason to avoid

...

Moderate noise at high speed.

...

Small coverage area.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate odor removal speed but report mixed allergen effectiveness and value opinions.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for certified Plasmacluster technology purifying car cabins with minimal maintenance.

atovio wearable purifier features rechargeable battery lasting 48 hours in normal mode or less in turbo, weighing just 30g with IIT Kanpur-tested performance reducing 99.99% PM0.01, PM2.5, PM10 in 60 minutes. Patent-pending variable anion technology releases millions of anions neutralizing viruses, bacteria, pollen, pet dander without filters. Filter-free design eliminates replacements while smart microcontroller offers normal/turbo modes indicated by LEDs. Sky blue compact unit measures 2 x 3 x 6 cm with conductive lanyard for personal bubble protection in travel, public transport or polluted areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value portability for polluted cities but note mixed battery duration experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for filter-free personal air purification during travel with proven IIT testing.

LEVOIT Core Mini runs corded electric at 7W with Energy Star certification purifying 183 sq. ft. or 17 m² in 30 minutes using 360° VortexAir 3.0 technology and 3-stage filtration. H13 True HEPA captures 99.97% dust, smoke, pollen down to 0.3 microns while pre-filter and carbon layer handle odors. Unique aromatherapy sponge adds essential oils. Three fan speeds operate quietly at 25dB with auto screen timeout, filter indicator and ozone-free operation weighing 1.06 kg measuring 19.3 x 29 x 19.8 cm.

Specifications

Coverage
183 sq. ft.
CADR
41 CFM PM2.5
Filter
H13 True HEPA
Noise
25 dB low
Weight
1.06 kg

Reasons to buy

...

Compact with aromatherapy feature.

...

Energy-efficient quiet operation.

Reason to avoid

...

Small room coverage only.

...

Filter replacements required.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise dust reduction and quietness for bedrooms but note size limitations.

​Why choose this product?

Choose it for small spaces with H13 HEPA filtration and pleasant aromatherapy diffusion.

Nutripro 300 model uses corded electric power with 3-stage H13 HEPA, activated carbon filtration, removing 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens. Pre-filter captures larger particles while HEPA traps fine dust, PM2.5 and allergens down to 0.3 microns. Carbon neutralises odours, VOCs and gases. Grey compact unit measures 19.5 x 19.5 x 27 cm, weighing 1.3 kg, designed for silent bedroom/workspace operation, fitting modern interiors seamlessly.

Specifications

Coverage
300 sq. ft.
Filter
H13 HEPA + Carbon
Weight
1.3 kg
Design
Silent Grey
Power
Corded

Reasons to buy

...

Good coverage for medium rooms.

...

Quiet for continuous use.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited additional features.

...

Basic air quality monitoring.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like quiet operation and maintenance but find mixed air freshness results.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for reliable H13 filtration in medium rooms with silent performance.

The CPENSUS bedroom purifier operates corded electrically with noise as low as 23 dB, certified CE/FCC using H13 HEPA and activated carbon dual filtration, removing allergens, odours, and dust. Pre-motor pleated filter captures particles while carbon deodorises. Child-lock, timer and aromatherapy functions included. The white portable unit covers 107 sq. ft., measuring 15.8 x 15.8 x 25.8 cm, weighing 0.93 kg, with a remote control for convenient operation.

Specifications

Coverage
107 sq. ft.
Filter
True H13 HEPA + Carbon
Noise
23 dB
Features
Child-lock, Timer
Weight
0.93 kg

Reasons to buy

...

Ultra-quiet bedroom operation.

...

Remote control convenience.

Reason to avoid

...

Small coverage area.

...

Basic sensor technology.

...

Basic sensor technology.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers note quick air improvement and compact build, suitable for kids' rooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for quiet H13 purification with child safety features for bedrooms.

Airofy Essential draws Type-C power without a battery using a HEPA H13 filter, diffuser and aromatherapy with negative ion technology in dual active filtration modes. The multi-stage system reduces vehicle pollutants and odors while a stable anti-slip base fits cup holders. Compact white design measures 8 x 8 x 18 cm, weighing 300g, engineered for Indian roads, maintaining purification during bumpy drives with one-touch quiet operation.

Specifications

Coverage
Car cabin
Filter
HEPA H13 + Ions
Power
Type-C
Weight
300 g
Features
Aromatherapy diffuser

Reasons to buy

...

Car-specific stable design.

...

Aromatherapy integration.

Reason to avoid

...

Power-dependent operation.

...

Filter maintenance required.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers confirm effectiveness on polluted roads and quick smoke odor clearance.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for car HEPA filtration with ion technology and road-tested stability.

Beurer LR 210 uses corded electric power with CADR 100 m³/h covering up to 280 sq. ft. through 3-layer filtration: pre-filter, activated carbon and H13 HEPA removing 99.95% fine particles, dust, allergens, odours, bacteria, and viruses. The optional ion function releases negative ions. Three fan speeds, night mode, 2/4/8-hour timer and auto shut-off with filter indicator.

Specifications

Coverage
280 sq. ft.
CADR
100 m³/h
Filter
H13 HEPA + Carbon + Pre
Noise
Night mode quiet
Weight
2.72 kg

Reasons to buy

...

Large room coverage.

...

Ion function and timer options.

Reason to avoid

...

Heavier than portable models.

...

Higher power consumption.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for comprehensive H13 filtration with ion technology covering larger spaces.

Nutripro 600 sq.ft. model employs corded electric power featuring H13 HEPA and activated carbon filtration, eliminating 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens across larger spaces. Pre-filter handles coarse particles, while HEPA captures ultrafine contaminants and carbon absorbs gases/odours. White tower design measures 24 x 24 x 49 cm, weighing 3.4 kg, optimised for silent performance in bedrooms, workspaces and modern interiors with seamless integration.

Specifications

Coverage
600 sq. ft.
Filter
H13 HEPA + Carbon
Weight
3.4 kg
Design
Silent Tower
Power
Corded

Reasons to buy

...

Extensive, large rooms.

...

Quiet extended operation.

Reason to avoid

...

Larger footprint required.

...

Filter costs for big units.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate low noise and pet dander reduction but note mixed airflow strength.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful H13 purification across substantial home/office areas silently.

Factors to consider when buying air purifier under 5000

  • Room size coverage: Budget models work best in small rooms, usually up to 120–150 sq ft.
  • Filter type: Look for HEPA or HEPA-type filters for dust and pollen control.
  • Noise levels: Lower fan speeds matter for night-time use in bedrooms.
  • Power consumption: Simple motors usually consume less electricity over long hours.
  • Filter replacement cost: Affordable units must also have reasonably priced replacement filters.

Do budget air purifiers actually improve indoor air quality?

Yes, they can reduce common indoor pollutants like dust, pet dander and pollen. Their impact is noticeable in smaller rooms, though they are not designed for heavy smoke or large open spaces.

Are air purifiers under 5000 expensive to maintain?

Maintenance is usually manageable, as these purifiers use simple filter systems. Filter replacement intervals are shorter, but costs stay low compared to premium multi-layer or smart-filter designs.

Who should consider buying a low-cost air purifier?

They suit students, renters and first-time buyers seeking basic air cleaning. People living in moderately polluted areas benefit most, especially for allergy relief in personal or compact indoor spaces.

Top 3 features of best air purifier under 5000

ProductCoverageFilter TypePower Source
Honeywell V1235 sq. ft.H13 HEPACorded 12W
Qubo Car Pro25 sq. ft.HEPA13 + IonsUSB 3W
SHARP Plasmacluster25 sq. ft.PM10 + IonsDC/USB 1.8W
atovio WearablePersonalAnion TechBattery 48h
LEVOIT Core Mini183 sq. ft.H13 True HEPACorded 7W
Nutripro 300300 sq. ft.H13 HEPACorded
CPENSUS Bedroom107 sq. ft.H13 HEPACorded
Airofy EssentialCar cabinH13 HEPA + IonsType-C
Beurer LR 210280 sq. ft.H13 HEPA + IonsCorded
Nutripro 600600 sq. ft.H13 HEPACorded

Similar articles for you

Air purifier with AQI display, we checked if the screen really reflects indoor air changes at home

We noticed a price drop on Honeywell air purifiers, so we looked at whether they finally make sense for home use

Pollution not settling yet? Top air purifiers to consider for high AQI and PM2.5 with True HEPA and carbon filters

Air purifiers under 30000 across India as AQI stays very poor, north hit harder, switch to HEPA now

HEPA filter air purifiers in 2025 are needed as Delhi NCR air is toxic today; see facts and turn them on at home now

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesI am looking for a portable air purifier, these are the options available under ₹5000
More
FAQs
Some models with carbon layers can reduce mild odours, but results remain limited compared to higher-end purifiers.
Several brands offer HEPA or HEPA-type filters under ₹5000, designed mainly for fine dust and allergens.
Most filters need replacement every three to six months, depending on usage and indoor pollution levels.
No, they generally use low-wattage motors, making them suitable for long daily operation.
They perform better in bedrooms or study rooms, as living rooms often exceed their effective coverage area.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.