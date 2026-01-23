I am looking for a portable air purifier, these are the options available under ₹5000

Indoor air quality has quietly become a daily concern, especially in cities where dust, smoke and allergens linger indoors for hours. An air purifier is no longer a luxury item, but many people hesitate due to pricing and maintenance worries. That is where budget-friendly options step in.

Air purifiers under ₹5000 focus on essential filtration rather than smart features or large-room coverage. They suit bedrooms, study areas and compact living spaces. Understanding their strengths and limits helps set realistic expectations and ensures better value from an entry-level air purifier.

BEST OVERALL

Honeywell Air Touch V1 operates continuously on corded electric power with 12W consumption and filter life up to 9000 hours or one year. The 3-stage filtration system delivers CADR of 152 m³/h, covering up to 235 sq. ft. with two air changes per hour. Pre-filter captures large particles while H13 HEPA traps 99.99% of PM2.5, PM10, allergens, viruses, bacteria, pet dander, smoke, dust and pollens. Activated carbon neutralizes odors and VOCs. Compact white cylindrical design measures 21.5 x 21.5 x 32.2 c,m weighing 1.5 kg with one-touch controls, filter reset indicator and ultra-quiet 29 dB operation.

Specifications Coverage 235 sq. ft. CADR 152 m³/h Filter H13 HEPA + Pre + Carbon Noise 29 dB Weight 1.5 kg Reason to buy Effective pollutant removal. Quiet operation suitable for bedrooms. Reason to avoid Limited coverage for larger rooms. Filter replacement costs add up.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its quiet operation and room suitability but report mixed effectiveness on air quality improvement.

Why choose this product? Choose it for compact H13 filtration covering small spaces with quiet, efficient pollutant removal.

Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro draws power from car USB without built-in battery, using 3W consumption through its 3-layer filtration system. Pre-filter traps large debris while HEPA13 captures 99.8% PM2.5, PM10, viruses, bacteria and allergens. Activated carbon eliminates odors and VOCs complemented by negative ion technology emitting 50 million ions. Three modes include silent, active and turbo based on AQI levels with CADR 22 m³/h covering 25 sq. ft. car cabins.

Specifications Coverage 25 sq. ft. CADR 22 m³/h Filter HEPA13 + Pre + Carbon + Ions Power 3W USB Weight 396 g​ Reason to buy Compact car-specific design. Multi-mode purification flexibility. Reason to avoid Limited to car interiors only. Requires constant USB power.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its odor elimination and quietness but find mixed results on overall air cleaning effectiveness.

Why choose this product? Choose it for car cabin purification with ion technology and multi-layer filtration fitting cup holders.

SHARP Plasmacluster IG-GC2E-B uses a DC car adapter or USB power without an internal battery, consuming 1.8W with 22 CMH airflow covering 3.6 m³ or 25 sq. ft. Plasmacluster ion technology generates positive/negative ions certified by IIT Delhi and British Allergy Foundation, removing bacteria, viruses, mould, VOCs, odours, static charge and PM10 particles. Washable lifetime pre-filter plus deodorising filter ensures low maintenance.

Specifications Coverage 25 sq. ft. Airflow 22 CMH Tech Plasmacluster Ions Power 1.8W DC/USB Weight 265 g Reason to buy Proven Plasmacluster ion effectiveness. Washable lifetime pre-filter. Reason to avoid Moderate noise at high speed. Small coverage area.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate odor removal speed but report mixed allergen effectiveness and value opinions.

Why choose this product? Choose it for certified Plasmacluster technology purifying car cabins with minimal maintenance.

atovio wearable purifier features rechargeable battery lasting 48 hours in normal mode or less in turbo, weighing just 30g with IIT Kanpur-tested performance reducing 99.99% PM0.01, PM2.5, PM10 in 60 minutes. Patent-pending variable anion technology releases millions of anions neutralizing viruses, bacteria, pollen, pet dander without filters. Filter-free design eliminates replacements while smart microcontroller offers normal/turbo modes indicated by LEDs. Sky blue compact unit measures 2 x 3 x 6 cm with conductive lanyard for personal bubble protection in travel, public transport or polluted areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers value portability for polluted cities but note mixed battery duration experiences.

Why choose this product? Choose it for filter-free personal air purification during travel with proven IIT testing.

LEVOIT Core Mini runs corded electric at 7W with Energy Star certification purifying 183 sq. ft. or 17 m² in 30 minutes using 360° VortexAir 3.0 technology and 3-stage filtration. H13 True HEPA captures 99.97% dust, smoke, pollen down to 0.3 microns while pre-filter and carbon layer handle odors. Unique aromatherapy sponge adds essential oils. Three fan speeds operate quietly at 25dB with auto screen timeout, filter indicator and ozone-free operation weighing 1.06 kg measuring 19.3 x 29 x 19.8 cm.

Specifications Coverage 183 sq. ft. CADR 41 CFM PM2.5 Filter H13 True HEPA Noise 25 dB low Weight 1.06 kg Reason to buy Compact with aromatherapy feature. Energy-efficient quiet operation. Reason to avoid Small room coverage only. Filter replacements required.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise dust reduction and quietness for bedrooms but note size limitations.

​Why choose this product? Choose it for small spaces with H13 HEPA filtration and pleasant aromatherapy diffusion.

Nutripro 300 model uses corded electric power with 3-stage H13 HEPA, activated carbon filtration, removing 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens. Pre-filter captures larger particles while HEPA traps fine dust, PM2.5 and allergens down to 0.3 microns. Carbon neutralises odours, VOCs and gases. Grey compact unit measures 19.5 x 19.5 x 27 cm, weighing 1.3 kg, designed for silent bedroom/workspace operation, fitting modern interiors seamlessly.

Specifications Coverage 300 sq. ft. Filter H13 HEPA + Carbon Weight 1.3 kg Design Silent Grey Power Corded Reason to buy Good coverage for medium rooms. Quiet for continuous use. Reason to avoid Limited additional features. Basic air quality monitoring.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like quiet operation and maintenance but find mixed air freshness results.

Why choose this product? Choose it for reliable H13 filtration in medium rooms with silent performance.

The CPENSUS bedroom purifier operates corded electrically with noise as low as 23 dB, certified CE/FCC using H13 HEPA and activated carbon dual filtration, removing allergens, odours, and dust. Pre-motor pleated filter captures particles while carbon deodorises. Child-lock, timer and aromatherapy functions included. The white portable unit covers 107 sq. ft., measuring 15.8 x 15.8 x 25.8 cm, weighing 0.93 kg, with a remote control for convenient operation.

Specifications Coverage 107 sq. ft. Filter True H13 HEPA + Carbon Noise 23 dB Features Child-lock, Timer Weight 0.93 kg Reason to buy Ultra-quiet bedroom operation. Remote control convenience. Reason to avoid Small coverage area. Basic sensor technology. Basic sensor technology.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers note quick air improvement and compact build, suitable for kids' rooms.

Why choose this product? Choose it for quiet H13 purification with child safety features for bedrooms.

Airofy Essential draws Type-C power without a battery using a HEPA H13 filter, diffuser and aromatherapy with negative ion technology in dual active filtration modes. The multi-stage system reduces vehicle pollutants and odors while a stable anti-slip base fits cup holders. Compact white design measures 8 x 8 x 18 cm, weighing 300g, engineered for Indian roads, maintaining purification during bumpy drives with one-touch quiet operation.

Specifications Coverage Car cabin Filter HEPA H13 + Ions Power Type-C Weight 300 g Features Aromatherapy diffuser Reason to buy Car-specific stable design. Aromatherapy integration. Reason to avoid Power-dependent operation. Filter maintenance required.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers confirm effectiveness on polluted roads and quick smoke odor clearance.

Why choose this product? Choose it for car HEPA filtration with ion technology and road-tested stability.

Beurer LR 210 uses corded electric power with CADR 100 m³/h covering up to 280 sq. ft. through 3-layer filtration: pre-filter, activated carbon and H13 HEPA removing 99.95% fine particles, dust, allergens, odours, bacteria, and viruses. The optional ion function releases negative ions. Three fan speeds, night mode, 2/4/8-hour timer and auto shut-off with filter indicator.

Specifications Coverage 280 sq. ft. CADR 100 m³/h Filter H13 HEPA + Carbon + Pre Noise Night mode quiet Weight 2.72 kg Reason to buy Large room coverage. Ion function and timer options. Reason to avoid Heavier than portable models. Higher power consumption.

Why choose this product? Choose it for comprehensive H13 filtration with ion technology covering larger spaces.

Nutripro 600 sq.ft. model employs corded electric power featuring H13 HEPA and activated carbon filtration, eliminating 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens across larger spaces. Pre-filter handles coarse particles, while HEPA captures ultrafine contaminants and carbon absorbs gases/odours. White tower design measures 24 x 24 x 49 cm, weighing 3.4 kg, optimised for silent performance in bedrooms, workspaces and modern interiors with seamless integration.

Specifications Coverage 600 sq. ft. Filter H13 HEPA + Carbon Weight 3.4 kg Design Silent Tower Power Corded Reason to buy Extensive, large rooms. Quiet extended operation. Reason to avoid Larger footprint required. Filter costs for big units.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate low noise and pet dander reduction but note mixed airflow strength.

Why choose this product? Choose it for powerful H13 purification across substantial home/office areas silently.

Factors to consider when buying air purifier under ₹ 5000 Room size coverage : Budget models work best in small rooms, usually up to 120–150 sq ft.

: Budget models work best in small rooms, usually up to 120–150 sq ft. Filter type : Look for HEPA or HEPA-type filters for dust and pollen control.

: Look for HEPA or HEPA-type filters for dust and pollen control. Noise levels : Lower fan speeds matter for night-time use in bedrooms.

: Lower fan speeds matter for night-time use in bedrooms. Power consumption : Simple motors usually consume less electricity over long hours.

: Simple motors usually consume less electricity over long hours. Filter replacement cost: Affordable units must also have reasonably priced replacement filters. Do budget air purifiers actually improve indoor air quality? Yes, they can reduce common indoor pollutants like dust, pet dander and pollen. Their impact is noticeable in smaller rooms, though they are not designed for heavy smoke or large open spaces.

Are air purifiers under ₹ 5000 expensive to maintain? Maintenance is usually manageable, as these purifiers use simple filter systems. Filter replacement intervals are shorter, but costs stay low compared to premium multi-layer or smart-filter designs.

Who should consider buying a low-cost air purifier? They suit students, renters and first-time buyers seeking basic air cleaning. People living in moderately polluted areas benefit most, especially for allergy relief in personal or compact indoor spaces.

Top 3 features of best air purifier under ₹ 5000

Product Coverage Filter Type Power Source Honeywell V1 235 sq. ft. H13 HEPA Corded 12W Qubo Car Pro 25 sq. ft. HEPA13 + Ions USB 3W SHARP Plasmacluster 25 sq. ft. PM10 + Ions DC/USB 1.8W atovio Wearable Personal Anion Tech Battery 48h LEVOIT Core Mini 183 sq. ft. H13 True HEPA Corded 7W Nutripro 300 300 sq. ft. H13 HEPA Corded CPENSUS Bedroom 107 sq. ft. H13 HEPA Corded Airofy Essential Car cabin H13 HEPA + Ions Type-C Beurer LR 210 280 sq. ft. H13 HEPA + Ions Corded Nutripro 600 600 sq. ft. H13 HEPA Corded

