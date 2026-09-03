I compared 750W and 1000W mixer grinders: Here’s what changes in your kitchen

FAQs

How many watts is good for a mixer grinder?

For most Indian households, 750W is a good balance of power and everyday usability. If you frequently grind tougher ingredients or larger batches, a 900W–1000W mixer grinder may be a better choice.

Is a 1000W mixer grinder better than a 750W model?

A 1000W mixer grinder offers more motor power, which can be useful for hard ingredients, large batches and demanding grinding. But motor quality, blades, jars and cooling also affect performance, so wattage alone shouldn't determine your purchase.

What should I look for when buying a mixer grinder?

Look at motor wattage, motor type, RPM, jar material and capacity, blade quality, overload protection, operating time, noise and after-sales service.

Does a higher-wattage mixer grinder consume more electricity?

A higher-rated motor can draw more power when operating at its rated load, so a 1000W mixer may consume more electricity than a 750W model for the same running time.

Is overload protection important in a mixer grinder?

Yes. Overload protection can help protect the motor when the mixer is overloaded or encounters excessive resistance.