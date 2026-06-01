I compared 8GB and 16GB RAM laptops in 2026 — The results may surprise budget buyers

Buying a laptop isn't as simple as selecting a budget, looking at the top available processor and selecting a laptop model from the brand that you like, anymore. In 2026, you also have to make a critical choice between picking a laptop with 8GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM. This difference, in addition to the processor, will help in determining, the kind of workload a laptop model can handle and ultimately help you pick the right model based on your specific use-case.
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Now, a lot of you might say that an 8GB RAM laptop has been the gold standard for anyone buying a laptop. However, in 2026, this landscape has changed dramatically as the landscape has fundamentally shifted. Between Windows 11’s heavy footprint, resource-hungry web browsers, and AI-intensive processes, even basic multitasking can push a modern system to its absolute limits and make buyers whether 8GB RAM is enough or not.
To find out, I compared multiple 8GB and 16GB RAM laptops across real-world scenarios, including web browsing with dozens of tabs, Microsoft Office workloads, photo editing, video conferencing, content creation, and AI-powered applications. The differences weren't always where I expected them to be. In some situations, an 8GB RAM laptop performed well, while in other cases, a 16GB RAM laptop enhanced the overall experience.
These laptops are ideal for everyday work and productivity tasks such as web browsing, using Office apps, video conferencing, using social media and OTT apps, basic photo editing and study work. The laptops mentioned in our list are available with a discount of up to 20 percent and an exchange bonus of up to ₹13,000. Here are our top picks:
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a value-focused laptop designed for students, professionals, and everyday users who need dependable performance without spending a premium. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display delivers sharp visuals for productivity and entertainment, while the 45% NTSC colour gamut provides decent colour reproduction for everyday content consumption. Powering the laptop is the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with six cores and twelve threads, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, quick boot times, and responsive everyday performance. The 42Wh battery supports up to 9 hours of usage and features Rapid Charge technology, which can recharge up to 80% in around one hour. Additional highlights include Dolby Audio speakers, a privacy-shutter HD webcam, Windows 11 Home, and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed.
Value for money
Great for everyday usage
Lightweight design with SSD storage
Average sound
Average display
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its fast performance, smooth multitasking, and excellent value for money. Users find it ideal for office work, online classes, browsing, and daily productivity. Customers also appreciate the SSD storage, lightweight design, and overall responsiveness.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its smooth performance and value for money design.
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The HP 15s is a sleek and practical everyday laptop that combines dependable performance with a clean, lightweight design. The 15.6-inch Full HD micro-edge display delivers sharp visuals and an immersive viewing experience, while the anti-glare panel reduces reflections for comfortable long-hour usage. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, this laptop handles multitasking, productivity applications, and light content creation with ease. The battery supports HP Fast Charge technology, allowing users to quickly top up power when needed. Additional highlights include dual speakers, a full-size keyboard, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and Windows 11.
Good performance
Good sound quality
Smooth performance
Average build
Buyers find the laptop to be of good quality, lightweight, and suitable for students and office work, offering good value for money. They also appreciate its sound.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its smooth performance and good sound quality.
The Acer Aspire Lite is a stylish and lightweight laptop designed for students, professionals, and everyday users seeking dependable performance at an affordable price. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers crisp visuals and sharp text, making it suitable for productivity, web browsing, and entertainment. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor, paired with 8GB RAM and a fast 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. This hardware combination ensures responsive multitasking, quick application loading, and smooth day-to-day performance. The laptop also offers strong battery efficiency, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a full-size keyboard, and Windows 11 Home.
Premium metal body design
Fast SSD storage and Ryzen processor
Long battery life
Display brightness and colour reproduction are not ideal
Integrated graphics limit performance
Buyers consider this laptop to be of excellent value for money, lightweight construction, and smooth everyday performance. Customers appreciate the laptop's fast SSD storage, and responsive multitasking capabilities.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its smooth performance and multitasking capabilities.
These laptops are ideal for heavy multitasking, content creation, software development and gaming. They are ideal for working professionals and gamers. The laptops mentioned in our list are available with a discount of up to 25 percent and an exchange bonus of up to ₹21,000. Here are our top picks:
The Samsung Galaxy Book5 is a premium thin-and-light laptop that combines elegant design, powerful AI-ready performance, and an exceptional display experience. Its standout feature is the 15.6-inch Full HD AMOLED display, which delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours, and excellent contrast for a more immersive viewing experience. Thanks to AMOLED technology and 120% DCI-P3 colour volume, the screen provides superior colour accuracy. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with integrated Intel Arc Graphics, the Galaxy Book5 delivers impressive multitasking performance while supporting AI-enhanced productivity features. The large battery, fast charging support, Dolby Atmos speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and seamless integration with Samsung Galaxy devices further enhance the overall user experience.
Premium design
Stunning AMOLED display
Fast and smooth performance
Premium pricing
Buyers frequently praise the Galaxy Book5's AMOLED display quality, lightweight construction, and smooth overall performance. They also appreciate its premium design and connectivity options.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design, sharp display and smooth performance.
The Apple MacBook Air with the latest M5 chip combines premium design, outstanding performance, and exceptional battery life in an ultra-portable package. Its stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colours, P3 Wide Colour, and True Tone technology, delivering remarkable colour accuracy, vibrant visuals, and natural-looking images. Powered by Apple's M5 chip, the MacBook Air offers impressive efficiency and AI-enhanced performance while remaining completely silent thanks to its fanless design. The all-day battery life, fast SSD storage, advanced webcam, and immersive spatial audio support further enhance the overall user experience.
Outstanding performance
Easy to use
Great battery life
Premium pricing
Buyers users appreciate how quickly the M5 chip handles multitasking, content creation, coding, and everyday productivity tasks. Customers also highlight the vibrant Liquid Retina display, silent fanless operation, and lightweight design.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design, sharp display and smooth performance.
The ASUS Vivobook 16 is a stylish productivity-focused laptop designed for users who want a large display, powerful performance, and modern features in a sleek package. The standout feature is the spacious 16-inch WUXGA IPS-level display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering more vertical screen space for productivity. The panel delivers sharp visuals, wider viewing angles, and better colour consistency than standard TN displays. Powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a fast 512GB PCIe SSD, the laptop handles multitasking, productivity applications, coding, and everyday content creation with ease. The 42Wh battery, fast charging support, backlit keyboard, and military-grade durability further enhance its appeal for everyday users.
Value for money
smooth performance
Vibrant display
Average battery life
Buyers find the laptop to be of good quality and value for money, with smooth performance. The display quality has also been appreciated.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design, sharp display and smooth performance.
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|PROCESSOR
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
|15.6-inch Full HD
|Windows 11 Home
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Laptop
|15.6-inch Full HD
|Windows 11 Home
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
|Acer Aspire Lite
|15.6-inch Full HD
|Windows 11 Home
|AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
|Samsung Galaxy Book6
|15.6-inch Full HD AMOLED Display
|Windows 11 Home
|Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor
|Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop
|13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display
|macOS
|Apple M5 Chip
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|16-inch WUXGA
|Windows 11 Home
|Intel Core i5-13420H
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops including budget and premium laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about processors and RAMs and their impact on a laptop's performance and various use cases and their hardware requirements. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Is 8GB RAM enough for a laptop in 2026?
Yes, 8GB RAM is sufficient for everyday tasks such as web browsing, online classes, Microsoft Office work, video streaming, and light multitasking. However, power users may benefit from 16GB RAM for smoother performance.
Should I buy an 8GB or 16GB RAM laptop in 2026?
Choose 8GB RAM if your usage is limited to productivity and entertainment. Opt for 16GB RAM if you multitask heavily, code, edit photos or videos, or want better long-term performance.
Can I upgrade an 8GB RAM laptop to 16GB later?
Many Windows laptops offer RAM upgrade options, but some ultrabooks and MacBooks have soldered memory.
Is 8GB RAM enough for coding and programming?
Yes, 8GB RAM can handle basic coding, web development, and learning environments. However, developers working with virtual machines, Android Studio, AI tools, or large projects should consider 16GB RAM.
What should I prioritize: RAM, SSD, or processor?
The processor should be your first priority, followed by RAM and SSD storage. A laptop with a modern processor, SSD, and sufficient RAM will provide the best user experience.