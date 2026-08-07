I compared best tablet deals: Find up to 47% off on top models during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale

I had been thinking about buying a tablet for a while, but I kept waiting for the right time. When I explored the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, I realised it was the perfect opportunity to upgrade without overspending. Today's tablets are faster, lighter and more versatile than ever. Whether I'm streaming films, reading e-books, joining video calls or catching up on work, a good tablet handles it all with ease.

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What really caught my attention were the attractive price drops across leading brands. Many newer models now offer brighter displays, longer battery life and smoother performance at much better prices. Buying during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale also means I can get more value for my money without compromising on features. If you've been planning to invest in a tablet, this is a great time to compare the deals and find one that suits your lifestyle.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is designed to deliver smooth performance for work, entertainment and everyday productivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it handles multitasking with ease. Its 3.2K Nano Texture Display helps minimise reflections for a comfortable viewing experience, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance visuals and sound. Running on HyperOS 2, this tablet combines responsive performance with a sleek, portable design.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Screen Size: 11.2-inch (28.44 cm) Display Resolution: 3.2K high-resolution display Design: Sleek graphite grey finish

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The Lenovo Tab Plus is built for immersive entertainment and everyday productivity. Featuring an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, it delivers smooth visuals for streaming, reading and browsing. Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers enhance the audio experience, while Android 14 ensures responsive performance. A built-in kickstand adds convenience for hands-free viewing, making this tablet a practical companion for work and leisure.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Screen Size: 11.5-inch display Display Resolution: 2K, 90 Hz display Design: Built-in kickstand design

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is designed for productivity, creativity and immersive entertainment. Its expansive 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144 Hz refresh rate delivers crisp visuals and smooth scrolling. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, it handles demanding tasks with ease. AI-enabled features, quad JBL speakers and Pen Plus support enhance the overall experience, while the large battery ensures dependable all-day performance.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Screen Size: 12.7-inch display Display Resolution: 3K, 144 Hz display Design: Slim premium metal design

The Redmi Pad Pro is built to handle entertainment, learning and everyday productivity with ease. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, it delivers smooth multitasking and responsive performance. Its large 12.1-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate offers an immersive viewing experience, while quad speakers enhance audio quality. A high-capacity battery and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity make it a dependable companion for work and leisure.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Screen Size: 12.1-inch (30.7 cm) Display Resolution: 2.5K, 120 Hz display Design: Sleek Mist Blue finish

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is designed for creativity, entertainment and everyday productivity. Its 10.9-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals for browsing, streaming and note-taking. The included S Pen enhances writing and sketching, while AI-powered features add greater convenience to daily tasks. With reliable performance, Wi-Fi connectivity and a durable design, this tablet is well suited for work, study and leisure.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Display Resolution: WUXGA+, 90 Hz display Design: Slim grey premium design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is designed to support entertainment, learning and everyday productivity. Its 11-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals for streaming, browsing and reading. AI features powered by Google Gemini add smarter functionality, while Dolby Atmos and quad speakers create an immersive audio experience. With dependable performance and a slim design, this Wi-Fi tablet is well suited for work and leisure.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Screen Size: 11-inch (27.82 cm) Display Resolution: WUXGA+, 90 Hz display Design: Slim grey premium design

The Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 is built for entertainment, productivity and staying connected on the go. Its 10.36-inch 2K IPS display delivers sharp visuals, while quad speakers provide an immersive audio experience. Powered by the Helio G99 processor, it offers smooth everyday performance. With Wi-Fi and 4G LTE calling support, a fingerprint reader and a slim metal body, this tablet combines functionality with modern design.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Screen Size: 10.36-inch display Display Resolution: 2K IPS display Design: Slim metal body finish

The Motorola Pad 60 Neo is designed for everyday entertainment, learning and productivity. Its 11-inch display offers an immersive viewing experience for streaming, reading and browsing, while the responsive hardware supports smooth multitasking. Wi-Fi connectivity keeps you connected wherever needed, and the sleek design makes it easy to carry. With ample memory and storage, this tablet is well suited for work, study and everyday use.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Screen Size: 11-inch display Display Resolution: 2.5K high-resolution display Design: Sleek blue finish

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Product Cellular Technology Operating System Video Processor XIAOMI Pad 7 Wi-Fi HyperOS 2 Adreno 732 Lenovo Tab Plus Wi-Fi Android 14 Mali-G57 MC2 Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Wi-Fi 6E Android 14 Mali-G615 MC6 Redmi Pad Pro Wi-Fi 6 Xiaomi HyperOS Adreno 710 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Wi-Fi Android 15 Mali-G68 MC4 Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Wi-Fi Android 15 Mali-G57 MC2 Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Android 14 Mali-G57 MC2 Motorola Pad 60 Neo Wi-Fi Android 15 Mali-G57 MC2

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