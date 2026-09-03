I compared soundbars with and without a subwoofer to find out how much difference it makes

A soundbar is supposed to be a simple way to improve your TV's audio without building a full home theatre setup. But once you start looking at different models, you face another decision: should you get a soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer, or save money and space with a standalone soundbar?

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I tested soundbars with and without a subwoofer to understand how much of a difference that extra box actually makes. While the answer is not as simple as saying one setup sounds better, the difference becomes quite noticeable with certain types of content.

Soundbar vs soundbar with subwoofer The biggest difference is, unsurprisingly, bass. A standalone soundbar has to handle dialogue, music, sound effects and lower frequencies from the same enclosure. A dedicated subwoofer takes over much of the low-frequency work, allowing the overall system to produce deeper and more powerful bass.

Aspect Soundbar only Soundbar with subwoofer Dialogue Clear for everyday viewing Similar, depending on the soundbar Bass Limited at lower frequencies Deeper and more powerful Movies Good More cinematic Music Cleaner on some tracks Better depth and impact Space Easier to place Requires additional space Setup Simpler Slightly more involved Home theatre Good More immersive

The important thing I noticed is that adding a subwoofer does not suddenly make every part of the audio better. It mainly makes the low end more convincing, and that difference is most obvious when the content has plenty of bass.

Movies are where the subwoofer makes the biggest difference If you mostly watch movies and action-heavy shows, I think this is where the extra box starts making sense.

Explosions, car chases, thunder, aircraft and large cinematic soundtracks have plenty of low-frequency information. A soundbar can reproduce these effects, but a dedicated subwoofer adds more depth and physical impact.

With a subwoofer, an explosion does not just sound louder. It can feel like it has more weight behind it. The same applies to a film score, where deeper bass can make the overall presentation feel larger.

However, I would not recommend judging a soundbar purely by how much bass it produces. A subwoofer that is too aggressive can make the sound boomy and overpower other parts of the mix. Good integration matters more than simply having a powerful bass response.

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Dialogue does not automatically get better One thing that stood out during my testing is that a subwoofer is not necessarily the solution if your biggest problem is unclear dialogue.

Most speech sits in the mid-range frequencies, which are primarily handled by the soundbar itself. So adding a subwoofer does not automatically make voices clearer.

This is important because many people buy a soundbar after struggling to hear dialogue from their TV. If that is your main concern, you should pay more attention to the soundbar's centre channel, dialogue enhancement and overall tuning rather than simply choosing the version with a subwoofer.

For movies, however, the subwoofer can still indirectly make the overall presentation feel more complete because voices, effects and background music have more room to occupy their respective parts of the soundstage.

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Is the extra box worth the money and space? This is where the decision becomes more personal. A soundbar without a subwoofer is much easier to set up. There is only one main unit to place under the TV, and you do not have to worry about finding another power socket or deciding where the subwoofer should go.

That can matter in a bedroom or smaller living room. It is also worth considering if you live in an apartment, where powerful low-frequency bass can travel through floors and walls more easily than you might expect.

But if you have enough space and regularly watch movies, play games or listen to bass-heavy music, I would consider the subwoofer a worthwhile upgrade. The improvement is not equally noticeable with every type of content, but when the soundtrack demands deep bass, the difference can be substantial.

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