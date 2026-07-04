Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

I compared the best tablet deals available on Amazon Prime Day Sale right now, and these 7 impressed me the most

I compared tablet deals across leading brands to find the best value for money. These seven picks stood out for their performance, features, display quality, and overall buying experience. 

Affiliate Desk
Published4 Jul 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Check out these smartchoise tablets with huge discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Check out these smartchoise tablets with huge discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
AI Quick Read

Before you fill your cart, it helps to ask one question: Will this tablet still meet my needs a year from now? Prime Day deals can make almost every tablet look like a bargain, but the right choice depends on how you plan to use it. Whether you need a device for online classes, office work, reading, streaming, or digital art, comparing the core features is more useful than chasing the biggest discount.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has begun and it brings price cuts across tablets from Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Redmi. Many models are available with offers of up to 40%, making this a good time to upgrade without paying the regular price. To save you the effort of comparing specifications, I have shortlisted seven tablets that stand out for different use cases.

If I need a tablet for writing, drawing, and multitasking, this would be one of my first picks. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with a 12.7-inch 3K display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsive pen input. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor with 8GB RAM, making it suitable for productivity and creative work. The bundled Pen Plus adds value for note-taking and sketching, while JBL quad speakers improve the media experience. A 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging keeps the tablet running through long work sessions.

Specifications

Display
12.7-inch 3K LCD, 144Hz refresh rate
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Memory & Storage
8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (Expandable)
Battery & Charging
10200mAh, 45W fast charging
Audio
Quad JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos
OS
Android with Google Gemini AI integration
Included Accessories
Lenovo Tab Pen Plus

Reason to buy

Stunning 144Hz display

Stylus included

Excellent JBL audio

Reason to avoid

Slower software updates

Bulky for one hand

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If staying connected matters, I would consider the OnePlus Pad Go 2. It features a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with Dolby Vision support and a 120Hz refresh rate for watching videos and browsing. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and 8GB RAM, it handles everyday tasks, video calls, and light gaming with ease. Built-in 5G support, OnePlus AI features, quad speakers, and a 10,050mAh battery with 33W charging make it suitable for work and entertainment while travelling.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch 2.8K LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
Memory & Storage
8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1)
Battery & Charging
10050mAh, 33W SUPERVOOC charging
Connectivity
5G Cellular + Wi-Fi 6
Cameras
8MP rear, 8MP front
OS
OxygenOS with OnePlus AI

Reason to buy

Fast 5G connectivity

Gorgeous 2.8K screen

Great battery life

Reason to avoid

No stylus included

Average camera quality

Battery life is the main reason I would look at the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. It packs a 12,000mAh battery, making it useful for users who spend long hours studying, streaming, or working away from a charger. The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with HyperOS and supports dual 5G connectivity for users who need internet access on the move.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch 2.5K LCD, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm)
Memory & Storage
8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage
Battery & Charging
12000mAh, 27W wired reverse charging support
Audio
Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos
OS
Xiaomi HyperOS

Reason to buy

Massive 12000mAh battery

Reverse charging support

Smooth 120Hz display

Reason to avoid

Slower charging speed

Slightly heavy build

If performance is my priority, the Xiaomi Pad 8 deserves attention. It comes with an 11.2-inch 3.2K display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB RAM. This combination is suitable for demanding workloads such as video editing, multitasking, and gaming. The tablet also includes Wi-Fi 7 support and a 9,200mAh battery, making it a solid choice for users looking for long-term performance.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch 3.2K ImmersiView LCD, 144Hz variable refresh rate
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm)
Memory & Storage
12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.1)
Battery & Charging
9200mAh, 45W turbo charging
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Design
Ultra-slim metal unibody (5.75mm, 485g)

Reason to buy

Flagship-level performance

Ultra-sharp 3.2K display

Future-proof Wi-Fi 7

Reason to avoid

No cellular variant

Priced relatively premium

For watching movies and listening to music, I would choose the Lenovo Tab Plus. Its built-in kickstand makes hands-free viewing easy, while the eight-speaker JBL sound system delivers a better audio experience than many tablets in this segment. It features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Android 14 and 45W charging complete the package.

Specifications

Display
11.5-inch 2K LCD, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor
MediaTek Helio G99
Memory & Storage
8GB RAM, 256GB storage
Audio
Eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers (Quad tweeters + Quad woofers)
Battery & Charging
8600mAh, 45W fast charging
Special Features
Built-in multi-angle kickstand
OS
Android 14

Reason to buy

Unmatched eight-speaker audio

Built-in flexible kickstand

Generous default storage

Reason to avoid

Average gaming performance

Thicker design profile

If I spend time drawing or editing outdoors, this version of the Xiaomi Pad 8 stands out. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture display reduces reflections, making it easier to work under bright lighting. The tablet also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and 12GB RAM for demanding creative tasks. Xiaomi bundles the Focus Pen Pro with this edition, making it a practical option for creators who want a ready-to-use setup.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch 3.2K, 144Hz, AG Nano-Texture (Anti-Glare & Anti-Reflective)
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm)
Memory & Storage
12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage
Battery & Charging
9200mAh, 45W turbo charging
Included Accessories
Focus Pen Pro stylus compatibility
OS
Xiaomi HyperOS with multi-screen collaboration

Reason to buy

Zero screen glare

Paper-like texture

Incredible processing power

Reason to avoid

Reduces maximum brightness

Accessories sold separately

For users looking for a balance between work and entertainment, I would keep the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ on my list. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5G support, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Dolby Atmos quad speakers improve video streaming, while Google Gemini AI adds productivity tools for everyday use. Its unibody design also makes it convenient to carry between home, office, and college.

Specifications

Display
11-inch WUXGA display, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor
Mid-range Octa-core chipset
Memory & Storage
8GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage (Expandable)
Connectivity
5G Support + Wi-Fi
Audio
Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers
AI Integration
Google Gemini built-in
Design
Premium slim metal unibody

Reason to buy

Reliable 5G speeds

Google Gemini AI

Expandable storage tray

Reason to avoid

Basic charging speeds

Modest processor power

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesI compared the best tablet deals available on Amazon Prime Day Sale right now, and these 7 impressed me the most
Read Next Story