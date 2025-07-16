I ditched my old watch for the HUAWEI Fit 4 Pro and my friends thought it was an Apple Watch

The first time the HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 Pro was taken out of the box, it looked every bit like an Apple Watch. Friends noticed too, the green strap, the rectangular face, and the subtle shine of titanium at the edges all give off serious Apple energy. It is rare to find an Android smartwatch that nails this kind of look while keeping things functional, at the least.

Design and feel What surprised most was not just how great it looks but how it feels. At just over 30 grams, the watch felt like nothing on the wrist, even after hours of use. The band is soft and flexible, hugs the wrist just right, and is easy to swap out. Walking through the day, the sapphire glass catches the light, always clear and never scratched, something a plastic-screened tracker could never pull off.

The titanium alloy bezel adds a quiet confidence, not flashy, but sturdy enough that if banged against a desk or doorframe rushing to catch a call (which happened twice in one day), it barely leaves a mark.

Battery that actually lasts One early morning, waking up to a measly 17% battery was a reminder. Putting the watch on the charger and making tea was enough time to get it to 100%. After four days with all sensors running nonstop, even sleep tracking active every night, the battery was still at 53%. That is exceptional, far outlasting most mainstream smartwatches under demanding conditions, validating HUAWEI’s claim of up to 10 days for light users or seven days with typical use and always-on display off.

Quick charging means just 10 minutes on the wireless SuperCharger delivers a full day’s battery, brilliant for hectic mornings. Consistent stamina means heavy users don’t worry about running out of power mid-day.

Display and screen The display is bright, really bright. Taking a call on the terrace under harsh sunlight posed no trouble. The 1.82-inch screen with sapphire crystal cover is always clear. The always-on setting pulls battery life down a bit, but glancing at the time was effortless and lag-free.

Health features This watch goes way past the basics. It packs in over 100 workout modes, backed by dual-band GPS and a built-in barometer for accurate environmental tracking. Trail runs were logged easily with accurate GPS. The barometer details elevation gains.

If you enjoy swimming, the EN 13319 certification for free dives up to 40 metres is advanced for most users but reassuring. Wearing it through showers and splashes caused no concern - although I don’t understand why someone would wear their watch in the shower everyday. Custom reminders for diving and a hover timer should help even in the pool.

Workout analysis is also good. Ground contact time, running form, calories, and real-time heart rate broadcast to gym equipment come as bonuses. The Stay Fit food log encouraged better meal awareness and animated rings on the watch face kept motivation up before bed.

Connectivity Messages and calls arrived on the wrist without needing the phone while voice replies worked when hands were full. The remote shutter became a personal favourite for group selfies and watch faces offer everything from mood-based pet animations to minimal styles.

Health insights extend beyond steps. Sleep phases, heart rate variability, menstrual cycles, mood, stress, and gentle reminders balance data depth with discretion. The platform is rich with info but understands when to stay quiet.

Compatibility is best on Android for full depth. iOS users get basics but some advanced features like golf and navigation depend on phone and region.

What makes it stand out? Navigation and voice cues make trail runs relaxed while the sapphire display resisted scratches even while tossed in a bag with keys and coins. Friends kept asking about it, sure it was an Apple Watch. Band swaps are simple with plenty of styles fitting easily.

Limits of the watch Third-party app selection is not as strong as Apple or Google’s platforms. Some location-dependent features may need setup or be region-specific. Those are minor trade-offs compared to build quality and features.