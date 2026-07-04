I found 10 washing machines that save water and electricity—and they're worth buying this Amazon Prime Day 2026

Do you ever feel that your monthly utility bills keep rising despite you being extremely careful about turning the lights and the AC off? If you do, you're not alone. For months, I have been trying to find the source of my soaring electricity bill. To ensure that there are no loose ends, I operate by AC at 24 degree Celsius and turn off all the fans and lights as soon as I step out of a room. Yet, my electricity bill kept rising. Then last month, I finally tracked down the real culprit behind my spiking utility bill - my outdated washing machine that was treating water and power like a free buffet. The obvious solution to this problem was to replace my old washing machine with a newer and efficient model. And so the hunt began.

Our Picks Best for Senior Citizens Top Choice Best Energy Efficiency Best Deal Best Overall FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best for Senior Citizens LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details Get Price Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle,Zero Vibration, White, WGA14200IN View Details ₹33,490 Check Offers Top Choice LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details Get Price Best Energy Efficiency Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details ₹39,490 Check Offers IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (ELENA GXN 6510, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details ₹28,990 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

After weeks of research, I found 10 washing machines that use less water, consume less electricity, and still deliver excellent cleaning performance. The features that I keep seeing in these energy and water efficient washing machines include inverter motors, intelligent load sensing, and eco wash programmes. What's more? The timing couldn't have been better. The Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale, which is running in India between July 4 and July 6, made even the more premium models more accessible to me. With Prime Day 2026, I not only got product discounts, I also got bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options, which helped me save a lot.

So, here I am, sharing the top models from my research with you. These washing machine models will help you save water and electricity while cleaning clothes effectively. But before that, take a look at the top offers available at the Amazon Prime Day 2026.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers - Up to 55% off on washing machines

- Front loading washing machine available at a starting price of ₹20,740

- 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and SBI credit and debit card

- 5% cashback on payments made using Amazon Pay UPI and select cards

- 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

- 10% cashback on Buy Now Pay Later

Best water and energy saving washing machines in India

This washing machine is a 7kg fully automatic top-load washing machine designed for small to medium-sized families with 3 to 4 members. It is powered by LG's Smart Inverter Motor, which intelligently adjusts motor speed based on the wash load to reduce electricity consumption while delivering quieter performance. It gets TurboDrum technology, Waterfall Circulation, and Smart Motion that work together to tackle stubborn stains effectively, while Auto Pre Wash eliminates the need for manual soaking. The 5-Star energy rating and Smart Inverter Technology help reduce electricity bills, and optimized water circulation ensures efficient water usage without compromising cleaning performance.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Load Type Fully Automatic Top Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Smart Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 740 RPM Special Features TurboDrum, Smart Inverter Technology, Auto Pre Wash, Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Side Waterfall, LoadSense Reasons to buy Good quality Value for money Good cleaning performance Reason to avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and almost noiseless during operation. They consider it good value for money and appreciate its performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and durability.

2. Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle,Zero Vibration, White, WGA14200IN Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This washing machine is a premium 9kg front-load washing machine that is designed for large families. It is Equipped with Bosch's EcoSilence Drive motor and AI ActiveWater technology that intelligently detects the laundry load and adjusts water consumption accordingly, helping reduce water wastage. The 5-Star energy rating and inverter motor further improve energy efficiency while keeping operation quiet. In addition to that, its steam-powered Hygiene Care removes up to 99.99% of germs, while the SoftCare Drum and Paddle design minimise tangling and wrinkles, protecting delicate garments.

Specifications Capacity 9kg Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor EcoSilence Drive Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 1200 RPM Special Features AI ActiveWater Plus, Steam Wash, 14 Wash Programs, SpeedPerfect, Anti-Stain, SoftCare Drum & Paddle, Anti-Vibration Design, Reload Function, Hygiene Plus, Child Lock, In-built Heater Reasons to buy Good quality Low noise levels Excellent cleaning performance Reason to avoid High vibrations

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of superb quality, easy to operate, and appreciate its low noise level and efficient cleaning performance, with clothes coming out super clean. Moreover, they consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and low noise level.

This fully automatic front-load washing machine is built for small to medium-sized families with 3 to 4 members. It is powered by LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which operates with less vibration and noise while improving energy efficiency. The 6 Motion Direct Drive technology customises drum movements for different fabric types, ensuring better wash performance without damaging clothes. Similarly, the Steam technology helps reduce germs and allergens for more hygienic laundry, while LoadSense intelligently adjusts the wash according to the laundry load to optimise water and electricity consumption.

Specifications Capacity 7kg Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Inverter Direct Drive Motor Motor Speed Up to 1200 RPM Special Features Steam Wash, 6 Motion Direct Drive, LoadSense, Smart Diagnosis, Touch LED Display, Stainless Steel Drum, Tub Clean, Allergy Care, Child Lock, Auto Restart, In-built Heater Reasons to buy Good quality Low noise levels, vibrations Excellent cleaning performance Reason to avoid Lacks Wi-Fi and ThinQ smarts

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine performs well and is easy to use, with zero noise and less vibration during operation. They appreciate its value for money and silent operation.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and quality.

This Samsung washing machine is designed for large families. It gets Samsung's AI EcoBubble technology that creates detergent-rich bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly, delivering effective stain removal even in cold water while reducing energy consumption. Combined with the Digital Inverter motor and AI Energy Mode, this washing machine can save up to 70% energy compared to conventional wash cycles. Super Speed technology completes a full wash in just 39 minutes, while Hygiene Steam removes up to 99.9% of germs and allergens.

Specifications Capacity 9kg Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Digital Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 1400 RPM Special Features AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam, AI Energy Mode, SpaceMax Technology, Drum Clean+, Diamond Drum, Child Lock, Delay End, In-built Heater, Less Microfiber Cycle, Smart Connectivity Reasons to buy Good quality High energy efficiency Excellent cleaning performance Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the washing machine's solid build quality, excellent cleaning performance, and energy efficiency, noting it gets clothes perfectly clean and consumes only 67rs in electricity. They find it good value for money and appreciate its performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and quality.

This washing machine is designed for small families with 2 to 3 members. At its core is IFB's AI-powered DeepClean Technology, which automatically detects the load size and fabric type to optimise water level, wash motions, and cycle duration for efficient cleaning. The Eco Inverter Motor delivers quieter performance while reducing electricity consumption, and Load Sensing helps minimise unnecessary water usage. Power Steam removes up to 99.99% of germs while reducing wrinkles, whereas Steam Refresh freshens lightly worn clothes without detergent or excess water. Additional features include Aqua Energie, 9 Swirl Wash, and a 5-Star energy rating.

Specifications Capacity 6.5kg Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Eco Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 1000 RPM Special Features DeepClean Technology, AI Powered Wash, Power Steam®, Steam Refresh, Aqua Energie, 9 Swirl Wash, Load Sensing, Eco Inverter Motor, Auto Tub Clean, Crescent Moon Drum, Laundry Add, Auto Restart, Child Lock Reasons to buy Good quality Ease to use Excellent cleaning performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality with satisfactory performance and efficient operation. They appreciate its ease of use, noise-free operation, and good installation process.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

This washing machine built for medium to large families. It is powered by Godrej's AI-enabled i-Sense Technology, which automatically detects the laundry load, balances the drum, adjusts water levels, spin speed, and temperature to optimise every wash. It also gets the Eco Inverter Motor that delivers quieter operation while consuming less electricity, while Steam Wash and the in-built heater remove up to 99.9% of germs for hygienic cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 6.5kg Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Eco Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 1200 RPM Special Features AI i-Sense Technology, Steam Wash, In-built Heater, FabriSafe Drum, Eco Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Foam Detection, Self Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Auto Tub Clean, 12 Wash Programs, Digital Display Reasons to buy Premium design Ease to use Decent cleaning performance Reason to avoid Average service quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine easy to use. They also like its premium design and ease of use

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and design.

This washing machine is built for large families with 4 to 5 members. It is powered by IFB's AI-enabled DeepClean Technology, which automatically identifies the fabric type and load size, optimising water level, drum movements, and wash duration for superior cleaning while preserving fabric quality. Its Eco Inverter Motor delivers quieter operation with lower electricity consumption, while Load Sensing helps minimise water wastage. It also gets a Power Steam feature that removes up to 99.99% of germs and allergens, while Aqua Energie improves detergent performance even in hard water.

Reasons to buy Good wash quality Ease to use Good cleaning performance Reason to avoid Mixed installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the washing machine's performance, particularly its thorough cleaning capabilities, and appreciate its many features, with one customer noting its multiple wash settings for different fabrics. They find it easy to use with low noise levels, and consider it worth its price.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and performance.

This washing machine is designed for small to medium-sized families with 5 to 6 members. It is powered by an Inverter Motor which delivers quieter operation while consuming less electricity than conventional motors. It gets Whirlpool's 6th Sense Technology which intelligently adjusts wash parameters according to the load, helping optimise both water and energy usage. The in-built heater and Steam Technology effectively tackle over 100 tough stains while eliminating germs and allergens for hygienic laundry.

Specifications Capacity 9kg Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 1200 RPM Special Features 6th Sense Technology, In-built Heater, Steam Technology, 100+ Tough Stain Removal, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Multiple Wash Programs Reasons to buy Low noise level Ease to use Good cleaning performance Reason to avoid Mixed installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, with excellent cleaning performance and quiet operation. They appreciate its appearance and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

This all-in-one washer dryer is designed for large families that want to wash and dry clothes in a single appliance. It is powered by Samsung's Digital Inverter Motor, which delivers quieter operation while reducing electricity consumption and improving durability. AI EcoBubble technology generates detergent-rich bubbles that penetrate fabrics faster, providing effective cleaning even at lower temperatures, while AI Energy Mode helps reduce energy usage by up to 70%. The machine also features Super Speed, which completes a wash in just 39 minutes, Hygiene Steam for germ-free laundry, and Air Wash to deodorise clothes without water or detergent.

Specifications Capacity 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry) Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Digital Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 1400 RPM Special Features AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, Air Wash, Hygiene Steam, Super Speed, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, StayClean Drawer, Swirl Drum, In-built Heater, Child Lock, Delay End, Extra Rinse, Pre Wash, Intensive Wash, 15 Wash Programs Reasons to buy Good washing performance Good drying performance Excellent quality Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washing machine for its outstanding wash and dry performance, premium design, and extensive smart features. Customers particularly praise AI EcoBubble for effective stain removal, Super Speed for faster laundry, and the convenience of completing washing and drying in one machine.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning and drying performance.

This washing machine is built for large families. It is powered by a Digi Inverter Motor and AI-powered iSense Technology, which automatically detects the laundry load, water turbidity, and drum balance to optimise water consumption, wash duration, and energy usage. Steam Wash penetrates deep into fabric fibres to remove stains and eliminate germs, while the FabriSafe Drum protects delicate garments from wear. The Add to Wash feature lets you conveniently pause the cycle to add forgotten clothes. With a 5-Star energy rating, 1400 RPM spin speed, and intelligent load management, this washing machine delivers powerful cleaning while helping reduce water and electricity bills.

Specifications Capacity 9Kg Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Energy Rating 5 Star Type of Motor Digi Inverter Motor Motor Speed Up to 1400 RPM Special Features AI-powered iSense Technology, Steam Wash, Add to Wash (Reload), FabriSafe Drum, In-built Heater, 15+1 Wash Programmes, LED Display, Child Lock, Drum Clean Reminder, Delay Start, Foam Detection, Unbalanced Load Detection, Stainless Steel Drum, Eco Wash, Quick Wash, Baby Care, Wool, Whites, Mixed Fabric Programmes Reasons to buy Easy to use Good quality Reason to avoid Customer care experience High noise operations

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine easy to use. They also like its overall product quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its quality.

Top 3 features of the best water and energy saving washing machines

NAME LOAD TYPE CAPACITY TYPE OF MOTOR LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 7kG Smart Inverter Motor Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg EcoSilence Drive Inverter Motor LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 7Kg Inverter Direct Drive Motor Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg Digital Inverter Motor IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 6.5Kg Eco Inverter Motor Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 8Kg Eco Inverter Motor IFB 9 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg Eco Inverter Motor Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 7Kg Inverter Motor Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer Front Load 9Kg Digital Inverter Motor Godrej 9 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Steam Wash, Digi Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg Digi Inverter Motor

Similar articles for you Before buying a monitor for work from home, check these upcoming Prime Day deals

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines including semi-automatic and full-automatic variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of washing machines across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their washing technology, performance, and motor. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.