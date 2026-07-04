I found 10 washing machines that save water and electricity—and they're worth buying this Amazon Prime Day 2026

Do you ever feel that your monthly utility bills keep rising despite you being extremely careful about turning the lights and the AC off? If you do, you're not alone. For months, I have been trying to find the source of my soaring electricity bill. To ensure that there are no loose ends, I operate by AC at 24 degree Celsius and turn off all the fans and lights as soon as I step out of a room. Yet, my electricity bill kept rising. Then last month, I finally tracked down the real culprit behind my spiking utility bill - my outdated washing machine that was treating water and power like a free buffet. The obvious solution to this problem was to replace my old washing machine with a newer and efficient model. And so the hunt began.
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After weeks of research, I found 10 washing machines that use less water, consume less electricity, and still deliver excellent cleaning performance. The features that I keep seeing in these energy and water efficient washing machines include inverter motors, intelligent load sensing, and eco wash programmes. What's more? The timing couldn't have been better. The Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale, which is running in India between July 4 and July 6, made even the more premium models more accessible to me. With Prime Day 2026, I not only got product discounts, I also got bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options, which helped me save a lot.
So, here I am, sharing the top models from my research with you. These washing machine models will help you save water and electricity while cleaning clothes effectively. But before that, take a look at the top offers available at the Amazon Prime Day 2026.
- Up to 55% off on washing machines
- Front loading washing machine available at a starting price of ₹20,740
- 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and SBI credit and debit card
- 5% cashback on payments made using Amazon Pay UPI and select cards
- 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
- 10% cashback on Buy Now Pay Later
This washing machine is a 7kg fully automatic top-load washing machine designed for small to medium-sized families with 3 to 4 members. It is powered by LG's Smart Inverter Motor, which intelligently adjusts motor speed based on the wash load to reduce electricity consumption while delivering quieter performance. It gets TurboDrum technology, Waterfall Circulation, and Smart Motion that work together to tackle stubborn stains effectively, while Auto Pre Wash eliminates the need for manual soaking. The 5-Star energy rating and Smart Inverter Technology help reduce electricity bills, and optimized water circulation ensures efficient water usage without compromising cleaning performance.
Good quality
Value for money
Good cleaning performance
Average noise level
Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and almost noiseless during operation. They consider it good value for money and appreciate its performance.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and durability.
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This washing machine is a premium 9kg front-load washing machine that is designed for large families. It is Equipped with Bosch's EcoSilence Drive motor and AI ActiveWater technology that intelligently detects the laundry load and adjusts water consumption accordingly, helping reduce water wastage. The 5-Star energy rating and inverter motor further improve energy efficiency while keeping operation quiet. In addition to that, its steam-powered Hygiene Care removes up to 99.99% of germs, while the SoftCare Drum and Paddle design minimise tangling and wrinkles, protecting delicate garments.
Good quality
Low noise levels
Excellent cleaning performance
High vibrations
Buyers find the washing machine to be of superb quality, easy to operate, and appreciate its low noise level and efficient cleaning performance, with clothes coming out super clean. Moreover, they consider it worth the price.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and low noise level.
This fully automatic front-load washing machine is built for small to medium-sized families with 3 to 4 members. It is powered by LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which operates with less vibration and noise while improving energy efficiency. The 6 Motion Direct Drive technology customises drum movements for different fabric types, ensuring better wash performance without damaging clothes. Similarly, the Steam technology helps reduce germs and allergens for more hygienic laundry, while LoadSense intelligently adjusts the wash according to the laundry load to optimise water and electricity consumption.
Good quality
Low noise levels, vibrations
Excellent cleaning performance
Lacks Wi-Fi and ThinQ smarts
Buyers find the washing machine performs well and is easy to use, with zero noise and less vibration during operation. They appreciate its value for money and silent operation.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and quality.
This Samsung washing machine is designed for large families. It gets Samsung's AI EcoBubble technology that creates detergent-rich bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly, delivering effective stain removal even in cold water while reducing energy consumption. Combined with the Digital Inverter motor and AI Energy Mode, this washing machine can save up to 70% energy compared to conventional wash cycles. Super Speed technology completes a full wash in just 39 minutes, while Hygiene Steam removes up to 99.9% of germs and allergens.
Good quality
High energy efficiency
Excellent cleaning performance
High noise levels
Buyers praise the washing machine's solid build quality, excellent cleaning performance, and energy efficiency, noting it gets clothes perfectly clean and consumes only 67rs in electricity. They find it good value for money and appreciate its performance.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and quality.
This washing machine is designed for small families with 2 to 3 members. At its core is IFB's AI-powered DeepClean Technology, which automatically detects the load size and fabric type to optimise water level, wash motions, and cycle duration for efficient cleaning. The Eco Inverter Motor delivers quieter performance while reducing electricity consumption, and Load Sensing helps minimise unnecessary water usage. Power Steam removes up to 99.99% of germs while reducing wrinkles, whereas Steam Refresh freshens lightly worn clothes without detergent or excess water. Additional features include Aqua Energie, 9 Swirl Wash, and a 5-Star energy rating.
Good quality
Ease to use
Excellent cleaning performance
Premium pricing
Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality with satisfactory performance and efficient operation. They appreciate its ease of use, noise-free operation, and good installation process.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.
This washing machine built for medium to large families. It is powered by Godrej's AI-enabled i-Sense Technology, which automatically detects the laundry load, balances the drum, adjusts water levels, spin speed, and temperature to optimise every wash. It also gets the Eco Inverter Motor that delivers quieter operation while consuming less electricity, while Steam Wash and the in-built heater remove up to 99.9% of germs for hygienic cleaning.
Premium design
Ease to use
Decent cleaning performance
Average service quality
Buyers find the washing machine easy to use. They also like its premium design and ease of use
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and design.
This washing machine is built for large families with 4 to 5 members. It is powered by IFB's AI-enabled DeepClean Technology, which automatically identifies the fabric type and load size, optimising water level, drum movements, and wash duration for superior cleaning while preserving fabric quality. Its Eco Inverter Motor delivers quieter operation with lower electricity consumption, while Load Sensing helps minimise water wastage. It also gets a Power Steam feature that removes up to 99.99% of germs and allergens, while Aqua Energie improves detergent performance even in hard water.
Good wash quality
Ease to use
Good cleaning performance
Mixed installation experience
Buyers praise the washing machine's performance, particularly its thorough cleaning capabilities, and appreciate its many features, with one customer noting its multiple wash settings for different fabrics. They find it easy to use with low noise levels, and consider it worth its price.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and performance.
This washing machine is designed for small to medium-sized families with 5 to 6 members. It is powered by an Inverter Motor which delivers quieter operation while consuming less electricity than conventional motors. It gets Whirlpool's 6th Sense Technology which intelligently adjusts wash parameters according to the load, helping optimise both water and energy usage. The in-built heater and Steam Technology effectively tackle over 100 tough stains while eliminating germs and allergens for hygienic laundry.
Low noise level
Ease to use
Good cleaning performance
Mixed installation experience
Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, with excellent cleaning performance and quiet operation. They appreciate its appearance and consider it good value for money.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.
This all-in-one washer dryer is designed for large families that want to wash and dry clothes in a single appliance. It is powered by Samsung's Digital Inverter Motor, which delivers quieter operation while reducing electricity consumption and improving durability. AI EcoBubble technology generates detergent-rich bubbles that penetrate fabrics faster, providing effective cleaning even at lower temperatures, while AI Energy Mode helps reduce energy usage by up to 70%. The machine also features Super Speed, which completes a wash in just 39 minutes, Hygiene Steam for germ-free laundry, and Air Wash to deodorise clothes without water or detergent.
Good washing performance
Good drying performance
Excellent quality
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this washing machine for its outstanding wash and dry performance, premium design, and extensive smart features. Customers particularly praise AI EcoBubble for effective stain removal, Super Speed for faster laundry, and the convenience of completing washing and drying in one machine.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning and drying performance.
This washing machine is built for large families. It is powered by a Digi Inverter Motor and AI-powered iSense Technology, which automatically detects the laundry load, water turbidity, and drum balance to optimise water consumption, wash duration, and energy usage. Steam Wash penetrates deep into fabric fibres to remove stains and eliminate germs, while the FabriSafe Drum protects delicate garments from wear. The Add to Wash feature lets you conveniently pause the cycle to add forgotten clothes. With a 5-Star energy rating, 1400 RPM spin speed, and intelligent load management, this washing machine delivers powerful cleaning while helping reduce water and electricity bills.
Easy to use
Good quality
Customer care experience
High noise operations
Buyers find the washing machine easy to use. They also like its overall product quality.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its quality.
|NAME
|LOAD TYPE
|CAPACITY
|TYPE OF MOTOR
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|Top Load
|7kG
|Smart Inverter Motor
|Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine
|Front Load
|9Kg
|EcoSilence Drive Inverter Motor
|LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|7Kg
|Inverter Direct Drive Motor
|Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|9Kg
|Digital Inverter Motor
|IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|6.5Kg
|Eco Inverter Motor
|Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|8Kg
|Eco Inverter Motor
|IFB 9 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|9Kg
|Eco Inverter Motor
|Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|7Kg
|Inverter Motor
|Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer
|Front Load
|9Kg
|Digital Inverter Motor
|Godrej 9 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Steam Wash, Digi Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|9Kg
|Digi Inverter Motor
Before buying a monitor for work from home, check these upcoming Prime Day deals
I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines including semi-automatic and full-automatic variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of washing machines across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their washing technology, performance, and motor. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which is the best water and energy-saving washing machine in India?
Front-load washing machines with a 5-star BEE rating, inverter motor, and AI load sensing are the most efficient for saving water and electricity.
Do front-load washing machines save more water than top-load models?
Yes. Front-load machines typically use 30–50% less water because they tumble clothes instead of fully submerging them.
What capacity washing machine should I buy for a family of 4–5?
A 7 kg to 8 kg washing machine is ideal for small families, while 9 kg+ models suit larger households.
Does inverter technology really save electricity?
Yes. Inverter motors reduce energy consumption by running at variable speed instead of constant full power, improving efficiency.
What is the ideal spin speed for energy-efficient washing machines?
A 1000–1400 RPM spin speed is ideal as it removes more water, reducing drying time and energy use.