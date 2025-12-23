I found 4 open source screenshot tools that outshines the Windows Snipping tool

Being a Windows user for years, I have seen the stock snipping tool getting upgraded to a level where now it even includes a screen recording tool. But as a writer, I wanted a tool that could do more than just snap screenshots. So I started looking for open source options that handle annotation, cloud uploads and even scrolling captures. I found these four tools, which are free and pack more features than the Snipping tool.

ShareX ShareX is one of the first apps that comes to mind when talking about a screenshot tool for Windows. It comes with a plethora of features and screenshot editing tools; you will not need any other app after this. You can capture normal screenshots, custom region screenshots, scrolling screenshots, screen recordings and even create GIFs directly of any part of the screen. It also allows you to upload the screenshots to over 80 services, so no matter which cloud storage you use.

Flameshot Flameshot is another really cool screenshot tool for Windows that is a bit less overkill compared to ShareX. If you are into creating guides that require a lot of screenshots, then this is the perfect choice for you. Annotation is no brainer, it gives you options to add arrows, text and blur instantly after you capture the screenshot. Along with Windows, it also works on Linux and macOS and is completely free.

Greenshot Greenshot is a lightweight screenshot tool for Windows and macOS that captures regions, windows or full screen with fast editing to add text, shapes and highlight something in the snap. It also features scrolling screenshots to capture the full webpage on a browser, very helpful for students. The user interface is simple and easy to use. Although it is an open source tool on Windows, Mac users have to pay $1.99 for the app.