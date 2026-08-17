I found 5 portable speakers under ₹5,000 that sound far better than their price suggests

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
The Indian market right now is filled with portable speaker option that cater to buyers across price points. Some speakers are designed to be the life of a party, others are meant to be used during long road trips in the mountains. Then there are speakers that are right for almost every moment or occasion. Simply put, there is something for everyone. That said, the thumb rule is that if you want balanced sound with clear vocals and a powerful bass, premium portable speakers are the only way to go about it. While this was true until a couple of years back, in 2026 this has changed. This means budget speakers have upped their game and they offer a balanced sound with clear vocals to the audiophiles.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt Stone 350 Pro Plus 16W Signature Sound, Up to 8 Hours Playtime, IPX5 Resistance, Type-C Charging, TWS for 2X Power, Built-in Mic, Voice Assistant Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Carbon Black)View Details
₹1,799
XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker (Black) | 30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic | Upto 12hrs Playback Time | IP67 Waterproof & Type C | Wireless Stereo PairingView Details
₹3,799
Unlock Personalized
₹300x 6 months₹1,799
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)View Details
Zebronics Portable BT Speaker, 40W, Upto 6Hrs Playback, Dual 6.35cm Drivers, Passive Radiators, TWS, Type-C Charging, mSD, AUX, IPX5 Water Resistant, Voice Assistant Support (Sound Feast 250, Black)View Details
₹2,999
GOBOULT Bassbox Q30 Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Watt BoomX Audio,16Hrs Playtime, Type-C Charging, AUX/TF Card/USB & Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Radiator, Portable Speaker (Grey)View Details
₹4,299
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you are looking for a speaker for weekend getaways, house parties, outdoor gatherings or simply to upgrade your everyday music experience, the sub- ₹5,000 segment has some compelling choices.
I recently looked at several portable speakers priced under ₹5,000 and found 5 models that stand out for delivering much more than their price suggests. These speakers combine features such as punchy bass, clear vocals, balanced sound and impressive loudness, making them suitable for everything from music and podcasts to movies and casual gaming. Many also come with useful features such as Bluetooth connectivity, long battery life, water resistance and stereo pairing that make them easy to carry. Here are 5 portable speakers under ₹5,000 that deserve a closer look if you want great sound without spending more.
The boAt Stone 350 Pro Plus is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver powerful audio without taking up much space. It comes with dynamic RGB LED lights that add a party-friendly visual element. This speaker delivers 16W boAt Signature Sound, with the company claiming deep bass, clear vocals and balanced performance. It packs two 2-inch drivers and supports TWS, allowing two compatible speakers to be paired for wider stereo sound and 2X audio output. It also offers up to 8 hours of battery life and IPX5 water resistance helps protect against splashes and sweat.
Good sound quality
Long battery life
Average volume levels
Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as loud enough for proper music enjoyment, and appreciate its amazing battery life.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery life.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker offers 30W audio output, which makes it suitable for both indoor listening and outdoor gatherings. It comes with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and dual-driver setup and bass radiators are central to its audio performance. Xiaomi claims up to 12 hours of playback, while Bluetooth 5.4 enables wireless connectivity.
Good sound quality
Long battery life
Good build quality
Limited audio customisations available
Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, particularly its strong bass and loud volume. Buyers also appreciate its battery life and connectivity options.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery life.
The JBL Go 4 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that comes with IP67 rating, which protects it against dust and water. It gets a 45mm driver, 4.2W RMS output and 90Hz–20kHz frequency response that influences sound quality. JBL says the Go 4 delivers punchy bass and clear, loud audio, while its Playtime Boost mode can extend the rated 7-hour battery life by up to two hours. Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity and Auracast add useful wireless flexibility.
Good sound quality
Good connectivity
Good build quality
Average battery life
Buyers find this portable speaker to be the best they've used, with amazing sound quality and seamless Bluetooth connectivity that works quickly with phones and computers. They appreciate its portability, noting it's easy to carry outdoors and fits in a pocket.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality, connectivity and design.
The Zebronics Sound Feast 250 is a portable Bluetooth speaker packs dual 6.35cm drivers and passive radiators that delivers 40W RMS output that is designed for deep bass and clear audio. This speaker comes with a dual-driver setup, 80Hz–20kHz frequency response and passive radiators are the key factors influencing its sound performance. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 6 hours of playback. Additionally, IPX5 water resistance provides protection against water splashes.
Good sound quality
Good build quality
Average battery life
Average connectivity
Buyers find the speaker to be a good quality product with strong build quality and consider it worth the price. The sound quality has also been appreciated by the buyers.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and design.
The GOBOULT Bassbox Q30 features a 30W output, dual-driver setup and BoomX audio technology influence sound quality. It comes with a built-in battery is rated for up to 16 hours of playback, while Type-C charging makes recharging convenient. Bluetooth 5.4 provides wireless connectivity, with AUX, USB and TF-card inputs offering additional playback options.
Good sound quality
Good build quality
Limited connectivity
Buyers find this speaker to be a good quality product. They also appreciate its sound quality.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and design.
MODEL
WATTAGE
IP RATING
BATTERY LIFE
|boAt Stone 350 Pro Plus
|16W
|IPX5
|Up to 8 hours
|XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker
|30W
|IP67
|Up to 12 hours
|JBL Go 4
|4.2W
|IP67
|Up to 7 hours
|Zebronics Portable BT Speaker
|40W
|IPX5
|Up to 6 hours
|GOBOULT Bassbox Q30 Bluetooth Speaker
|30W
|NA
|Up to 16 hours
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of speakers across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen Bluetooth speakers under ₹5,000 and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio technology, drivers, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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