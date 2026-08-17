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I found 5 portable speakers under ₹5,000 that sound far better than their price suggests

These speakers come with up to IP67 dust and water protection, which makes them ideal for pool parties and beach parties.

Published17 Aug 2026, 03:42 PM IST
These Bluetooth speakers come with LED lights and a light weight design.
These Bluetooth speakers come with LED lights and a light weight design.(Amazon)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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The Indian market right now is filled with portable speaker option that cater to buyers across price points. Some speakers are designed to be the life of a party, others are meant to be used during long road trips in the mountains. Then there are speakers that are right for almost every moment or occasion. Simply put, there is something for everyone. That said, the thumb rule is that if you want balanced sound with clear vocals and a powerful bass, premium portable speakers are the only way to go about it. While this was true until a couple of years back, in 2026 this has changed. This means budget speakers have upped their game and they offer a balanced sound with clear vocals to the audiophiles.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you are looking for a speaker for weekend getaways, house parties, outdoor gatherings or simply to upgrade your everyday music experience, the sub- 5,000 segment has some compelling choices.

I recently looked at several portable speakers priced under 5,000 and found 5 models that stand out for delivering much more than their price suggests. These speakers combine features such as punchy bass, clear vocals, balanced sound and impressive loudness, making them suitable for everything from music and podcasts to movies and casual gaming. Many also come with useful features such as Bluetooth connectivity, long battery life, water resistance and stereo pairing that make them easy to carry. Here are 5 portable speakers under 5,000 that deserve a closer look if you want great sound without spending more.

Best portable speakers under 5000

The boAt Stone 350 Pro Plus is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver powerful audio without taking up much space. It comes with dynamic RGB LED lights that add a party-friendly visual element. This speaker delivers 16W boAt Signature Sound, with the company claiming deep bass, clear vocals and balanced performance. It packs two 2-inch drivers and supports TWS, allowing two compatible speakers to be paired for wider stereo sound and 2X audio output. It also offers up to 8 hours of battery life and IPX5 water resistance helps protect against splashes and sweat.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
16W
Battery Life
Up to 8 hours
IP Rating
IPX5
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, AUX and USB
TWS
Yes, supports pairing two speakers

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Average volume levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as loud enough for proper music enjoyment, and appreciate its amazing battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery life.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker offers 30W audio output, which makes it suitable for both indoor listening and outdoor gatherings. It comes with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and dual-driver setup and bass radiators are central to its audio performance. Xiaomi claims up to 12 hours of playback, while Bluetooth 5.4 enables wireless connectivity.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
30W
Battery Life
Up to 12 hours
IP Rating
IP67
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4; 3.5mm audio jack; USB Type-C charging
TWS
Yes, supports wireless stereo pairing with another Xiaomi Sound Outdoor speaker

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Long battery life

Good build quality

Reason to avoid

Limited audio customisations available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, particularly its strong bass and loud volume. Buyers also appreciate its battery life and connectivity options.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery life.

The JBL Go 4 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that comes with IP67 rating, which protects it against dust and water. It gets a 45mm driver, 4.2W RMS output and 90Hz–20kHz frequency response that influences sound quality. JBL says the Go 4 delivers punchy bass and clear, loud audio, while its Playtime Boost mode can extend the rated 7-hour battery life by up to two hours. Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity and Auracast add useful wireless flexibility.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
4.2W
Battery Life
Up to 7 hours
IP Rating
IP67
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3; multipoint connection; Auracast
TWS
Yes, two JBL Go 4 speakers can be paired for stereo sound

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Good connectivity

Good build quality

Reason to avoid

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this portable speaker to be the best they've used, with amazing sound quality and seamless Bluetooth connectivity that works quickly with phones and computers. They appreciate its portability, noting it's easy to carry outdoors and fits in a pocket.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality, connectivity and design.

The Zebronics Sound Feast 250 is a portable Bluetooth speaker packs dual 6.35cm drivers and passive radiators that delivers 40W RMS output that is designed for deep bass and clear audio. This speaker comes with a dual-driver setup, 80Hz–20kHz frequency response and passive radiators are the key factors influencing its sound performance. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 6 hours of playback. Additionally, IPX5 water resistance provides protection against water splashes.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
40W
Battery Life
Up to 6 hours
IP Rating
IPX7
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, AUX and microSD
TWS
Yes, pair two Sound Feast 250 speakers for stereo playback

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Good build quality

Reason to avoid

Average battery life

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the speaker to be a good quality product with strong build quality and consider it worth the price. The sound quality has also been appreciated by the buyers.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and design.

The GOBOULT Bassbox Q30 features a 30W output, dual-driver setup and BoomX audio technology influence sound quality. It comes with a built-in battery is rated for up to 16 hours of playback, while Type-C charging makes recharging convenient. Bluetooth 5.4 provides wireless connectivity, with AUX, USB and TF-card inputs offering additional playback options.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
30W
Battery Life
Up to 16 hours
IP Rating
IPX5
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4, AUX, USB and TF card
TWS
Yes

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Good build quality

Reason to avoid

Limited connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this speaker to be a good quality product. They also appreciate its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and design.

Top features of the best speakers under 5000

MODEL

WATTAGE

IP RATING

BATTERY LIFE

boAt Stone 350 Pro Plus16WIPX5Up to 8 hours
XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker30WIP67Up to 12 hours
JBL Go 44.2WIP67Up to 7 hours
Zebronics Portable BT Speaker40WIPX5Up to 6 hours
GOBOULT Bassbox Q30 Bluetooth Speaker30WNAUp to 16 hours

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of speakers across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen Bluetooth speakers under 5,000 and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio technology, drivers, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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FAQs

What should I look for when buying a portable Bluetooth speaker in India?

Prioritise sound quality, portability, battery life, IP rating, Bluetooth connectivity and build quality.

How many watts is good for a portable Bluetooth speaker?

For personal listening in a bedroom or small room, around 5W–10W can be sufficient. If you want a speaker for outdoor gatherings or parties, look for 15W–30W or more.

How much battery life should a portable Bluetooth speaker have?

For everyday indoor use, 8–10 hours is generally adequate. If you're buying a speaker for travel, camping or outdoor parties, consider models rated for 12–20 hours or more.

What does the IP rating mean on a Bluetooth speaker?

The IP rating indicates protection against dust and water. For example, IPX4 generally means splash resistance, while IPX7 provides protection against temporary water immersion. An IP67 speaker combines dust protection with water resistance.

What is TWS in a Bluetooth speaker?

TWS, or True Wireless Stereo, allows two compatible speakers to be connected wirelessly.

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