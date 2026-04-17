I found 5 Samsung smartwatch deals with huge price cuts in 2026

Smartwatch upgrades don’t usually get this affordable, but Samsung’s latest deals in 2026 are changing that. The brand’s popular smartwatch lineup is currently seeing some of its biggest price cuts across online platforms, making premium wearables far more accessible than before. From fitness-focused models to feature-packed smart companions, these deals cover a wide range of use cases.

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What makes this even more interesting is that you’re not really compromising on features. You still get bright AMOLED displays, advanced health tracking, sleep insights, and seamless integration with Samsung smartphones. Some models even offer LTE connectivity, letting you stay connected without your phone.

In a market where wearable tech prices don’t drop this quickly, these discounts stand out. Whether you’re upgrading from an older smartwatch or buying your first one, these deals bring Samsung’s premium experience closer to the mid-range price bracket.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic at 69% off is honestly one of those deals that makes you pause. At ₹15,999 (down from ₹50,999), it brings a premium, almost luxury smartwatch feel without the usual price tag. The rotating bezel still feels unmatched for navigation, and LTE support means you can step out without your phone.

It’s ideal for Samsung users who want full features like BP and ECG tracking, though basic compatibility extends to Android 11+ devices. Battery life stretches up to 40 hours, which is reliable for daily use.

Specifications Display 47mm AMOLED Battery 425mAh, up to 40 hours Connectivity Bluetooth + LTE OS Wear OS 4.0 Storage 16GB

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The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 at 61% off is a solid pick if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker without spending big. At just ₹3,889 (down from ₹9,999), it’s great for beginners or casual users who mainly want step tracking, workouts, and sleep insights. The 13-day battery life is a major win—you won’t be charging it every other day. It works best with Android phones and fits neatly into the Samsung ecosystem for basic smart controls.

Specifications Display 1.6-inch AMOLED Battery 208mAh, up to 13 days Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility Android Tracking 100+ workouts, sleep monitoring

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at 48% off feels like a proper next-gen upgrade without the flagship price. At ₹20,900 (down from ₹39,999), it’s ideal for users who want faster performance and smarter health tracking. The new 3nm processor makes everyday usage noticeably smoother, while Dual GPS is great for runners and outdoor workouts. It works best with Samsung phones for full features like BP and ECG, but supports Android devices too. You also get a durable build with sapphire glass and all-day fitness tracking with decent battery optimisation.

Specifications Display 44mm Super AMOLED Processor 3nm chipset Connectivity Bluetooth + LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC Durability Sapphire Glass, IP68, 5ATM Storage 32GB

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at 48% off feels like a proper next-gen upgrade without the flagship price. At ₹20,900 (down from ₹39,999), it’s ideal for users who want faster performance and smarter health tracking. The new 3nm processor makes everyday usage noticeably smoother, while Dual GPS is great for runners and outdoor workouts. It works best with Samsung phones for full features like BP and ECG, but supports Android devices too. You also get a durable build with sapphire glass and all-day fitness tracking with decent battery optimisation.

Specifications Display 44mm Super AMOLED Processor 3nm chipset Connectivity Bluetooth + LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC Durability Sapphire Glass, IP68, 5ATM Storage 32GB

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic with a 33% discount feels like a true flagship deal if you want the best Samsung has to offer. At ₹40,499 (down from ₹59,999), it’s built for power users who care about advanced health tracking and premium design.

The rotating bezel, stainless steel build, and sapphire glass give it a luxury feel, while features like BP, ECG, IHRN, and vascular monitoring make it ideal for serious health tracking. Best experienced with Samsung phones, but works with Android too. Battery life is reliable for a full day with heavy usage.

Specifications Display Super AMOLED (up to 3000 nits) Battery 445mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC OS Wear OS 6.0 Storage 64GB

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