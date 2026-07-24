I found a simple way to stay cool in humid weather without keeping my AC at 18 degrees

During humid weather, I noticed that lowering my AC's temperature wasn't making my room feel much more comfortable. The cooling was there, but the air often felt heavy, making me reach for the remote every few minutes. That's when I tried running a ceiling fan alongside the AC instead of depending on the air conditioner alone. The difference was noticeable.
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Better air circulation helped spread cool air evenly across the room, making it feel comfortable without constantly reducing the thermostat. This also meant I could keep the AC at a slightly higher temperature while still feeling cool, which can help lower electricity consumption over time.
Modern ceiling fans are also designed to consume relatively little power, making them a practical companion for an air conditioner during India's humid months. If you're looking for a simple way to stay comfortable without overworking your AC, these ceiling fans are worth considering for your home.
I always assumed turning my AC down to 18 or 20 degrees was the quickest way to deal with humid weather. While the room became colder, it still felt slightly sticky, especially during peak monsoon days. That's when I tried running the ceiling fan along with the AC instead of relying on the air conditioner alone.
The difference was noticeable almost immediately. The fan helped move the cool air around the room, so every corner felt comfortable instead of just the area near the AC. I also found myself reaching for the remote less often because the room stayed consistently cool.
Yes, but not in the way most people think. Here's how the combination works:
A ceiling fan doesn't lower the room's temperature. Instead, it circulates the cool air produced by your AC.
It improves air circulation. This helps distribute conditioned air evenly, reducing warm or stuffy spots in the room.
Better airflow makes you feel cooler. The moving air creates a wind-chill effect on your skin, making the room feel more comfortable.
You may not need to set your AC to 18-20°C. Many people find that keeping the thermostat between 24 and 26°C feels comfortable when the ceiling fan is running.
It can help lower electricity consumption. A higher AC temperature means the compressor doesn't have to work as hard, which may reduce energy use.
Ceiling fans use much less electricity than air conditioners. Most modern fans, especially BLDC models, consume only a small fraction of the power an AC requires.
Not every ceiling fan is designed the same, so I looked beyond just the design and price before making my choice. Here are the features I considered:
High air delivery (CFM): A higher air delivery means better airflow across the room, helping cool air circulate more effectively.
BLDC motor: BLDC fans consume significantly less electricity than conventional induction motor fans, making them ideal for long hours of use.
1200 mm sweep size: This size works well for most bedrooms and living rooms, offering balanced airflow coverage.
Multiple speed settings: More speed options make it easier to adjust airflow based on the weather and cooling needs.
Remote control: A convenient feature for adjusting fan speed without getting up, especially at night.
Silent operation: A quieter fan is better suited for bedrooms and workspaces.
Smart controls (optional): Wi-Fi or voice assistant support can be useful if you already have a smart home setup.
Long warranty: A good warranty provides added peace of mind and reflects the manufacturer's confidence in the product.
If you rely on your AC during humid weather, the Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Pro can help improve cooling by circulating conditioned air more effectively across the room.
Its high air delivery, energy-efficient BLDC motor and dedicated Boost Mode make it a practical choice for bedrooms and living rooms where you want to stay comfortable without constantly lowering your AC's temperature.
High 225 CMM air delivery helps distribute cool AC air evenly.
BEE 5-Star rated BLDC motor consumes significantly less power than conventional fans.
Premium pricing compared to standard ceiling fans.
Smart features are limited to the bundled remote and do not include Wi-Fi or app control.
Why I recommend it: If your goal is to keep your room comfortable while avoiding lower AC temperature settings, this fan is a strong option thanks to its efficient airflow, Boost Mode and low power consumption.
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If you're looking for a ceiling fan to pair with your AC without spending a premium on BLDC models, the Havells Ambrose Energy Saving fan is worth considering.
Its high-speed performance and good air delivery help circulate cool air more evenly, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms during humid weather. The decorative finish is an added bonus if aesthetics matter to you.
High-speed operation helps distribute cool air efficiently across the room.
Premium metallic finish with decorative trims complements modern interiors.
Consumes more electricity than BLDC ceiling fans.
Does not include a remote control or smart connectivity.
Why I recommend it: If you want a stylish, high-speed ceiling fan to improve AC airflow without stretching your budget, the Havells Ambrose offers a good balance of performance, design and value.
If you're building a smart home or want maximum convenience alongside your AC, the Atomberg Aris Contour Smart is an excellent choice. Its class-leading airflow, quiet operation and energy-efficient BLDC motor help circulate cool air effectively, while app, voice and remote controls make it easy to adjust settings without interrupting your comfort.
Delivers a high 250 CMM air delivery while consuming just 41W of power.
Supports app, voice and remote control, along with silent operation and useful modes like Boost, Sleep and Timer.
Costs more than many conventional and entry-level BLDC ceiling fans.
Smart features are best utilised with a Wi-Fi connection and compatible voice assistants.
Why I recommend it: If you want a premium ceiling fan that complements your AC with powerful airflow, low power consumption and smart controls, the Atomberg Aris Contour Smart is one of the strongest options in this category.
If you want a ceiling fan that does more than circulate cool air, the RR Signature ComfyGlow is worth considering. Its high air delivery works well with an air conditioner to improve airflow across the room, while the integrated LED light makes it a practical choice for bedrooms, study rooms or living spaces where you want to reduce clutter.
Delivers strong 230 CMM air delivery while consuming just 35W of power.
Built-in LED light with adjustable brightness and three lighting modes adds extra functionality.
Slightly larger 1250 mm sweep may not be suitable for very compact rooms.
No app or voice control support for smart home users.
Why I recommend it: If you're looking for an energy-efficient ceiling fan that complements your AC while doubling as a ceiling light, the RR Signature ComfyGlow offers good airflow, low power consumption and added convenience in one package.
If you're looking for an affordable BLDC ceiling fan to use alongside your AC, the LONGWAY Luminair offers a compelling mix of performance and efficiency.
Its high-speed motor and strong airflow help distribute cool air evenly across the room, while the built-in LED light and low power consumption make it a practical choice for everyday use.
Energy-efficient 28W BLDC motor delivers strong 230 CMM airflow at an impressive 400 RPM.
Includes a remote control, timer, Boost Mode and integrated LED light for added convenience.
Customer ratings are relatively lower than some competing BLDC ceiling fans.
Lacks app or voice control for users looking for advanced smart features.
Why I recommend it: If your priority is getting a high-speed, energy-efficient ceiling fan that pairs well with an AC without spending a premium, the LONGWAY Luminair delivers strong airflow, low power consumption and useful everyday features at a competitive price.
|Ceiling fans
|Sweep size
|Power consumption
|Speed
|Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Pro
|1200 mm
|35W
|350 RPM
|Havells Ambrose Energy Saving
|1200 mm
|52W
|390 RPM
|Atomberg Aris Contour Smart BLDC
|1200 mm
|41W
|360 RPM
|RR Signature ComfyGlow BLDC
|1250 mm
|35W
|350 RPM
|LONGWAY Luminair BLDC
|1200 mm
|28W
|400 RPM
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To create this list, I focused on ceiling fans that complement an air conditioner by improving airflow while keeping electricity consumption in check. We compared models based on motor type, power consumption, air delivery, sweep size, speed, control options and user-friendly features like remote operation and Boost Mode.
I also considered customer ratings, warranty coverage and overall value to shortlist ceiling fans that can help make air-conditioned rooms feel more comfortable during humid weather.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is the ideal AC temperature when using a ceiling fan?
For most homes, setting the AC between 24°C and 26°C while running a ceiling fan provides a comfortable balance of cooling and energy efficiency.
Does running a ceiling fan with an AC save electricity?
It can. Better air circulation may allow you to keep the AC at a higher temperature, reducing the air conditioner's workload. Since ceiling fans consume much less electricity than ACs, this combination can help lower overall energy consumption.
Is a BLDC ceiling fan better for long hours of use?
Yes. BLDC ceiling fans consume significantly less power than conventional induction motor fans, making them a good choice if you run your fan for several hours every day.
Can a ceiling fan remove humidity from a room?
No. A ceiling fan does not reduce humidity. It improves air circulation, which helps the cool, dry air from your AC spread more evenly and makes the room feel less sticky and more comfortable.