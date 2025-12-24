I found the 10 best deals on 90cm chimneys on Amazon, starting at just ₹9,999 from top brands

If you’re certain your kitchen needs a 90cm chimney, you’ve probably spent hours scrolling through endless options online, only to feel overwhelmed. It’s no secret that 90cm chimneys usually cost more than smaller models, but what if I told you that you could get your ideal chimney at a good discount, without even leaving your home?

Amazon’s year-end sale has brought some amazing deals, and I’ve sifted through customer reviews, trending features, and top-rated models to shortlist the best value-for-money options that truly stand out.

From chimneys with powerful suction that tackle heavy fumes effortlessly, to models with touch controls, motion sensors, and filterless designs, these picks combine smart technology with everyday practicality. Take a look at my selections where some models are at a discount as high as 70% and find the perfect chimney to upgrade your kitchen with ease

1. KAFF K-Series KEC 90A Curved Glass Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney

Looking for a powerful 90cm chimney that’s easy to maintain? The KAFF KEC 90A brings 1450 m³/hr suction, a sleek curved glass design, and filterless auto-clean convenience. With touch and motion sensor controls, you can manage smoke and oil effortlessly while cooking.

Customers love its performance and modern look. Available on Amazon at just ₹10,990, that’s a massive 65% off the M.R.P. Plus, free delivery and optional installation make upgrading your kitchen hassle-free.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1450 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Motion Sensor Special Features Filterless, Auto Clean, LED Lighting Warranty 2 Years Comprehensive + Lifetime Motor

Looking for a chimney that combines power and longevity? The Elica FL 900 MAX is a filterless T-shape chimney with 1600 m³/hr suction and an impressive 15-year motor warranty, perfect for heavy cooking. Its auto-clean feature with built-in oil collector makes maintenance hassle-free, while touch + motion sensor controls add modern convenience.

Sleek and functional, it’s a top-rated choice on Amazon. Available at just ₹13,999, that’s 50% off the M.R.P., with free delivery and easy installation options.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1600 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Motion Sensor Special Features Filterless, Auto Clean, LED Lamp Warranty 15 Years Motor + 5 Years Comprehensive

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Faber Venice 90cm chimney blends sleek design with effortless functionality. Its dual touch and gesture control lets you manage the chimney with a simple wave, while 1200 m³/hr suction, filterless design, built-in oil collector, and auto-clean feature keep your kitchen fresh without constant maintenance.

Buyers appreciate this 90cm chimney its performance and modern look, it’s now available at a 60% discount with free delivery and optional installation.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Gesture Control Special Features Filterless, Auto Clean, LED Lamp Warranty 8 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

The Livpure Eterna 90cm chimney is perfect if you want power and low maintenance in one package. It becomes one of the most reliable kitchen chimneys because of the BLDC motor with 10-year warranty, offering high efficiency, low noise, and long-lasting performance.

With 1400 m³/hr suction, nine-speed control, filterless design, and auto-clean feature, it tackles heavy Indian cooking with ease. You can grab it just ₹10,999 which is a 72% discount on the M.R.P. with free delivery and optional installation.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1400 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Gesture, 9 Speeds Special Features Filterless, Auto Clean, BLDC Motor Warranty 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive

The Beyond Elara 90cm chimney is all about smart, hands-free cooking. Its USP is the AI-powered whistle counter and built-in speakers, letting you track cooking while enjoying music or the radio. With 1500 m³/hr suction, motion sensor and touch controls, and two-press auto-clean, it clears smoke quickly and keeps maintenance effortless.

It has a sleek, slant-shaped body that adds to the aesthetics of a modern kitchen. It is now available at ₹15,999, which means at 40% off.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Motion Sensor Special Features Auto Clean, AI Whistle Counter, Bluetooth Speakers Warranty 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive

The Elica SPT MAX 90cm chimney stands out with its ultra-efficient BLDC motor, ensuring strong suction while keeping energy use low and noise minimal. Nine-speed touch and motion sensor controls let you adjust airflow effortlessly, and the filterless auto-clean system with oil collector keeps maintenance simple.

It’s perfect for heavy oil cooking sessions and is available at ₹18,990 with free delivery and optional installation.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Motion Sensor, 9 Speeds Special Features Filterless, Auto Clean, BLDC Motor, 2 LED Lamps Warranty 15 Years Motor + 5 Years Comprehensive

The Hindware Nadia 90cm chimney combines powerful suction with hassle-free maintenance. Its standout feature is the stainless steel oil collector, making cleanup quick and easy, while the filterless design ensures smooth airflow.

With 1500 m³/hr suction, touch controls, motion sensor operation, and auto-clean functionality, it handles heavy frying and frequent cooking effortlessly. Sleek and modern, it’s available at a 55% discount with free delivery and optional installation.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Motion Sensor Special Features Auto Clean, Filterless, Oil Collector Warranty 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive

The Elica WD TBF 90cm chimney is perfect for those who want efficient smoke and grease removal with minimal hassle. Buyers love it for its dual baffle filters, which trap oil and smoke effectively while being easy to clean.

With 1500 m³/hr suction, motion sensor touch controls, and an auto-clean system that collects grease neatly, this curved glass, wall-mounted chimney handles heavy cooking effortlessly. Grab it at a 47% discount on Amazon today.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filters Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Special Features Auto Clean, Built-in Oil Collector, 2 LED Lamps

The Livpure Fenix 90cm chimney offers a powerful 1400 m³/hr suction. Its filterless auto-clean design keeps oil and grease from building up, making maintenance effortless. The sleek T-shaped body fits modern kitchens, while touch and gesture controls make operation easy even with messy hands.

An oil collector tray simplifies cleanup, and the 10-year motor warranty ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1400 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Gesture Special Features Filterless Auto Clean, Oil Collector, LED Lighting Warranty 10-Year Motor + 2-Year Comprehensive

The Glen Selana 90cm chimney packs 1200 m³/hr suction to tackle smoke and grease from heavy cooking. Its filterless heat auto-clean system makes maintenance a breeze, while touch and gesture controls let you operate it effortlessly even with messy hands.

The T-shaped design fits most kitchens, complemented by energy-efficient dual LED lamps and a sturdy 100% copper motor. With an auto-off function and a 7-year motor warranty, it’s both safe and reliable.

Specifications Size 90 CM Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Gesture Special Features Filterless Auto-Clean, Auto-Off, LED Lighting Warranty 1-Year Product + 7-Year Motor

