I found the best air fryer deals of the day—and these 6 offers are actually worth considering

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
Air fryer deals are trending right now, especially across brands like Inalsa, Nutricook and and more, but not all of them offer real value. If you’ve been browsing online for one, you’ve probably noticed how confusing it gets. Prices keep changing, and it’s hard to tell whether you’re actually saving money or just looking at a regular discount.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5View Details
₹2,999
iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black)View Details
₹2,804
Nutricook 4.5L Air Fryer Essential, 2026 New Launch, 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating - No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, 1300W, 6 Cooking Programs, 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹4,999
KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L | 1700W | Bake, Grill & Roast | Up to 80% Less Oil Usage | 7 Preset Menu | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Glass Window with in built Light | Auto Cut-Off SilverView Details
₹5,999
Instant Vortex Plus 6L Air Fryer, 6-in-1 with 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Touch Control Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat & Dehydrate, 1500W, PFOA-Free & BPA-Free, 230VView Details
₹11,799
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
I spent some time going through the latest offers, comparing current prices with their usual selling range, and checking what each model actually brings to the table. Whether you’re planning to use an air fryer for quick weekday meals, healthier snacking, or cutting down on oil, the right pick depends on more than just price.
While there are plenty of options available, only a few stand out in terms of performance, features, and everyday usability. Instead of listing everything, I’ve narrowed it down to the deals that genuinely feel worth considering right now.
Instead of just picking random discounts, I focused on deals that actually make sense for everyday use.
The first thing was pricing—not just the current discount, but how it compares to the usual selling price. Some products look cheaper during sales, but haven’t really dropped much.
I also looked at capacity, especially models that work well for small families or regular home use, without being too bulky.
Ease of use was another factor. Simple controls, basic presets, and hassle-free cleaning matter more in daily use than too many advanced features.
And finally, brand reliability. With appliances like air fryers, it’s always safer to go with brands that have consistent performance and service support.
At its current price, the INALSA Air Fryer makes a lot of sense for first-time buyers. You get a 3.5L capacity that works well for small families, along with a digital display and preset options for everyday cooking. The controls are simple, and the performance is reliable for basic air frying, baking, or reheating. With a 67% discount, it’s easily one of the better entry-level deals available right now.
What makes this air fryer deal stand out: This one stands out mainly because of its aggressive pricing right now, making it one of the most affordable branded air fryers available.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
At around ₹2,800, this deal is hard to ignore if you want more cooking space without spending extra. The iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer with 4.2L capacity is a more practical for families, and the 1500W power ensures faster cooking. You also get adjustable temperature control and multiple cooking options for everyday use. With a 62% discount, it’s a strong value pick, especially if capacity matters to you.
What makes this air fryer deal stand out: This one stands out mainly because it offers a larger capacity at a price that’s even lower than many smaller models right now.
If you’re looking beyond basic models, the Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim offers a noticeable upgrade. The 5L capacity is ideal for families, and features like the clear viewing window and internal light make it easier to monitor cooking.
The ceramic coating (free from PTFE and PFOA) adds a health-focused edge, which many buyers now prefer. With a 40% discount, it’s a solid pick if you want better materials and a more refined experience.
Why this air fryer deal stands out: This one stands out mainly because of its toxin-free ceramic coating and more premium overall build at a discounted price.
If you often cook for a bigger family or like preparing food in larger batches, this model makes a lot more sense than standard 3–5L options. It comes with a powerful 1700W output, multiple preset menus, and a glass window with built-in light, which adds convenience during cooking.
With a 54% discount, it feels like a more practical and value-driven upgrade for everyday use.
Why this air fryer deal stands out: This one stands out mainly because it offers a much larger 8L capacity at a price where most brands only offer mid-sized models.
If you’re willing to spend more for better performance and build quality, this is one of the safer picks. The 6L capacity is practical for families, and features like EvenCrisp technology and multiple cooking modes make it more versatile for everyday use. The stainless steel finish also adds to the overall durability. With a 44% discount, it’s a good time to consider this model if you want a more dependable upgrade.
What makes this air fryer deal stand out: This one stands out mainly because of its strong brand reliability and consistently high user ratings, even at a premium price.
The COSORI Air Fryer sits in the mid-to-premium range, but the overall experience feels more refined than most options. The 4.7L capacity works well for regular home use, and the 9 preset menus make it easier to cook a variety of dishes without much effort.
It also focuses on faster cooking and better energy efficiency. With a 57% discount, it becomes a more compelling option for those looking beyond entry-level models.
This one stands out mainly because of its strong global reputation and a well-balanced mix of features and performance.
If you’ve been planning to get an air fryer for a long time, these deals are good to start with especially for budget and mid-range options.
These are today's special deals and will not last after midnight. Hurry up to shop today and save max!
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more