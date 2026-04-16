I found the best air fryer deals of the day—and these 6 offers are actually worth considering

Air fryer deals are trending right now, especially across brands like Inalsa, Nutricook and and more, but not all of them offer real value. If you’ve been browsing online for one, you’ve probably noticed how confusing it gets. Prices keep changing, and it’s hard to tell whether you’re actually saving money or just looking at a regular discount.

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I spent some time going through the latest offers, comparing current prices with their usual selling range, and checking what each model actually brings to the table. Whether you’re planning to use an air fryer for quick weekday meals, healthier snacking, or cutting down on oil, the right pick depends on more than just price.

While there are plenty of options available, only a few stand out in terms of performance, features, and everyday usability. Instead of listing everything, I’ve narrowed it down to the deals that genuinely feel worth considering right now.

What I looked for before shortlisting these air fryer deals Instead of just picking random discounts, I focused on deals that actually make sense for everyday use.

The first thing was pricing—not just the current discount, but how it compares to the usual selling price. Some products look cheaper during sales, but haven’t really dropped much.

I also looked at capacity, especially models that work well for small families or regular home use, without being too bulky.

Ease of use was another factor. Simple controls, basic presets, and hassle-free cleaning matter more in daily use than too many advanced features.

And finally, brand reliability. With appliances like air fryers, it’s always safer to go with brands that have consistent performance and service support.

Air fryer deals actually worth buying

At its current price, the INALSA Air Fryer makes a lot of sense for first-time buyers. You get a 3.5L capacity that works well for small families, along with a digital display and preset options for everyday cooking. The controls are simple, and the performance is reliable for basic air frying, baking, or reheating. With a 67% discount, it’s easily one of the better entry-level deals available right now.

Specifications Capacity 3.5L Power 1400W Temperature Range 80–200°C Control Type Digital touch Preset Modes 8 programs

What makes this air fryer deal stand out: This one stands out mainly because of its aggressive pricing right now, making it one of the most affordable branded air fryers available.

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At around ₹2,800, this deal is hard to ignore if you want more cooking space without spending extra. The iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer with 4.2L capacity is a more practical for families, and the 1500W power ensures faster cooking. You also get adjustable temperature control and multiple cooking options for everyday use. With a 62% discount, it’s a strong value pick, especially if capacity matters to you.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Power 1500W Temperature Control Up to 200°C Coating Non-stick Cleaning Dishwasher-safe parts

What makes this air fryer deal stand out: This one stands out mainly because it offers a larger capacity at a price that’s even lower than many smaller models right now.

If you’re looking beyond basic models, the Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim offers a noticeable upgrade. The 5L capacity is ideal for families, and features like the clear viewing window and internal light make it easier to monitor cooking.

The ceramic coating (free from PTFE and PFOA) adds a health-focused edge, which many buyers now prefer. With a 40% discount, it’s a solid pick if you want better materials and a more refined experience.

Specifications Capacity 5L Power 1500W Coating Ceramic (PTFE/PFOA-free) Preset Modes 4 programs Special Feature Viewing window with internal light

Why this air fryer deal stands out: This one stands out mainly because of its toxin-free ceramic coating and more premium overall build at a discounted price.

If you often cook for a bigger family or like preparing food in larger batches, this model makes a lot more sense than standard 3–5L options. It comes with a powerful 1700W output, multiple preset menus, and a glass window with built-in light, which adds convenience during cooking.

With a 54% discount, it feels like a more practical and value-driven upgrade for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 8L Power 1700W Preset Modes 7 programs Control Type Digital touch panel Special Feature Glass window with internal light

Why this air fryer deal stands out: This one stands out mainly because it offers a much larger 8L capacity at a price where most brands only offer mid-sized models.

If you’re willing to spend more for better performance and build quality, this is one of the safer picks. The 6L capacity is practical for families, and features like EvenCrisp technology and multiple cooking modes make it more versatile for everyday use. The stainless steel finish also adds to the overall durability. With a 44% discount, it’s a good time to consider this model if you want a more dependable upgrade.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 1500W Functions 6-in-1 (Air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat, dehydrate) Technology EvenCrisp air circulation Build Stainless steel body

What makes this air fryer deal stand out: This one stands out mainly because of its strong brand reliability and consistently high user ratings, even at a premium price.

The COSORI Air Fryer sits in the mid-to-premium range, but the overall experience feels more refined than most options. The 4.7L capacity works well for regular home use, and the 9 preset menus make it easier to cook a variety of dishes without much effort.

It also focuses on faster cooking and better energy efficiency. With a 57% discount, it becomes a more compelling option for those looking beyond entry-level models.

Specifications Capacity 4.7L Power 1500W Preset Modes 9 programs Temperature Up to 230°C

This one stands out mainly because of its strong global reputation and a well-balanced mix of features and performance.