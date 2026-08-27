I found these gaming laptop deals worth checking out if you want more gaming power for less

Gaming laptops can get expensive quickly, especially when you start looking for a powerful processor, dedicated graphics and a high refresh rate display. A sale can make the upgrade more sensible, but with so many models and configurations available, it is still important to know which deals are actually worth considering.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5 220 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + Office H&S'24, 2.25kg View Details ₹1.29L Buy on EMI Check Offers Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R7 260 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB GDDR7, 16GB:512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + MSO'24, 2.25kg View Details ₹1.67L Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹21,499 x 6 months ₹1.29L Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5 220 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + Office H&S'24, 2.25kg View Details ₹1.18L Buy on EMI Check Offers Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AI Enabled Intel Core 7 240H Processor, 16GB:512GB, NVIDIA 4050, 6 GB GDDR6, 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz 300nits, Alienware White Backlit Keyboard, 2.25kg View Details ₹1.42L Buy on EMI Check Offers Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R7 260 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8 GB GDDR7, 16GB:512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + MSO'24, 2.25kg View Details ₹1.55L Buy on EMI Check Offers

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For the Amazon Gaming Days Sale, we have picked out gaming laptop deals across different price points and performance levels. Whether you want a machine for casual gaming, competitive titles or demanding AAA games, these offers can help you get more performance without stretching your budget too far. Here are the gaming laptop deals worth checking out.

Dell Alienware 15 pairs the AMD Ryzen 5 220 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 to deliver capable 1080p gaming in a relatively compact chassis. Its 15.3-inch WUXGA display offers a 165Hz refresh rate, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD cover everyday gaming needs. The laptop also gets Alienware's distinctive design, a white backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi connectivity and Windows 11 with Office Home & Student 2024. It weighs 2.25kg, making it portable for occasional travel.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 5 220 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 OS Windows 11 Home with Office Home & Student 2024

2. Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R7 260 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB GDDR7, 16GB:512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + MSO'24, 2.25kg Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Alienware 15 is the most powerful configuration among the five, combining AMD's Ryzen 7 260 with an RTX 5060 featuring 8GB GDDR7 memory. The 15.3-inch WUXGA 165Hz panel is designed for smooth gaming, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD provide a solid foundation. The machine also gets Alienware's backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2024 and a 2.25kg chassis, making it suitable for gaming and demanding workloads.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 7 260 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 OS Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024

The RTX 3050 version is the entry point to this Alienware 15 lineup, pairing AMD's Ryzen 5 220 with 6GB of graphics memory. It retains the same 15.3-inch WUXGA display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and Alienware backlit keyboard found across the range. The RTX 3050 can handle many games at 1080p, although newer and demanding titles may require reduced settings. Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 make it suitable for everyday productivity too.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 5 220 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 OS Windows 11 Home with Office Home & Student 2024

This Intel-powered Alienware 15 pairs the Core 7 240H with NVIDIA's RTX 4050 graphics, delivering a strong balance of CPU performance and gaming capability. The 15.3-inch WUXGA panel runs at 165Hz and reaches 300 nits, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD provide responsive everyday performance. The laptop retains Alienware's white backlit keyboard and distinctive design, along with its 2.25kg weight. It suits gaming, multitasking, and productivity.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits Processor Intel Core 7 240H RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 OS Windows 11 Home

This Alienware 15 sits between the RTX 4050 and RTX 5060 versions, using AMD's Ryzen 7 260 processor with NVIDIA's RTX 5050 and 8GB GDDR7 memory. The 15.3-inch WUXGA 165Hz display is suited to fast-paced games, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD provide a balanced configuration. It also features an Alienware backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2024 and a 2.25kg chassis, making it a capable gaming laptop for both work and entertainment.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 7 260 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7 OS Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024

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Laptop Processor Graphics RAM Alienware 15 Ryzen 5 + RTX 4050 AMD Ryzen 5 220 RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 16GB DDR5 Alienware 15 Ryzen 7 + RTX 5060 AMD Ryzen 7 260 RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 16GB DDR5 Alienware 15 Ryzen 5 + RTX 3050 AMD Ryzen 5 220 RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 16GB DDR5 Alienware 15 Core 7 + RTX 4050 Intel Core 7 240H RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 16GB DDR5 Alienware 15 Ryzen 7 + RTX 5050 AMD Ryzen 7 260 RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7 16GB DDR5

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