I found these gaming laptop deals worth checking out if you want more gaming power for less

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Gaming laptops can get expensive quickly, especially when you start looking for a powerful processor, dedicated graphics and a high refresh rate display. A sale can make the upgrade more sensible, but with so many models and configurations available, it is still important to know which deals are actually worth considering.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5 220 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + Office H&S'24, 2.25kgView Details
₹1.29L
Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R7 260 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB GDDR7, 16GB:512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + MSO'24, 2.25kgView Details
₹1.67L
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₹21,499x 6 months₹1.29L
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Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5 220 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + Office H&S'24, 2.25kgView Details
₹1.18L
Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AI Enabled Intel Core 7 240H Processor, 16GB:512GB, NVIDIA 4050, 6 GB GDDR6, 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz 300nits, Alienware White Backlit Keyboard, 2.25kgView Details
₹1.42L
Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen R7 260 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8 GB GDDR7, 16GB:512GB SSD, 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz 300 nits Display, Alienware Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + MSO'24, 2.25kgView Details
₹1.55L
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the Amazon Gaming Days Sale, we have picked out gaming laptop deals across different price points and performance levels. Whether you want a machine for casual gaming, competitive titles or demanding AAA games, these offers can help you get more performance without stretching your budget too far. Here are the gaming laptop deals worth checking out.
Dell Alienware 15 pairs the AMD Ryzen 5 220 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 to deliver capable 1080p gaming in a relatively compact chassis. Its 15.3-inch WUXGA display offers a 165Hz refresh rate, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD cover everyday gaming needs. The laptop also gets Alienware's distinctive design, a white backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi connectivity and Windows 11 with Office Home & Student 2024. It weighs 2.25kg, making it portable for occasional travel.
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This Alienware 15 is the most powerful configuration among the five, combining AMD's Ryzen 7 260 with an RTX 5060 featuring 8GB GDDR7 memory. The 15.3-inch WUXGA 165Hz panel is designed for smooth gaming, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD provide a solid foundation. The machine also gets Alienware's backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2024 and a 2.25kg chassis, making it suitable for gaming and demanding workloads.
The RTX 3050 version is the entry point to this Alienware 15 lineup, pairing AMD's Ryzen 5 220 with 6GB of graphics memory. It retains the same 15.3-inch WUXGA display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and Alienware backlit keyboard found across the range. The RTX 3050 can handle many games at 1080p, although newer and demanding titles may require reduced settings. Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 make it suitable for everyday productivity too.
This Intel-powered Alienware 15 pairs the Core 7 240H with NVIDIA's RTX 4050 graphics, delivering a strong balance of CPU performance and gaming capability. The 15.3-inch WUXGA panel runs at 165Hz and reaches 300 nits, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD provide responsive everyday performance. The laptop retains Alienware's white backlit keyboard and distinctive design, along with its 2.25kg weight. It suits gaming, multitasking, and productivity.
This Alienware 15 sits between the RTX 4050 and RTX 5060 versions, using AMD's Ryzen 7 260 processor with NVIDIA's RTX 5050 and 8GB GDDR7 memory. The 15.3-inch WUXGA 165Hz display is suited to fast-paced games, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD provide a balanced configuration. It also features an Alienware backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2024 and a 2.25kg chassis, making it a capable gaming laptop for both work and entertainment.
|Laptop
|Processor
|Graphics
|RAM
|Alienware 15 Ryzen 5 + RTX 4050
|AMD Ryzen 5 220
|RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6
|16GB DDR5
|Alienware 15 Ryzen 7 + RTX 5060
|AMD Ryzen 7 260
|RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7
|16GB DDR5
|Alienware 15 Ryzen 5 + RTX 3050
|AMD Ryzen 5 220
|RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6
|16GB DDR5
|Alienware 15 Core 7 + RTX 4050
|Intel Core 7 240H
|RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6
|16GB DDR5
|Alienware 15 Ryzen 7 + RTX 5050
|AMD Ryzen 7 260
|RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7
|16GB DDR5
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Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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