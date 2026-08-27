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I found these gaming laptop deals worth checking out if you want more gaming power for less

I checked the latest gaming laptop deals during Amazon Gaming Days and picked out the models worth considering if you want better gaming performance without overspending.

Published27 Aug 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Amazon Gaming Days sale bring best deals on gaming laptops.
Amazon Gaming Days sale bring best deals on gaming laptops.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Gaming laptops can get expensive quickly, especially when you start looking for a powerful processor, dedicated graphics and a high refresh rate display. A sale can make the upgrade more sensible, but with so many models and configurations available, it is still important to know which deals are actually worth considering.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For the Amazon Gaming Days Sale, we have picked out gaming laptop deals across different price points and performance levels. Whether you want a machine for casual gaming, competitive titles or demanding AAA games, these offers can help you get more performance without stretching your budget too far. Here are the gaming laptop deals worth checking out.

Dell Alienware 15 pairs the AMD Ryzen 5 220 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 to deliver capable 1080p gaming in a relatively compact chassis. Its 15.3-inch WUXGA display offers a 165Hz refresh rate, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD cover everyday gaming needs. The laptop also gets Alienware's distinctive design, a white backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi connectivity and Windows 11 with Office Home & Student 2024. It weighs 2.25kg, making it portable for occasional travel.

Specifications

Display
15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits
Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 220
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6
OS
Windows 11 Home with Office Home & Student 2024

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This Alienware 15 is the most powerful configuration among the five, combining AMD's Ryzen 7 260 with an RTX 5060 featuring 8GB GDDR7 memory. The 15.3-inch WUXGA 165Hz panel is designed for smooth gaming, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD provide a solid foundation. The machine also gets Alienware's backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2024 and a 2.25kg chassis, making it suitable for gaming and demanding workloads.

Specifications

Display
15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits
Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 260
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7
OS
Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024

The RTX 3050 version is the entry point to this Alienware 15 lineup, pairing AMD's Ryzen 5 220 with 6GB of graphics memory. It retains the same 15.3-inch WUXGA display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and Alienware backlit keyboard found across the range. The RTX 3050 can handle many games at 1080p, although newer and demanding titles may require reduced settings. Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 make it suitable for everyday productivity too.

Specifications

Display
15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits
Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 220
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6
OS
Windows 11 Home with Office Home & Student 2024

This Intel-powered Alienware 15 pairs the Core 7 240H with NVIDIA's RTX 4050 graphics, delivering a strong balance of CPU performance and gaming capability. The 15.3-inch WUXGA panel runs at 165Hz and reaches 300 nits, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD provide responsive everyday performance. The laptop retains Alienware's white backlit keyboard and distinctive design, along with its 2.25kg weight. It suits gaming, multitasking, and productivity.

Specifications

Display
15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits
Processor
Intel Core 7 240H
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6
OS
Windows 11 Home

This Alienware 15 sits between the RTX 4050 and RTX 5060 versions, using AMD's Ryzen 7 260 processor with NVIDIA's RTX 5050 and 8GB GDDR7 memory. The 15.3-inch WUXGA 165Hz display is suited to fast-paced games, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD provide a balanced configuration. It also features an Alienware backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2024 and a 2.25kg chassis, making it a capable gaming laptop for both work and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 165Hz, 300 nits
Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 260
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7
OS
Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024

Top 3 features os gaming laptops

LaptopProcessorGraphicsRAM
Alienware 15 Ryzen 5 + RTX 4050AMD Ryzen 5 220RTX 4050 6GB GDDR616GB DDR5
Alienware 15 Ryzen 7 + RTX 5060AMD Ryzen 7 260RTX 5060 8GB GDDR716GB DDR5
Alienware 15 Ryzen 5 + RTX 3050AMD Ryzen 5 220RTX 3050 6GB GDDR616GB DDR5
Alienware 15 Core 7 + RTX 4050Intel Core 7 240HRTX 4050 6GB GDDR616GB DDR5
Alienware 15 Ryzen 7 + RTX 5050AMD Ryzen 7 260RTX 5050 8GB GDDR716GB DDR5

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FAQs

What is the Amazon Gaming Days Sale?

The Amazon Gaming Days Sale is a shopping event featuring deals and offers on gaming laptops, accessories, monitors and other gaming products.

Are gaming laptops cheaper during the Amazon Gaming Days Sale?

Gaming laptops can receive discounts and additional bank or exchange offers during the sale, making it a good time to compare prices.

Which gaming laptop specifications should I prioritise?

Focus on the processor, dedicated GPU, RAM, SSD storage and display refresh rate. The GPU is particularly important for gaming performance.

How much RAM should a gaming laptop have?

16GB RAM is a sensible starting point for most modern gaming laptops, while 32GB can be useful for demanding games and multitasking.

Should I buy a gaming laptop during the Amazon Gaming Days Sale?

If you find a model with the right combination of performance, display and price, the Amazon Gaming Days Sale can be a useful opportunity to upgrade.

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