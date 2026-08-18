I have tested dozens of smartwatches over the years: Here’s what I think about AMOLED vs LCD

Through years of reviewing gadgets, I have tested hundreds of smartwatches, including models from a time when AMOLED displays were not common. Today, the difference is obvious, with AMOLED offering a more premium viewing experience and most brands moving towards it.

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But after using both display technologies extensively, I think there is more to the AMOLED vs LCD debate than simply calling one better. AMOLED offers deeper blacks, stronger contrast and richer colours, but is LCD still worth considering on a smartwatch? Here is what I have learnt from years of testing both and why AMOLED makes more sense for most smartwatch users.

AMOLED vs LCD: What changes on a smartwatch

Feature AMOLED LCD Black levels Deep, true blacks with individual pixels switching off Blacks can appear slightly grey due to the backlight Contrast High contrast makes text and graphics stand out Good contrast, but not as punchy as AMOLED Colours Rich, vibrant and eye catching Generally natural, but less vivid Always on display Well suited to always on displays and can be more efficient Uses the backlight, which can consume more power Outdoor visibility Can be excellent with high peak brightness Also good, depending on panel and brightness Premium feel Gives most smartwatches a more premium appearance Usually feels more basic compared with AMOLED Battery impact Efficient with dark watch faces and interfaces More consistent power use due to the backlight Overall experience Better suited to modern premium smartwatches Still practical for affordable models

The first thing I noticed was black levels The biggest difference between AMOLED and LCD becomes obvious when you look at a dark watch face. AMOLED panels can individually switch off their pixels. This means a black portion of the screen can effectively produce no light at all. On a smartwatch with a black watch face, the display can almost blend into the bezel when viewed in a dark room.

LCD works differently. It uses a backlight behind the display, which means black areas still receive some illumination. As a result, blacks can look more like dark grey, particularly when you compare the two displays side by side.

This difference is not always important during the day. But in a dark room, an AMOLED smartwatch immediately looks more refined. It is also particularly noticeable when using complications or watch faces with black backgrounds. White text and colourful elements appear to stand out more strongly against the dark background.

Colours are another easy win for AMOLED The AMOLED display generally looked more vibrant in my comparison. Reds, blues and greens appeared richer, while images and colourful watch faces had more visual impact. LCD displays can still produce good colours, especially on newer and better-quality panels, but AMOLED has an advantage when the goal is a punchier image.

That said, this is partly a matter of preference. Some AMOLED panels use fairly aggressive colour tuning, which can make everything look more saturated than it actually is. LCD can sometimes appear more natural, particularly when viewing skin tones, photographs or interfaces designed with softer colours.

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Brightness matters more outdoors This was one area where I found the comparison less straightforward. A smartwatch can have an AMOLED display and still struggle outdoors if its peak brightness is not high enough. Similarly, a good LCD panel can remain perfectly usable under direct sunlight.

When I looked at the two types outdoors, brightness, reflectivity and automatic brightness adjustment mattered almost as much as the underlying display technology. AMOLED has improved significantly in this area. Modern smartwatch panels can reach very high brightness levels, making them considerably easier to read outside. But specifications still matter.

If you regularly exercise outdoors, I would pay closer attention to the advertised peak brightness rather than simply choosing a smartwatch because it has an AMOLED panel.

Always on display is where AMOLED makes more sense The always on display is one of the strongest arguments for AMOLED on a smartwatch. Because individual AMOLED pixels can be switched off, the watch does not need to illuminate the entire panel when showing a simple clock or a few pieces of information. A mostly black always on display can therefore use considerably less power than lighting up a full LCD backlight.

An AMOLED always on display can show white numbers or small indicators against a completely black background, creating the impression that the information is floating on the screen. LCD can reproduce the same concept, but the backlight makes the effect less convincing.

Text looked good on both, but AMOLED felt sharper At normal viewing distances, I could read notifications and menus comfortably on both displays. However, AMOLED had a slight visual advantage because of its contrast. White text against a genuinely black background appeared more defined, particularly when the font was small.

The difference becomes less significant when the interface uses a light background. At that point, resolution, pixel density and font rendering have a bigger impact than whether the panel is AMOLED or LCD.

This is an important point because display technology should not be considered in isolation. A high-resolution LCD can look considerably better than a low-resolution AMOLED panel. The size of the display, pixel density, brightness and software optimisation all contribute to the final experience.

Battery life is not as simple as AMOLED versus LCD It is tempting to assume that LCD smartwatches automatically have worse battery life, or that AMOLED watches are always more efficient.

AMOLED can be extremely efficient when displaying dark interfaces because unused pixels consume little or no power. But displaying a bright white interface can increase power consumption. Features such as always-on display, brightness, refresh rate, GPS, health tracking and the processor can have a much greater impact on actual battery life.

Should you choose AMOLED or LCD? For me, AMOLED is the clear choice if the price difference is reasonable. The deeper blacks, stronger contrast, vibrant colours and better always-on display experience make the smartwatch feel more premium. It is particularly worthwhile if you spend a lot of time customising watch faces or frequently use the always-on display.

LCD still makes sense on budget smartwatches. A good LCD can provide perfectly readable text, decent colours and strong outdoor visibility without making the watch significantly more expensive. The important takeaway is that AMOLED is better, but LCD is not automatically bad.

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