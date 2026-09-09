I have travelled with many laptops, and these are the ones I recommend

Travelling with a laptop can quickly make you rethink what you actually need from a computer. A powerful processor is useful, but it means little if the laptop is heavy, the charger takes up half your bag or the battery struggles to last through a long journey. For frequent travellers, portability and convenience can matter just as much as raw performance.

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The good news is that modern laptops have become thinner and more efficient without giving up too much performance. From compact ultrabooks to larger machines for work and creative tasks, there are plenty of options to consider. Here are the key things I would look at before choosing a laptop that will spend a lot of time on the road.

BEST OVERALL

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is a large-screen AI laptop designed for work, study and everyday multitasking. It combines the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering strong performance for productivity workloads. The 16-inch WUXGA display gives you plenty of screen space, while the backlit keyboard and 1.88kg weight make it practical for regular use. Its integrated Intel graphics mean it is better suited to productivity than demanding gaming or heavy graphics work.

Specifications Display 16-inch WUXGA IPS-level anti-glare display with 60Hz refresh rate Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H with 13 TOPS NPU RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics OS Windows 11 Home Reason to buy Large display is comfortable for work. Strong processor for multitasking. Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming. Speakers lack depth and bass.

What are buyers saying? Reviews praise its large display, comfortable keyboard, responsive performance and battery life. Some users may find the display brightness and integrated graphics limiting for outdoor use and demanding visual workloads.

Why you should choose this product? Choose this laptop if you want a spacious 16-inch screen and strong processor performance for office work, study, browsing and multitasking without moving to a heavier workstation.

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Samsung Galaxy Book6 combines a 16-inch touchscreen with Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is designed for users who want a premium productivity laptop with a strong display, long battery life and AI features. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide enough capacity for everyday work and multitasking, while Dolby Atmos speakers improve entertainment. Wi-Fi 6E, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader and a slim design add to its appeal.

Specifications Display 16-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 355 with 49 TOPS NPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics Battery 61.2Wh battery with up to 24 hours video playback Reason to buy Excellent touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. Strong battery life and speakers. Reason to avoid RAM cannot be upgraded. 16-inch version is relatively heavy.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback highlights the premium design, sharp display, smooth multitasking and dependable battery life. One detailed user review also praised browsing, editing and gaming performance but wished Samsung had included a number pad.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Galaxy Book6 if you want a premium large-screen Windows laptop with a touchscreen, high refresh rate, long battery life and Samsung's ecosystem and AI features.

The HP OmniBook 5 is a lightweight AI laptop built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform. Its biggest strengths are the 14-inch OLED display, 16GB LPDDR5x memory and efficient processor designed for long battery life. At 1.29kg, it is also one of the easiest laptops here to carry. The 45 TOPS NPU enables Copilot+ PC features, while the 512GB SSD provides enough space for everyday files and applications. Windows on ARM compatibility remains the main consideration.

Specifications Display 14-inch 2K OLED display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X with 45 TOPS NPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Graphics Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU OS Windows 11 Home Reason to buy Excellent OLED display and portability. Exceptional battery life. Reason to avoid ARM compatibility needs consideration.

What are buyers saying? Reviews consistently praise its OLED display, lightweight design and exceptional battery life. Performance is sufficient for everyday work, but ARM app compatibility and modest graphics performance remain important considerations for specialised software and gaming.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if portability, battery life and display quality matter more than peak performance. It is particularly suitable for students, professionals and frequent travellers who mainly use productivity applications.

Dell 15 is a practical 15.6-inch laptop built around Intel's Core Ultra 5 225H processor. It combines 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD and integrated Intel Arc graphics for everyday work, multitasking and light creative workloads. The anti-glare display, full-size backlit keyboard and dedicated Copilot key make it productivity focused. Its understated plastic chassis keeps things practical rather than premium. With Windows 11 Home and Office 2024 included, it is aimed primarily at work and home users.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H with 14 cores RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel Arc Graphics OS Windows 11 Home with Office 2024 Reason to buy Comfortable full-size keyboard. Reliable everyday performance. Reason to avoid Display colours are not very vibrant. Battery life is relatively modest.

What are buyers saying? Reviews praise the comfortable keyboard, stable everyday performance, practical port selection and useful anti-glare screen. However, battery life and the single-channel memory configuration are notable compromises for heavier workloads.

Why you should choose this product? Choose Dell 15 if you want a straightforward productivity laptop with a large screen, newer Intel processor, full-size keyboard and practical connectivity rather than a premium design.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Acer Aspire 5 packs an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor into a lightweight 14-inch chassis weighing around 1.2kg. With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a WUXGA IPS display, it offers a strong balance of performance and portability. The backlit keyboard makes it suitable for longer work sessions, while the efficient processor delivers capable everyday performance. Its biggest strengths are its low weight, fast SSD and battery endurance, although the speakers and display are less impressive.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS display Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H with 14 cores RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Graphics Integrated Intel graphics OS Windows 11 Home Reason to buy Very light at around 1.2kg. Strong performance and battery life. Reason to avoid Display is functional rather than premium. Speakers lack bass.

What are buyers saying? Reviews highlight its strong performance for the price, fast SSD, comfortable backlit keyboard and impressive battery life. The plastic construction, average display and weak speakers are the main compromises mentioned in reviews.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Aspire 5 if you prioritise portability and battery life while still wanting a capable processor. Its 1.2kg weight makes it particularly useful for students and frequent commuters.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for travel Weight and portability: A lighter laptop is easier to carry through airports, offices, hotels and daily commutes, especially if you already have other luggage.

Battery life: Look for a laptop that can comfortably handle several hours of work away from a power socket. This is particularly useful during flights and long train journeys.

Charging convenience: USB Type C charging can be extremely useful when travelling, as it may let you carry fewer chargers and share a compatible adapter with other devices.

Display size: A 13 to 14 inch laptop usually offers a good balance between screen space and portability, while larger displays can be more useful for editing and productivity.

Build quality: A sturdy chassis and reliable hinge matter when a laptop is constantly being moved between a backpack, desk, airport tray and hotel room. Top 3 features of best laptops

Laptop Display Processor Storage ASUS Vivobook 16 16-inch WUXGA IPS, 60Hz Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 512GB SSD Samsung Galaxy Book6 16-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen, 120Hz Intel Core Ultra 7 355 512GB SSD HP OmniBook 5 OLED 14-inch 2K OLED Snapdragon X 512GB SSD Dell 15 AI 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 512GB SSD Acer Aspire 5 14-inch WUXGA IPS Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 512GB SSD

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