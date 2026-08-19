I learned that the cheapest printer is not always the cheapest one to live with

Printing at home has become a regular part of my work rather than something I need only occasionally. I often need to print invoices, contracts or notes, and scanning and copying documents can also be useful for everyday tasks. As a result, choosing a printer is no longer just about deciding between an inkjet and a laser model. I also need to consider what I usually print and how often I use the printer, as these factors can affect which type makes the most sense. An all-in-one printer can cover most of my everyday needs, while a higher-volume model may be more suitable if I print frequently. With these differences in mind, this list examines various types of printers and the features I would consider before choosing one for my home office.
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With these factors in mind, the following printers cover different home-office needs, from everyday all-in-one models to high-volume and specialised options.
The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a practical all-in-one printer for home offices and students who print regularly. Its ink tank system keeps printing costs low, while print, scan and copy functions cover everyday document needs. The high page yield also reduces the need for frequent ink refills.
Very low printing cost per page
Print, scan and copy functionality
High page yield
No Wi-Fi or mobile printing support
No automatic duplex printing
Slow colour printing
Buyers appreciate the L3211's low printing costs, print quality and ease of use. Many users also find its scanning and copying functions useful for everyday work. However, some users report occasional paper jams and buffering during larger print jobs.
The L3211 is worth considering if keeping printing costs low is important. Its high ink yield and affordable refills make it suitable for home offices that handle documents regularly, while its print, scan and copy functions meet everyday needs.
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The Canon PIXMA G3000 is suited to home offices, students and families who print regularly. Its MegaTank system delivers high page yields, while print, scan and copy functions meet everyday needs. Wi-Fi and mobile printing add convenience, making it useful for users who frequently print documents, worksheets and photos.
Low long-term printing costs
High page yields
Wi-Fi and mobile printing
No automatic duplex printing
Relatively slow print speeds
Initial setup can take time
Buyers praise the PIXMA G3000 for its print quality, ink efficiency and photo output. However, some users report unreliable Wi-Fi connectivity and occasional operational issues, which can detract from the overall experience.
The PIXMA G3000 is worth considering if you need an all-in-one printer for regular colour printing, scanning and copying. Its high page yields and refillable ink system can help reduce replacement costs, while Wi-Fi makes printing from multiple devices easier.
The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW is designed for users who print frequently at home or in a small office. Its high page yield, automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity make it suitable for heavier workloads. Print, scan and copy functions also meet everyday document needs without requiring separate devices.
Automatic duplex printing
High page yield
Wi-Fi and mobile printing support
Relatively slow colour printing
Mobile app experience needs improvement
Occasional Wi-Fi connectivity issues
Buyers appreciate the DCP-T535DW for its sharp print quality, automatic duplex printing and high page yield. However, some users find the mobile app less intuitive, particularly during setup, while others report occasional Wi-Fi disconnections.
The DCP-T535DW is worth considering if you regularly print large volumes. Its automatic duplex printing, high-yield ink tank system and wireless connectivity can reduce running costs and make it suitable for busy home offices and small workplaces.
The Brother DCP-L2520D is a practical laser printer for home offices that mainly handles text-heavy documents. Its 30-ppm print speed, automatic duplex printing, and 250-sheet paper tray make it suitable for regular workloads. The print, scan, and copy functions also meet common office requirements.
Fast 30 ppm printing
Automatic duplex printing
250-sheet paper tray
Black-and-white printing only
No built-in Wi-Fi
Not suitable for colour printing
Buyers generally praise the DCP-L2520D for its fast printing, sharp text quality, and automatic duplexing. Users also appreciate its value for money and straightforward operation. However, some find it bulky, and the lack of Wi-Fi and occasional noise can be drawbacks.
The Brother DCP-L2520D is worth considering if your home office mainly handles text-heavy documents. Its 30-ppm print speed, automatic duplex printing, and 250-sheet paper tray make it suitable for regular black-and-white printing.
The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is a compact monochrome printer for home offices that mainly handles text-heavy documents. Its 18 ppm print speed and sharp 600 dpi output suit invoices, reports, and everyday paperwork, while its compact design fits easily on smaller desks with limited workspace.
Fast 18 ppm printing
Compact design
Sharp monochrome text
Print-only functionality
No built-in Wi-Fi
Manual duplex printing
Buyers appreciate the printer for its print quality, straightforward setup and ease of use. However, some users note a lack of wireless connectivity and manual duplex printing, while others have reported issues with wireless printing on certain devices.
The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is a sensible choice if you mainly print black-and-white documents and want a compact laser printer. Its 18 ppm speed, sharp output and simple setup suit invoices, reports and other everyday paperwork in a home office.
Choose an ink tank printer if you regularly print both colour and black-and-white documents and want low running costs. A laser printer is better suited to frequent, text-heavy printing when speed is a priority.
An all-in-one printer makes more sense if you regularly scan or copy documents. A print-only model is sufficient if you only need to print and want a simpler setup with fewer functions.
Product
Cost per page
Print speed
Print yield
|Epson EcoTank L3211
|0.09 rupees (Black), 0.24 rupees (Colour)
|Up to 10 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour)
|Up to 7,500 black / 4,500 colour pages
|Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000
|Not specified
|8.8 ppm (Monochrome), 5 ppm (Colour)
|6,000 monochrome / 7,000 colour pages
|Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW
|Not specified
|Up to 16 ppm (Black), 9 ppm (Colour)
|Up to 15,000 black / 5,000 colour pages
|Brother DCP-L2520D
|1.20 rupees (Black)
|Up to 30 ppm
|Up to 2,600 pages
|HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus
|1.40 rupees (Black)
|Up to 18 ppm
|Up to 1,500 pages
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FAQs
Is automatic duplex printing worth having?
Yes, if you regularly print multi-page documents. Automatic duplex printing prints on both sides without requiring you to turn the pages manually, saving paper and making larger print jobs easier to manage.
Do I need Wi-Fi and mobile printing on my home printer?
Wi-Fi is useful if you print from multiple laptops, phones or tablets. If you usually print from one computer connected by USB, wireless connectivity may not be essential.
Does print speed matter for a home office printer?
It depends on how much you print. If you regularly handle large documents, a faster printer can save time. For occasional printing, speed is less important than features such as running costs and print quality.