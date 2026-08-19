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I learned that the cheapest printer is not always the cheapest one to live with

The cheapest printer looked appealing at first, but running costs, slower speeds and missing features made the decision less obvious over time.

Updated19 Aug 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Before buying, think beyond price: your workload, ink costs, features and connectivity matter too.
Before buying, think beyond price: your workload, ink costs, features and connectivity matter too.(Pexels)
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By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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Printing at home has become a regular part of my work rather than something I need only occasionally. I often need to print invoices, contracts or notes, and scanning and copying documents can also be useful for everyday tasks. As a result, choosing a printer is no longer just about deciding between an inkjet and a laser model. I also need to consider what I usually print and how often I use the printer, as these factors can affect which type makes the most sense. An all-in-one printer can cover most of my everyday needs, while a higher-volume model may be more suitable if I print frequently. With these differences in mind, this list examines various types of printers and the features I would consider before choosing one for my home office.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

How to choose the right printer for your home office

  • Printing technology: Inkjet printers work well for colour documents and photos, while laser printers are better suited to fast, frequent printing of documents.
  • Functions: If you regularly scan or photocopy documents, an all-in-one printer is more useful than a print-only model.
  • Print volume: Consider how many pages you print each month. Higher volumes make ink or toner costs and page yield more important.
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth make it easier to print from laptops and smartphones. USB and Ethernet are useful for wired connections.
  • Running costs: Look beyond the initial price. Check the cost and page yield of replacement cartridges, toner or refill bottles.

With these factors in mind, the following printers cover different home-office needs, from everyday all-in-one models to high-volume and specialised options.

The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a practical all-in-one printer for home offices and students who print regularly. Its ink tank system keeps printing costs low, while print, scan and copy functions cover everyday document needs. The high page yield also reduces the need for frequent ink refills.

Specifications

COST PER PAGE
0.09 rupees (Black), 0.24 rupees (Colour)
PRINT SPEED
Up to 10 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour)
PRINT YIELD
Up to 7,500 black pages / 4,500 colour pages
PRINT QUALITY
Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi

Reason to buy

Very low printing cost per page

Print, scan and copy functionality

High page yield

Reason to avoid

No Wi-Fi or mobile printing support

No automatic duplex printing

Slow colour printing

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the L3211's low printing costs, print quality and ease of use. Many users also find its scanning and copying functions useful for everyday work. However, some users report occasional paper jams and buffering during larger print jobs.

Why should you consider buying this printer?

The L3211 is worth considering if keeping printing costs low is important. Its high ink yield and affordable refills make it suitable for home offices that handle documents regularly, while its print, scan and copy functions meet everyday needs.

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Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is suited to home offices, students and families who print regularly. Its MegaTank system delivers high page yields, while print, scan and copy functions meet everyday needs. Wi-Fi and mobile printing add convenience, making it useful for users who frequently print documents, worksheets and photos.

Specifications

COST PER PAGE
Not specified
PRINT SPEED
8.8 ppm (Monochrome) / 5 ppm (Colour)
PRINT YIELD
6,000 pages (Monochrome) / 7,000 pages (Colour)
PRINT QUALITY
Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi

Reason to buy

Low long-term printing costs

High page yields

Wi-Fi and mobile printing

Reason to avoid

No automatic duplex printing

Relatively slow print speeds

Initial setup can take time

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon?

Buyers praise the PIXMA G3000 for its print quality, ink efficiency and photo output. However, some users report unreliable Wi-Fi connectivity and occasional operational issues, which can detract from the overall experience.

Why should you consider buying this printer?

The PIXMA G3000 is worth considering if you need an all-in-one printer for regular colour printing, scanning and copying. Its high page yields and refillable ink system can help reduce replacement costs, while Wi-Fi makes printing from multiple devices easier.

The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW is designed for users who print frequently at home or in a small office. Its high page yield, automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity make it suitable for heavier workloads. Print, scan and copy functions also meet everyday document needs without requiring separate devices.

Specifications

COST PER PAGE
Not specified
PRINT SPEED
Up to 16 ppm (Black), 9 ppm (Colour)
PRINT YIELD
Up to 15,000 black pages / 5,000 colour pages
PRINT QUALITY
Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi

Reason to buy

Automatic duplex printing

High page yield

Wi-Fi and mobile printing support

Reason to avoid

Relatively slow colour printing

Mobile app experience needs improvement

Occasional Wi-Fi connectivity issues

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the DCP-T535DW for its sharp print quality, automatic duplex printing and high page yield. However, some users find the mobile app less intuitive, particularly during setup, while others report occasional Wi-Fi disconnections.

Why should you consider buying this printer?

The DCP-T535DW is worth considering if you regularly print large volumes. Its automatic duplex printing, high-yield ink tank system and wireless connectivity can reduce running costs and make it suitable for busy home offices and small workplaces.

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a practical laser printer for home offices that mainly handles text-heavy documents. Its 30-ppm print speed, automatic duplex printing, and 250-sheet paper tray make it suitable for regular workloads. The print, scan, and copy functions also meet common office requirements.

Specifications

COST PER PAGE
1.20 rupees (Black)
PRINT SPEED
Up to 30 ppm
PRINT YIELD
Up to 2,600 pages
PRINT QUALITY
2400 × 600 dpi

Reason to buy

Fast 30 ppm printing

Automatic duplex printing

250-sheet paper tray

Reason to avoid

Black-and-white printing only

No built-in Wi-Fi

Not suitable for colour printing

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the DCP-L2520D for its fast printing, sharp text quality, and automatic duplexing. Users also appreciate its value for money and straightforward operation. However, some find it bulky, and the lack of Wi-Fi and occasional noise can be drawbacks.

Why should you consider buying this printer?

The Brother DCP-L2520D is worth considering if your home office mainly handles text-heavy documents. Its 30-ppm print speed, automatic duplex printing, and 250-sheet paper tray make it suitable for regular black-and-white printing.

The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is a compact monochrome printer for home offices that mainly handles text-heavy documents. Its 18 ppm print speed and sharp 600 dpi output suit invoices, reports, and everyday paperwork, while its compact design fits easily on smaller desks with limited workspace.

Specifications

COST PER PAGE
1.40 rupees (Black)
PRINT SPEED
Up to 18 ppm
PRINT YIELD
Up to 1,500 pages
PRINT QUALITY
600 × 600 dpi

Reason to buy

Fast 18 ppm printing

Compact design

Sharp monochrome text

Reason to avoid

Print-only functionality

No built-in Wi-Fi

Manual duplex printing

What are buyers saying about this printer on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the printer for its print quality, straightforward setup and ease of use. However, some users note a lack of wireless connectivity and manual duplex printing, while others have reported issues with wireless printing on certain devices.

Why should you consider buying this printer?

The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is a sensible choice if you mainly print black-and-white documents and want a compact laser printer. Its 18 ppm speed, sharp output and simple setup suit invoices, reports and other everyday paperwork in a home office.

Q1. Should I buy an ink tank or laser printer for my home office?

Choose an ink tank printer if you regularly print both colour and black-and-white documents and want low running costs. A laser printer is better suited to frequent, text-heavy printing when speed is a priority.

Q2. Do I need an all-in-one printer or a print-only model?

An all-in-one printer makes more sense if you regularly scan or copy documents. A print-only model is sufficient if you only need to print and want a simpler setup with fewer functions.

How Do These Printers Stack Up?

Product

Cost per page

Print speed

Print yield

Epson EcoTank L32110.09 rupees (Black), 0.24 rupees (Colour)Up to 10 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour)Up to 7,500 black / 4,500 colour pages
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000Not specified8.8 ppm (Monochrome), 5 ppm (Colour)6,000 monochrome / 7,000 colour pages
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DWNot specifiedUp to 16 ppm (Black), 9 ppm (Colour)Up to 15,000 black / 5,000 colour pages
Brother DCP-L2520D1.20 rupees (Black)Up to 30 ppmUp to 2,600 pages
HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus1.40 rupees (Black)Up to 18 ppmUp to 1,500 pages

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FAQs

Is automatic duplex printing worth having?

Yes, if you regularly print multi-page documents. Automatic duplex printing prints on both sides without requiring you to turn the pages manually, saving paper and making larger print jobs easier to manage.

Do I need Wi-Fi and mobile printing on my home printer?

Wi-Fi is useful if you print from multiple laptops, phones or tablets. If you usually print from one computer connected by USB, wireless connectivity may not be essential.

Does print speed matter for a home office printer?

It depends on how much you print. If you regularly handle large documents, a faster printer can save time. For occasional printing, speed is less important than features such as running costs and print quality.

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