I looked beyond discounts: 5 Air fryer offers I'd pick for everyday cooking

Air fryers have become a standard cooking in Indian homes. Despite its benefits and usage, I have been putting off buying one for years. However, this Diwali I finally realized how much my cooking needs would ease off if I get one for my home, especially when I am entertaining guests. And what better time to get on than during the festive sales around Diwali. That said, with so many brands offering attractive prices, multiple cooking presets and different capacities, choosing the right air fryer can get confusing. I wanted to look beyond the promotional tags and focus on what actually matters in a home kitchen: cooking performance, capacity, ease of use, power consumption, cleaning and useful features.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Havells Prolife Brio Air Fryer 4.2 L| Aero Crisp Technology for Air Circulation| See Through Window| Non-Stick Silicon Coated Basket| Adjustable Temperature and Time| 2Yr Door Step Warranty by Havells View Details ₹3,819 CHECK OFFERS KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L,1600W,Bake,Grill & Roast,Up To 80% Less Oil Usage,Rapid Heat Circulation,8 Preset Menu,Digital Display & Touch Control Panel,Glass Window With In Built Light,Black View Details ₹5,499 CHECK OFFERS Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year Warranty View Details ₹5,499 CHECK OFFERS PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, 4.2 Litre, Large, 100% Food Safe | uses up to 90% less fat, with Rapid Air Technology View Details ₹4,699 CHECK OFFERS Ninja Air Fryer PRO, 4.7L Air Fryer, 1750W High-Power Motor, AirCrisp Technology, Variable Air Flow, Chemical Free Cooking Surface, 4-in-1 Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Reheat, Matte Black View Details ₹7,999 CHECK OFFERS

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So, I did some deep digging and shortlisted five air fryer offers that caught my attention. But my selection was not based on price cuts alone. I considered what each model brings to the table, whether it can handle everyday meals, and how well its features justify the asking price. In this list, I have focused on air fryers that offer a sensible balance of features, convenience and value for money. Here are five offers I would consider before making my next kitchen appliance purchase during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale offers - Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount of up to ₹24,800 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI.

- Amazon is also offering an unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

- Buyers will also get 10% cashback on EMIs with Amazon Pay Later.

- Amazon is also offering a discount of up to 50% on purchase of air fryers.

Discounts on the purchase of top air fryers in India MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE Havells Prolife Brio Air Fryer 4.2 L ₹ 7,495 ₹ 3,815 KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L ₹ 11,000 ₹ 5,499 Nutricook 5L Air Fryer ₹ 9,999 ₹ 5,499 PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00 ₹ 5,995 ₹ 4,699 Ninja Air Fryer PRO, 4.7L Air Fryer ₹ 12,990 ₹ 7,999 Top offers on purchase of air fryers on Amazon

The Havells Prolife Brio Air Fryer features a 4.2L capacity and a blue finish that adds a touch of colour to your kitchen. Its Aero Crisp 360-degree technology circulates hot air to cook food evenly while using less oil. The see-through window lets you monitor cooking without opening the basket. It also features a non-stick silicon-coated basket, adjustable temperature and timer settings, and automatic shut-off. The 1350W appliance is designed for preparing fries, snacks, roasted vegetables and everyday meals. It is available with a discount of up to 50% on Amazon right now.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Wattage 1350W Technology Aero Crisp 360-degree air circulation Number of cooking presets NA Temperature range 80°C – 200°C Reasons to buy Good quality Good cooking performance Value for money Reason to avoid Basic controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer performs well, with one mentioning that the Aero Crisp technology works like a charm. They find it easy to operate and consider it worth the money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its cooking performance and ease of use.

2. KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L,1600W,Bake,Grill & Roast,Up To 80% Less Oil Usage,Rapid Heat Circulation,8 Preset Menu,Digital Display & Touch Control Panel,Glass Window With In Built Light,Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L features a spacious cooking basket with a sleek black finish, digital display and responsive touch controls. Its 360-degree rapid air circulation technology helps prepare crispy food using up to 80% less oil. The appliance offers eight preset cooking modes for fries, samosas, pizza, chicken and more. A glass viewing window with an integrated light lets you monitor food without opening the basket. It also supports adjustable temperature and timer settings for versatile everyday cooking. It is available at a discount of 50% on Amazon right now.

Specifications Capacity 6.5L Wattage 1600W Technology 360-degree Rapid Air Circulation Number of cooking presets 8 Temperature range Up to 200°C Reasons to buy Good quality Ease of use Good design Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer easy to use, particularly for crispy cooking, and appreciate its oil-free cooking capabilities, with one noting it uses up to 80% less oil than deep frying. The appearance receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its cooking performance and design.

The Nutricook Air Fryer Slim 5L features a space-saving design with a large cooking basket, transparent viewing window and interior light. Its ProCyclone technology circulates hot air to deliver evenly cooked, crispy food with less oil. The appliance uses a toxin-free ceramic coating without PTFE, PFAS or PFOA, making it an interesting option for health-conscious households. It offers four one-touch cooking programmes for air frying, baking, roasting and reheating, along with touchscreen controls and dishwasher-safe removable parts. It is available at a discount of 45% on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 5L Wattage 1500W Technology ProCyclone air circulation technology Number of cooking presets 4 Temperature range 40°C–200°C Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Decent capacity Easy to clean Reason to avoid Limited cooking programmes

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this air fryer performs well and delivers consistently crispy results with minimal oil. The 5L capacity easily feeds 3-4 people, making it perfect for family-sized portions, and customers appreciate its value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its cooking performance and design.

The Philips 1000 Series NA120/00 Air Fryer features a compact black design with a 4.2L cooking basket and easy-to-use analogue controls. Its RapidAir technology, combined with a unique StarPlate design, circulates hot air to deliver crispy results with up to 90% less fat. The appliance supports 12 cooking methods, including frying, baking, grilling, roasting and reheating. It also comes with a removable non-stick basket, dishwasher-safe components, adjustable time and temperature controls, and automatic shut-off. It is available at a 22% discount on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Wattage 1500W Technology RapidAir technology with StarPlate design Number of cooking presets 12 Temperature range 80°C–200°C Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Good overall quality Easy to clean Reason to avoid Long cooking time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this air fryer to be a great entry-level appliance that's easy to use and versatile, with preset cooking programs making operation simple. The appliance cooks food evenly and crisps items like chicken nuggets, while using very little oil for healthier meals.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its cooking performance.

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L features a sleek black design and a spacious square cooking basket suited to family meals. Its Max Crisp Technology uses superheated air at up to 240°C to deliver crispy results with little to no oil. The 2000W heating system and Smart Variable Airflow help cook food quickly and evenly. It offers six cooking functions, including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. The non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket and adjustable crisper plate simplify everyday cooking and cleaning. It is available at a discount of up to 40% on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Wattage 2000W Technology Max Crisp Technology with Smart Variable Airflow Number of cooking presets 6 Temperature range 40°C–240°C Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Good overall quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Short cord length

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer's quality excellent and appreciate its crispy results, with food tasting remarkably close to traditional tandoor-cooked chicken. The appliance is easy to use, looks good, and performs well.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air fryer for its cooking performance and ease of use.

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